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There’s something profoundly disturbing about a US administration that can contemplate unleashing another catastrophic war against Iran while showing indifference to the millions of lives that could be destroyed in the process.

Donald Trump’s White House has become a monument to militaristic arrogance, moral bankruptcy and a foreign policy so recklessly detached from human consequences that its conduct increasingly resembles the political pathology of an empire incapable of recognising its own decline.

Alongside Netanyahu’s government, Trump is pursuing a war that could consume West Asia, devastate the global economy and accelerate the destruction of the American empire he desperately seeks to preserve.

And for what? To perpetuate Washington’s regional domination and accommodate an Israeli government whose pursuit of security through overwhelming force has inflicted appalling suffering across the region.

As Americans approach the November 3 midterm elections, the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran raises a chilling question - will Trump unleash another offensive once the political inconvenience of an election has passed?

There’s no confirmed operational timetable establishes such an attack. But the prospect itself demands scrutiny, particularly from an administration that has repeatedly treated military escalation as an instrument of political theatre.

Iran, isn’t Iraq, Afghanistan or Libya.

Washington’s familiar fantasy of overwhelming any country who doesn’t conform to its wants through firepower is confronting a nation with substantial retaliatory capabilities, extensive regional relationships and a military strategy increasingly designed to impose intolerable costs on its adversaries.

Tehran has demonstrated resilience under extraordinary pressure. It has defeated America, and has challenged the assumption Washington can bomb its way to political submission.

Independent analysis from the Quincy Institute has identified Iran’s shift towards a more aggressive deterrence doctrine, replacing restrained retaliation with the prospect of rapid and punishing counter-escalation.

This is the reality Trump’s administration appears determined to ignore.

The next American assault will trigger a war in which Washington will lose control of the consequences almost immediately.

US bases across the Gulf will become targets again. Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE s will cease to exist – ending the Sykes-Picot fictitious countries for good.

These outcomes are certainties. And the scale of the possible catastrophe exposes the grotesque irresponsibility of leaders prepared to gamble with the survival of entire societies.

Even distant military facilities, including Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, have entered discussions about the possible reach of Iranian retaliation.

Another war won’t remain confined to Iran’s borders.

American soldiers and sailors will pay an appalling price for the decisions of politicians thousands of kilometres from the battlefield.

The prospect of American servicemen and women returning home in body bags should haunt every official contemplating another offensive.

Instead, the world is confronted by a leadership culture that too often appears to mistake the capacity to kill for strategic genius.

And the question Americans should demand their president answer is - How many American lives is Trump prepared to sacrifice for Netanyahu’s vision of the Middle East?

Central to this madness lies Netanyahu’s expansionist vision of a Greater Israel - an ambition associated with the most extreme elements of Israeli nationalism, in which territorial domination is mistaken for national destiny.

But Netanyahu’s vision will be Israel’s undoing.

Far from delivering an invincible Greater Israel, another catastrophic regional war threatens the survival of Israel as a functioning state. Its cities, economy, military infrastructure and political institutions will face destruction on an unprecedented scale.

The supreme historical irony is Netanyahu’s obsession with expanding Israeli power instead precipitates the collapse of the state he claims to be protecting.

A Greater Israel would never materialise. Instead, the Israel that exists today could cease to exist and that’s a good thing – allowing Palestine to reclaim their homeland that was stolen from them.

That’s the catastrophic consequence of a political ideology that mistakes perpetual aggression for security and territorial ambition for a nation’s right to survive.

The moral hypocrisy is staggering.

Washington presents itself as the guardian of international law while supporting military operations whose legality has been seriously challenged by international jurists and human rights organisations.

The ICJ has condemned US-Israeli military action against Iran as violating the United Nations Charter. Amnesty International has documented devastating civilian harm and called for investigations into attacks that may constitute war crimes.

These findings can’t simply be dismissed as hostile propaganda.

Nor should war crimes be softened into bureaucratic euphemisms about operational necessity or collateral damage.

Where ‘populations are deliberately targeted, where indiscriminate attacks are carried out, or where protected infrastructure is unlawfully destroyed, those responsible must face investigation and accountability, regardless of whether they occupy offices in Washington, Tel Aviv or Tehran.

The conduct of Netanyahu’s government, including its devastating military campaigns and the immense civilian suffering associated with them, demands the same scrutiny.

International humanitarian law isn’t a privilege that powerful states can invoke against their enemies and discard when inconvenient.

Tthat double standard has become one of the defining disgraces of Western foreign policy.

The destruction of Iraq, the devastation of Afghanistan and the collapse of Libya should have permanently discredited the delusion that American military intervention reliably produces peace, stability or democracy.

Instead, Washington is prepared to repeat the same disastrous experiment against a substantially more formidable adversary.

And the economic consequences could dwarf the battlefield.

The Strait of Hormuz is among the world’s most critical energy arteries. A prolonged disruption will send oil and gas prices soaring, cripple international shipping, intensify inflation and trigger cascading financial instability.

Factories will close. Supply chains fracture. Food prices will explode. Millions will be unemployed.

A global depression more devastating than that of the 1930s isn’t an established prediction, but a prolonged, uncontrolled regional war will create economic shocks of extraordinary magnitude.

The insanity lies in knowingly exposing the world to such risks when diplomacy remains possible.

China and Russia would inevitably assess the strategic opportunities created by another American military disaster.

Every missile fired, warship committed and every additional billion dollars consumed will weaken Washington’s ability to sustain its global position.

America’s reputation has already suffered from decades of intervention, selective application of international law and support for destructive wars.

Another confrontation will accelerate the shift towards a more multipolar international order.

The bitter irony is that Trump, obsessed with projecting American strength, will instead become an architect of American strategic decline.

Netanyahu’s government, meanwhile, risks discovering that the relentless pursuit of military dominance can’t deliver lasting security to Israel.

No country can bomb its way into permanent regional acceptance and no government can indefinitely substitute collective punishment, coercion and military destruction for political settlement.

The people who will suffer most aren’t those sitting in presidential palaces, cabinet rooms or military headquarters.

They’re the children beneath collapsing buildings, the families fleeing shattered cities, the soldiers sent into another unnecessary war and the workers across the globe whose futures could be destroyed by economic chaos.

If Trump and Netanyahu do unleash another catastrophic war against Iran, they’re going to discover the greatest threat to US and Israeli security was never Tehran’s refusal to surrender, but their own destructive conviction that military power places them above the law, beyond accountability and immune from the consequences of their insanity.