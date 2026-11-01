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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
1d

Now 40 trillion dollars in US debt & the petrodollar is ending. In 1974, Saudis signed a deal that the USA would protect the House of Saud.

In return, the Saudis would sell their oil — all of it — only in US dollars. And as the dominant force in OPEC, they made sure everyone else did the same.

The US petrodollar kept Wall Street rising. It made it easy for America to sanction non-compliance. The purpose of sanctions is to hurt other nations & citizens.

American power is disappearing with the SCO, BRICS, and the loss of the petrodollar. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. I hope China does better than we did!

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
1d

Israel's inflation rate is a very manageable 1.6 percent. In the US, it's now at a reported 3.7 percent (but probably MUCH higher). However, how can $40 trillion of debt -- $11.6. trillion and counting under the watch of Trump & Co. -- ever be paid off? It is very likely that more blunders like the Iran "war" will oblige us to de-value the dollar, and when that happens, all bets are off.

Another round of attacks on Iran is likely. We may hope that Netanyahu is removed from power in Israel, and that the Democrats take control of both House and Senate in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Both outcomes are possible; neither will result in significant change. However, they might point toward something better than this unmitigated evil.

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