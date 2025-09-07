George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

charles leone
6h

Trump understates War Department.

The truth is if he called it:

The Department of Genocide.

Mitch Ritter
6hEdited

Your phrases & word selection reflect careful deliberation and slow-cooking with a well-read and researched even more directly, yet simply and clearly stated argument against the Globalist Powers. The key points you stack like a pool-shooting pro are easy to source for back-story and to verify and vet via online search (barring the long-reach of US cyber meddling or online sabotage). Thank you for taking the time and trouble to organize your thoughts and inviting your readers to compare your conclusions and thesis with our own. I doubt the US State Department would have much use for you or your Intel "product."

The photo of these "Multi-Polar" World Power mis-leaders including our own at their feet, apparently dozing his ignorance that is the only part of our Commander In Chief (by will and votes of the people of our nation) not rendered mentally overwhelmed by the most minimal labor & circumspection or critical analysis and forethought. This less than competent mis-leader of ours reflects our national deficit and handicap in all staffed Global Summit meetings and corporate conferences regardless of the expertise at hand to a mis-leader who lacks the curiosity to teach himself from credible sources what he needs to know to even be in the room jawing and listening to any of his Globalist peer group.

Is that his thick blond hair-rug slipping up off his forehead? Only thing missing from this narcoleptic Presidential portraiture is an artist credit (no doubt because AI even came up with the concept, not to mention digital brush strokes).

I will search the library and online to see if you have written at less constricted length of your suggested and globally sourced on-the-record remedies and paper trails (within the limits of national, international and regional primarily grass-roots resistance) for opposing this global Presidential\Premiere Putsch.

Could there be under discussion any area-specific oppositional force(s) that won't become scientifically targeted sitting ducks to the dyed-in-the-wool authoritarians with their Techno Toys & microbial reach weaponry at their frontal-lobe directed and emotionally triggered fingertips and disposal? Our US leadership along with to a lesser extent Canadian corporate-captured therefore compromised Pay2Play and Pay2Ply democratically elected via corporate approval processes and procedures seem to have no systemic defense against the trans-national front failing to deal with such internal and inter-national institutional corruption.

Russian leadership's blood-thirst via their own internally corrupt and seemingly indefensible collapse in the face of institutional corruption in the face of Putin's immunity from examination much less criminal prosecution should only come as the coldest of comfort to the declining defense of democracy against the trans-national institutional corruption of the Wall Street-led Western World's setting sun. We face the Pacific along with Canada and yet our navigational north star is obscured and our moral compass de-magnetized with our system of institutional checks & balances neutralized from within. Hubris and institutional corruption fueled by insatiable personal greed are more formidable enemies than the overseas military and Intel forces arrayed against US! We should heed that aphorism that Neil Young tried stealing back from Madison Avenue, "Rust Never Sleeps."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rust_Never_Sleeps

https://sugarmtn.org/sm_quotes.php?song=258

https://www.dw.com/en/the-long-list-of-putin-critics-targeted-by-the-kremlin/a-66624689

My apologies for riding your careful yet compelling essay further down into our human under-world filled with the deservedly cynical along with starved and dehydrated for some democratically vetted tactful while capable leadership. Where are leaders with vision and FDR's communicative skills capable of harnessing & synthesizing the academically peer-reviewed tsunami of relevant and properly filtered Intel?

Warmly and respectfully yours,

Tio Mitchito

Mitch Ritter\Paradigm Sifters, Code Shifters, PsalmSong Chasers

Lay-Low Studios, Ore-Wa (Refuge of A-Tone-ment Seekers)

Media Discussion List\Looksee

