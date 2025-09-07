Empire of Lies Faces Final Curtain
Hollywood delusions collapse with US hegemony as multipolarity rises to deliver peace and justice.
For decades the US sold the world a fantasy of freedom while exporting war, coups, and economic ruin. As its empire collapses under the weight of lies and delusion, a multipolar order emerges — promising sovereignty, cooperation, and a chance at lasting peace.
America has long proclaimed itself the leader of the “free world.” Yet, the empire stands on the brink of collapse—economically overstretched, politically fractured, and morally bankrupt. Its downfall isn’t a tragedy but a long-overdue correction.
Far from being a stabilising force, it has proven to be the most disruptive and destructive nation in modern history. Its disintegration offers not fear, but hope: the chance for a more peaceful, balanced, and economically just global order.
Since World War two’s end, America has waged war without pause. From Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and beyond, Washington’s foreign policy has been a rolling campaign of military interventions dressed as humanitarian missions and justified as democracy. America’s “forever wars” have left millions dead, reduced cities to rubble, and destabilised entire regions for generations. The outcome has always been chaos, sectarian violence, and the installation of governments pliant to US corporate and strategic interests.
No empire in history has cloaked raw imperial ambition in moral rhetoric so effectively. The US thrives on conflict. Peace is an enemy to its military-industrial complex, which devours trillions in taxpayer dollars while its own infrastructure crumbles.
Nothing illustrates America’s moral collapse more than its unwavering support for Israel, even as the world condemns the ongoing genocide in Gaza. America arms, funds, and shields Israel diplomatically, ensuring it faces no accountability for the slaughter of Palestinians, the destruction of homes, and the starvation of an entire population. American leaders preach human rights abroad but underwrite war crimes. America’s credibility is dead, buried beneath the rubble of Gaza, Mosul, and Fallujah.
America’s reach has never only been confined to bombs. Via the IMF, World Bank, and covert operations, Washington’s engineered economic coups to destabilise countries who dared to chart an independent course. From Chile in 1973 to coups across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, the US has repeatedly crushed democracies and empowered dictators willing to sell their countries’ resources at fire-sale prices.
It’s the great hypocrisy of the empire: it shouts freedom but strangles it at every chance. The free market it champions is nothing more than organised pillage, with multinational corporations exploiting labor, looting natural resources, and trapping nations in cycles of debt.
Last week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, hosted in China to mark the 80th anniversary of its resistance against Japanese aggression, was more than commemoration—it was prophetic. The world witnessed a symbolic gathering of leaders - Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, Kim Jong Un, and others, including senior Dmitry Peskov. Together, they presented the image of a new reality: the multipolar world already in formation.
Side by side, their presence unified by shared histories of resistance to colonialism and imperialism, underscored a truth Washington has always feared: the era of US hegemony ending. The multipolar alternative is no longer theoretical—it’s materialising in institutions like the SCO, BRICS+, and a growing web of non-Western alliances.
Trump’s response to the summit—warned of conspiracies against US interests and calling for greater American military “strength”— underlined the point. Washington understands what’s coming: a world where its coercive power is diluted, its dominance challenged, and its veto over humanity revoked.
The rise of multipolarity is the antidote to America’s century of disruption. Instead of a single empire dictating the terms of trade, diplomacy, and war, multipolarity disperses power across regions. It allows for cooperation based on sovereignty and mutual respect, rather than domination. Multipolar frameworks enable nations to choose partners freely, trade outside of the dollar straitjacket, and reject the false binary of aligning with or against the US.
Most importantly, though, it represents the chance to redefine humanity itself. A global system no longer beholden to a single imperial power can prioritise development, climate cooperation, cultural exchange, and peace. It can elevate voices from the Global South silenced for too long, and move the world beyond the destructive cycle of “forever wars” and economic coups toward genuine coexistence.
The US empire is rotting from within. Its people face crumbling infrastructure, obscene wealth inequality, unaffordable healthcare, and mass homelessness—all while hundreds of billions flow annually into foreign wars and bloated defence budgets. America eats its own to sustain its illusions of grandeur. Tens of millions live paycheck to paycheck, while Wall St executives and weapons manufacturers reap obscene profits.
The decay of the US isn’t incidental; it’s the inevitable price of imperial overreach. Empires fall when they bankrupt themselves on conquest, and America’s no exception.
Perhaps the most insidious aspect of America’s decline is the delusion that’s blinded Americans. Hollywood has for decades manufactured propaganda to sustain the myth of American exceptionalism—pumping out films and television that glorify US soldiers, sanitise its wars, and portray it as the eternal force for good. It has conned Americans into believing they live in the “greatest country on earth,” even as their nation collapses under inequality, violence, and corruption. It’s a fantasy built on lies, designed to shield the empire from scrutiny while indoctrinating Americans into blind obedience.
For decades, Washington has positioned itself as the indispensable nation - suggesting the world would plunge into chaos without America’s leadership. That’s untrue. US hegemony has fuelled endless wars and economic exploitation. Its collapse offers the chance for multipolarity—where power is shared, not monopolised.
Economically, the end of the dollar’s dominance would free countries from a system that allows Washington to weaponise the dollar, impose crippling sanctions, and dictate policy far beyond its borders. Free from US interference, countries can build trade and development frameworks that prioritise mutual benefit over exploitation.
The decline of the US empire removes the primary driver of war. Without a superpower constantly seeking new enemies to feed its military-industrial machine, the international community can pursue diplomacy and conflict resolution without America sabotaging peace.
History will be unkind to America. It won’t remember it as the shining city on a hill it imagines itself to be. History will remember it as a country that cloaked its greed in the language of liberty, that preached democracy while practicing subjugation, that claimed to defend peace while manufacturing endless war. It will be remembered as the empire of coups, sanctions, and genocides. Its collapse isn’t a tragedy; it’s justice.
Trump understates War Department.
The truth is if he called it:
The Department of Genocide.
Your phrases & word selection reflect careful deliberation and slow-cooking with a well-read and researched even more directly, yet simply and clearly stated argument against the Globalist Powers. The key points you stack like a pool-shooting pro are easy to source for back-story and to verify and vet via online search (barring the long-reach of US cyber meddling or online sabotage). Thank you for taking the time and trouble to organize your thoughts and inviting your readers to compare your conclusions and thesis with our own.
The photo of these "Multi-Polar" World Power mis-leaders including our own at their feet, apparently dozing his ignorance that is the only part of our Commander In Chief (by will and votes of the people of our nation) not rendered mentally overwhelmed by the most minimal labor & circumspection or critical analysis and forethought. This less than competent mis-leader of ours reflects our national deficit and handicap in all staffed Global Summit meetings and corporate conferences regardless of the expertise at hand to a mis-leader who lacks the curiosity to teach himself from credible sources what he needs to know to even be in the room jawing and listening to any of his Globalist peer group.
Is that his thick blond hair-rug slipping up off his forehead? Only thing missing from this narcoleptic Presidential portraiture is an artist credit (no doubt because AI even came up with the concept, not to mention digital brush strokes).
I will search the library and online to see if you have written at less constricted length of your suggested and globally sourced on-the-record remedies and paper trails (within the limits of national, international and regional primarily grass-roots resistance) for opposing this global Presidential\Premiere Putsch.
Could there be under discussion any area-specific oppositional force(s) that won't become scientifically targeted sitting ducks to the dyed-in-the-wool authoritarians with their Techno Toys & microbial reach weaponry at their frontal-lobe directed and emotionally triggered fingertips and disposal? Our US leadership along with to a lesser extent Canadian corporate-captured therefore compromised Pay2Play and Pay2Ply democratically elected via corporate approval processes and procedures seem to have no systemic defense against the trans-national front failing to deal with such internal and inter-national institutional corruption.
Russian leadership's blood-thirst via their own internally corrupt and seemingly indefensible collapse in the face of institutional corruption in the face of Putin's immunity from examination much less criminal prosecution should only come as the coldest of comfort to the declining defense of democracy against the trans-national institutional corruption of the Wall Street-led Western World's setting sun. We face the Pacific along with Canada and yet our navigational north star is obscured and our moral compass de-magnetized with our system of institutional checks & balances neutralized from within. Hubris and institutional corruption fueled by insatiable personal greed are more formidable enemies than the overseas military and Intel forces arrayed against US!
My apologies for riding your careful yet compelling essay further down into our human under-world filled with the deservedly cynical along with starved and dehydrated for some democratically vetted tactful while capable leadership. Where are leaders with vision and FDR's communicative skills capable of harnessing & synthesizing the academically peer-reviewed tsunami of relevant and properly filtered Intel?
Warmly and respectfully yours,
