



For decades the US sold the world a fantasy of freedom while exporting war, coups, and economic ruin. As its empire collapses under the weight of lies and delusion, a multipolar order emerges — promising sovereignty, cooperation, and a chance at lasting peace.

America has long proclaimed itself the leader of the “free world.” Yet, the empire stands on the brink of collapse—economically overstretched, politically fractured, and morally bankrupt. Its downfall isn’t a tragedy but a long-overdue correction.

Far from being a stabilising force, it has proven to be the most disruptive and destructive nation in modern history. Its disintegration offers not fear, but hope: the chance for a more peaceful, balanced, and economically just global order.

Since World War two’s end, America has waged war without pause. From Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and beyond, Washington’s foreign policy has been a rolling campaign of military interventions dressed as humanitarian missions and justified as democracy. America’s “forever wars” have left millions dead, reduced cities to rubble, and destabilised entire regions for generations. The outcome has always been chaos, sectarian violence, and the installation of governments pliant to US corporate and strategic interests.

No empire in history has cloaked raw imperial ambition in moral rhetoric so effectively. The US thrives on conflict. Peace is an enemy to its military-industrial complex, which devours trillions in taxpayer dollars while its own infrastructure crumbles.

Nothing illustrates America’s moral collapse more than its unwavering support for Israel, even as the world condemns the ongoing genocide in Gaza. America arms, funds, and shields Israel diplomatically, ensuring it faces no accountability for the slaughter of Palestinians, the destruction of homes, and the starvation of an entire population. American leaders preach human rights abroad but underwrite war crimes. America’s credibility is dead, buried beneath the rubble of Gaza, Mosul, and Fallujah.

America’s reach has never only been confined to bombs. Via the IMF, World Bank, and covert operations, Washington’s engineered economic coups to destabilise countries who dared to chart an independent course. From Chile in 1973 to coups across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, the US has repeatedly crushed democracies and empowered dictators willing to sell their countries’ resources at fire-sale prices.

It’s the great hypocrisy of the empire: it shouts freedom but strangles it at every chance. The free market it champions is nothing more than organised pillage, with multinational corporations exploiting labor, looting natural resources, and trapping nations in cycles of debt.

Last week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, hosted in China to mark the 80th anniversary of its resistance against Japanese aggression, was more than commemoration—it was prophetic. The world witnessed a symbolic gathering of leaders - Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, Kim Jong Un, and others, including senior Dmitry Peskov. Together, they presented the image of a new reality: the multipolar world already in formation.

Side by side, their presence unified by shared histories of resistance to colonialism and imperialism, underscored a truth Washington has always feared: the era of US hegemony ending. The multipolar alternative is no longer theoretical—it’s materialising in institutions like the SCO, BRICS+, and a growing web of non-Western alliances.

Trump’s response to the summit—warned of conspiracies against US interests and calling for greater American military “strength”— underlined the point. Washington understands what’s coming: a world where its coercive power is diluted, its dominance challenged, and its veto over humanity revoked.

The rise of multipolarity is the antidote to America’s century of disruption. Instead of a single empire dictating the terms of trade, diplomacy, and war, multipolarity disperses power across regions. It allows for cooperation based on sovereignty and mutual respect, rather than domination. Multipolar frameworks enable nations to choose partners freely, trade outside of the dollar straitjacket, and reject the false binary of aligning with or against the US.

Most importantly, though, it represents the chance to redefine humanity itself. A global system no longer beholden to a single imperial power can prioritise development, climate cooperation, cultural exchange, and peace. It can elevate voices from the Global South silenced for too long, and move the world beyond the destructive cycle of “forever wars” and economic coups toward genuine coexistence.

The US empire is rotting from within. Its people face crumbling infrastructure, obscene wealth inequality, unaffordable healthcare, and mass homelessness—all while hundreds of billions flow annually into foreign wars and bloated defence budgets. America eats its own to sustain its illusions of grandeur. Tens of millions live paycheck to paycheck, while Wall St executives and weapons manufacturers reap obscene profits.

The decay of the US isn’t incidental; it’s the inevitable price of imperial overreach. Empires fall when they bankrupt themselves on conquest, and America’s no exception.

Perhaps the most insidious aspect of America’s decline is the delusion that’s blinded Americans. Hollywood has for decades manufactured propaganda to sustain the myth of American exceptionalism—pumping out films and television that glorify US soldiers, sanitise its wars, and portray it as the eternal force for good. It has conned Americans into believing they live in the “greatest country on earth,” even as their nation collapses under inequality, violence, and corruption. It’s a fantasy built on lies, designed to shield the empire from scrutiny while indoctrinating Americans into blind obedience.

For decades, Washington has positioned itself as the indispensable nation - suggesting the world would plunge into chaos without America’s leadership. That’s untrue. US hegemony has fuelled endless wars and economic exploitation. Its collapse offers the chance for multipolarity—where power is shared, not monopolised.

Economically, the end of the dollar’s dominance would free countries from a system that allows Washington to weaponise the dollar, impose crippling sanctions, and dictate policy far beyond its borders. Free from US interference, countries can build trade and development frameworks that prioritise mutual benefit over exploitation.

The decline of the US empire removes the primary driver of war. Without a superpower constantly seeking new enemies to feed its military-industrial machine, the international community can pursue diplomacy and conflict resolution without America sabotaging peace.

History will be unkind to America. It won’t remember it as the shining city on a hill it imagines itself to be. History will remember it as a country that cloaked its greed in the language of liberty, that preached democracy while practicing subjugation, that claimed to defend peace while manufacturing endless war. It will be remembered as the empire of coups, sanctions, and genocides. Its collapse isn’t a tragedy; it’s justice.