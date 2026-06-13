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For decades, the US has presented itself as the principal guardian of democracy, international law and the rules-based international order.

Today, however, much of the world sees a very different reality.

From Gaza and Lebanon to Iraq, Syria, Libya and beyond, Washington’s rhetoric has increasingly collided with actions that appear to undermine the very principles it claims to defend. What has emerged is not merely criticism, but a widening crisis of credibility - one that now stretches far beyond the Middle East and into almost every corner of global politics.

At the centre of that crisis lies the USs’ relationship with Israel.

What has long been portrayed as an indispensable strategic alliance is increasingly viewed as one of the most politically costly and diplomatically damaging relationships in modern American foreign policy. Supporters continue to frame the partnership as essential to regional security. Detractors, however, see something far more corrosive: a persistent double standard that has steadily eroded America’s moral authority and its ability to credibly advocate for international law.

Nowhere has that tension become more visible than in Gaza.

The devastation of the territory and the immense human suffering endured by civilians have become a defining symbol of the broader controversy surrounding US policy in the Middle East. Across social media, independent platforms and international reporting - often in stark contrast to the framing of corporate media - the world has watched neighbourhoods reduced to rubble, infrastructure shattered, families displaced and civilian casualties mount at a relentless pace.

For many observers, the debate has already moved on.

It is no longer centred on whether Israel has a right to defend itself. Instead, the focus has shifted to whether any state should continue to receive extensive diplomatic, military and political support while facing sustained international criticism over the conduct of its military operations and their humanitarian consequences.

And increasingly, the backlash is not directed solely at Israel.

It is directed equally - if not primarily - at Washington.

For decades, successive American administrations have demanded adherence to international law from rivals and adversaries, while appearing far more reluctant to apply those same standards to close allies. That perceived inconsistency has become one of the most frequently cited and politically potent criticisms of contemporary American foreign policy.

When America’s adversaries are accused of violating international norms, Washington speaks the language of accountability.

When its allies face similar accusations, critics argue, Washington too often speaks the language of justification.

Whether that assessment is entirely fair is ultimately a matter of political interpretation.

What’s beyond dispute, however, is that the perception itself has become widespread, entrenched and increasingly influential in shaping how American power is understood.

The consequences have been profound.

The US has spent decades promoting itself as a force for peace and stability, while simultaneously participating in, supporting or becoming entangled in conflicts that have produced immense human and economic costs.

Interventions, prolonged military campaigns and regime-change efforts that have repeatedly failed to deliver the outcomes originally promised.

The result has been a deepening scepticism toward American leadership.

And the burden of those failures has not fallen on policymakers or political elites.

It’s fallen on ordinary people.

Across multiple generations, millions have lived through war, displacement, economic collapse and political upheaval. Entire societies continue to grapple with the long-term consequences of decisions made far beyond their borders - decisions over which they had little or no control.

Yet despite these outcomes, the architects and defenders of these policies continue to argue that their broader strategic objectives remain valid.

The evidence, however, is increasingly contested.

The Middle East today isn’t widely regarded as more stable, secure or more prosperous than it was before decades of intervention, conflict and geopolitical competition. Itt remains locked in cycles of instability that external powers have repeatedly struggled to manage and, at times, have actively exacerbated.

That reality now confronts Trump.

Trump entered politics promising to challenge the foreign policy establishment. He criticised so-called endless wars, attacked interventionist orthodoxy and presented himself as an outsider willing to rethink longstanding assumptions.

Yet when it came to Israel and the broader strategic framework of the Middle East, many critics argue that his administration remained constrained by the same political and institutional realities that shaped those before it.

Today, Trump confronts a strategic landscape that cannot simply be reshaped through rhetoric.

Iran has not collapsed. It has not surrendered. Nor has it disappeared as a central regional power.

Despite years of sanctions, diplomatic pressure, military threats and attempts at isolation, Tehran continues to exert significant influence across the Middle East through a complex network of political, military and ideological relationships.

For Washington, that presents a difficult and increasingly unavoidable dilemma.

The more the US attempts to isolate Iran, the more apparent it becomes that any durable regional settlement will ultimately require some form of engagement with it. And each renewed discussion of military options inevitably raises a more uncomfortable question - what, precisely, did previous military solutions achieve?

But the broader problem extends beyond Iran.

It concerns a growing global perception that American policy is being shaped by political considerations surrounding Israel in ways that are not fully aligned with broader US strategic interests.

Whether one agrees with that assessment or not, perceptions carry weight in international relations.

A superpower cannot project strength while appearing constrained.

A nation cannot claim strategic independence while appearing unable to challenge an ally.

A government cannot demand accountability from adversaries while appearing reluctant to apply similar standards to its partners.

These contradictions are no longer subtle.

They are visible - and they are being noted.

The Global South has noticed them. Europe has noticed them. The Middle East has long noticed them. Increasingly, many Americans are noticing them as well.

And that is why America’s international standing is under sustained pressure.

Trust, once lost, is difficult to recover.

Respect, once squandered, is difficult to rebuild.

Credibility, once undermined, is difficult to restore.

Yet restoration is not impossible.

But it requires something that’s so far remained politically elusive - an honest reckoning.

The US must confront the possibility that decades of Middle East policy have failed to deliver the peace, stability and security that were repeatedly promised. It must recognise that unconditional support for any ally carries consequences, that international law cannot be applied selectively without eroding its legitimacy, and that diplomacy is not a sign of weakness but a prerequisite for durable outcomes.

It must accept that military superiority alone cannot generate political legitimacy.

And it must acknowledge a principle that underpins any credible international order: no ally should be beyond criticism, no government should receive a blank cheque, and no strategic relationship should be immune from reassessment.

The future of American credibility may ultimately depend on whether Washington is willing to confront these realities.

Because the most serious challenge facing the US isn’t Iran, Russia or China.

It’s the growing global perception that America has drifted away from the very principles it claims to defend.

Until that perception changes, the US will continue to face declining trust, diminishing influence and intensifying scepticism from a world that’s no longer willing to accept rhetoric in place of results.

And until Washington is prepared to place international law, accountability and genuine diplomacy above unquestioning allegiance to an ally that is murderous, evil, genocidal, blood thirsty, paranoid, corrupt or any other adjective one chooses to use to describe Israel, the cycle of conflict, destruction and instability that’s scarred the Middle East for generations will continue until the US kicks Israel to the kerb for good and piss on its rotting cancerous carcass once and for all.