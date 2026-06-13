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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
12h

A great article, George, but unfortunately, the US is hopeless. Unless and until it gets rid of the entire gang of ReThuglicans (including Trump), begins to accept the fact that it has made mistakes (dare I mention Vietnam? all the governments we have overthrown and supplanted with dictatorships? rejection of medicine and science?), admits that its Constitution no longer works, recognizes that the Extreme Court has become a political vehicle, accepts the scientific facts about global warming and environmental damage, starts to tax corporations and the wealthy heavily, etc. ad nauseam, NOTHING will change.

Unfortunately, the Cult of Trump is very strong amongst the ignorant. It also controls the media. Moreover, the Democrats are too busy with non-issues and asinine "litmus tests," and gladly fight amongst themselves, happily snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The oligarchical and effectively fascist dictatorship may rule for a VERY long time...

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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
1d

"until the US kicks Israel to the curb for good and piss on its rotting cancerous carcass once and for all."

Amen.

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