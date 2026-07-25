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For decades, the global narrative was a carefully constructed fortress of propaganda. The world was told the US and its allies were the guardians of liberty - the beacons of democracy in a world riddled with authoritarian darkness. Iran was the “Axis of Evil,” Russia a revanchist threat, China a rising hegemon, and North Korea a pariah state.



However, history has a cruel way of tearing down facades. The mask is off. The architects of chaos aren’t in Tehran, Moscow, Beijing, or Pyongyang. They’re in Washington, London, and Tel Aviv. And the time for diplomatic niceties is over and for the West to issue a formal, unconditional apology for its decades of slaughter, destabilisation, and global predation isn’t just overdue – it’s the bare minimum of moral decency.



Led by the US and enabled by NATO vassals, the West has waged endless war campaigns against sovereignty itself. The “rules-based order” has been a cynical euphemism for “our rules, our order.” For every nation that refused to bend the knee - that dared to pursue its own path, its own resources, and security - the response has been uniform: sanctions, subversion, and the indiscriminate rain of bombs.



The Great Lie that’s justified the demonisation of Iran for half a century, had the US and Israel, the region’s only nuclear-armed state, posture themselves as paragons of virtue, but it’s been Iran that’s been encircled, starved, and terrorised. February 28’s illegal attacks on Iranian soil weren’t defensive acts; they were blatant acts of war by a collapsing hegemony desperate to maintain its grip. Iran isn’t fighting for expansion; it’s fighting for survival against a predator that’s systematically assassinated its scientists, sabotaged its infrastructure, and strangled its economy. Yet, the West point’s its finger and cries “aggression,” all while enabling the slaughter of Palestinian children.



And what of Gaza? The world’s watched in real-time as the IDF, armed to the teeth with American hardware, has reduced the Strip to a necropolis. What’s being witnessed isn’t a war; but a genocide broadcast live for global consumption.

The attempt to annex southern Lebanon isn’t a security measure; its land theft dressed in military jargon. When Israel bombs schools, hospitals, and refugee camps, and the US vetoes ceasefire resolutions at the Security Council, the complicity is absolute. The blood of 600,000 Palestinians is on the hands of the West. It isn’t a conflict; it’s a war crime scene.



Equally, the West has used Ukraine as a battering ram to destroy Russia. The NATO expansionism that broke every post-Cold War promise has pushed the world to the brink of nuclear Armageddon. The US and its allies aren’t defending democracy in Kyiv; they’re prosecuting a proxy war to weaken a nuclear superpower, sacrificing an entire generation of Ukrainians in a meat grinder of Western ambition. Russia’s invasion was a symptom of a disease that the West refuses to cure - its own insatiable need for control.



Meanwhile, China is painted as a global threat for simply seeking economic parity and regional stability. North Korea, bizarrely, is demonised for wanting the same nuclear deterrent that the US has used to intimidate the world for 80 years. The hypocrisy is so profound that it borders on the pathological.



The International Criminal Court (ICC) stands as the ultimate testament to this hypocrisy. Brandished as the guardian of justice, it has proven itself a toothless tiger - a selectively blind judicial puppet that only growls when it is politically safe. It hunts African warlords while ignoring Western war criminals. It issues warrants for Russian officers while whitewashing American drone strikes that have turned weddings and hospitals into craters.

If the ICC possessed even a shred of integrity, it would immediately begin a campaign to arrest the architects of these crimes: the US Presidents who authorised illegal invasions, the Israeli Prime Ministers who have overseen ethnic cleansing, and the NATO officials who fuelled the fires of Ukraine. The court’s failure to act isn’t incompetence; it’s complicity.



A critical inflection point has been reached. The Global South is no longer buying the lie. From the Sahel to Southeast Asia, nations are realigning, rejecting the neo-colonial yoke. The “rules-based order” is collapsing under the weight of its own brutality.



The West must do more than apologise. An apology without consequence is merely theatre. They must:



1. Issue a Full, Unconditional Acknowledgment of Crimes: Publicly admit that the invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria and every other country it has decimated were illegal acts of aggression that destabilised the entire planet.



2. Pay Reparations: The plundering of resources from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia demands financial restitution. Billions in frozen assets must be returned to the people they were stolen from, without condition.



3. Cease Aggression: End the arms shipments to Israel. Stop the provocations against Iran. Withdraw from Syria and halt the expansion of NATO. Allow nations to determine their own future without the threat of coup or regime change.



4. Accept ICC Jurisdiction: Submit to the very international law it claims to champion. If the leadership in Washington, London, and Tel Aviv are innocent, they have nothing to fear. But we know the truth. They’re terrified of accountability because they’re guilty.



The world is in turmoil because the West has made turmoil its primary export. The assassination of leaders, the destruction of infrastructure, the deliberate starvation of people - these are the hallmarks of terrorism. And the greatest terrorists of the 21st century sit in the Oval Office, the White House, Downing St and the Knesset.



The time for apologies is over. The time for justice is now. If the ICC won’t act, the people of the world must. The West is the most prolific serial killer known to history. And when the reckoning comes - as it inevitably will – there’ll be no sanctuary, no safe harbor, and no forgiveness for the architects of this senseless, endless slaughter.



The mask is off and the real monster has now been exposed. So, what is the world going to do about it?