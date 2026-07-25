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Dr. Linda Hackett's avatar
Dr. Linda Hackett
6d

For decades, the United States and its allies have presented themselves as guardians of democracy, liberty and international law, while repeatedly violating the sovereignty of nations that refuse to submit to Western political or economic control. Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Venezuela, Palestine and Cuba are not isolated cases; they form a devastating pattern. The methods vary - invasion, occupation, sanctions, proxy warfare, assassinations, coups, blockades and economic strangulation - but the objective remains familiar: punish disobedience, destroy independence and force nations into an order designed in Washington and protected by NATO.

The so called “rules-based international order” has too often meant Western rules for everyone else and exemption for the powerful. Iraq was invaded on false claims. Afghanistan was occupied for twenty years and abandoned in ruin. Iran has endured assassinations, sabotage, sanctions and military encirclement while being branded the aggressor. Palestine has been subjected to occupation, siege and mass destruction with American weapons and diplomatic protection. Lebanon and Syria have been bombed repeatedly under the language of “security,” while the sovereignty of their people is treated as irrelevant. None of this is defence; it is the enforcement of geopolitical obedience through violence.

Cuba and Venezuela expose the same imperial arrogance in economic form. For more than six decades, the United States has maintained an embargo against Cuba that has contributed to shortages of fuel, medicine, food and essential infrastructure, while claiming to care about the suffering of the Cuban people. Venezuela has faced sanctions, destabilisation and direct regime change pressure, and now Cuba is spoken of as though it too might be “taken over.” No sovereign nation belongs to the United States. No government in Washington has the moral or legal authority to decide which countries may trade, which political systems may survive, or which populations must be impoverished until they accept American terms.

This is the great hypocrisy at the heart of Western power: war is called liberation, sanctions are called diplomacy, occupation is called security and regime change is called democracy. The suffering of civilians is dismissed as collateral damage, while the destruction of hospitals, schools, power systems and entire economies is justified in the language of human rights. The world is not in turmoil because too many nations resist the West; it is in turmoil because Western powers have too often treated sovereignty as a privilege they grant, not a right belonging equally to all peoples. Terror does not become lawful because it is ordered from the Oval Office, Downing Street or the Knesset.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
5dEdited

Excellent essay. Noam Chomsky once said that all US presidents in recent history have been war criminals. Challenged to defend this statement, he proceeded to do so. It was incredible to me that Joe Biden proudly declared himself a traitor to liberty and justice for all by telling us that he is a Zionist. Just as appalling was the lack of any follow up by MSM, not one news outlet questioned this incredible dedication of a US president to the antithesis of what America is supposed to be about.

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