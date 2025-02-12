Australia’s political landscape is undergoing a shift that should concern anyone who values democracy and long-term stability. And if Peter Dutton gets his way, Australia will become a smaller version of a morally and socially bankrupt US.

Under Dutton, the Liberal Party has increasingly adopted Donald Trump’s Republican Party playbook—escalating culture wars, dog-whistling to the far right, demonising minorities, and stoking division.

Dutton’s embrace of Trumpian tactics is becoming more apparent by the day, and if left unchecked, it could send Australia down the same path as the US—a country now defined by political extremism, disinformation, and deep societal fractures.

Dutton’s leadership has been marked by a deliberate shift toward right-wing populism, relying heavily on fear as a political tool. Like Trump, he’s mastered the art of turning complex policy debates into simple, emotionally charged narratives designed to divide rather than unite.

His stance on immigration, has painted asylum seekers and refugees as threats to national security, echoing Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants supposedly undermining American society. His attacks on so-called "border security failures" under Labor mirror Trump’s obsession with “the wall,” stoking fears of an Australia overrun by dangerous outsiders.

Similarly, Dutton’s pushback against climate action reeks of Trumpian denialism. Despite the overwhelming evidence of climate change and the economic opportunities in clean energy, he continues to side with fossil fuel interests, portraying net-zero policies as attacks on “working Australians.” His opposition to a national energy transition isn’t based on economic reality but the same anti-science, pro-coal ideology Trump’s weaponised in the US.

Recently, Dutton ramped up his attacks on gender issues, diversity initiatives, and so-called “left-wing elites,” mimicking the US right’s obsession with “cancel culture” and the “war on traditional values.” His recent opposition to including LGBTQIA+ Australians in the 2026 census is straight out of the Trump playbook—denying visibility to marginalised groups while portraying any push for inclusion as a leftist conspiracy.

This strategy isn't about policy; it’s about inflaming culture wars to energise his base and distract from his lack of real solutions to Australia’s economic and social challenges.

One of the hallmarks of Trump’s political style is his open hostility toward the media, branding it as “fake news” whenever it holds him accountable. Dutton has similarly ramped up attacks on journalists, dismissing critical coverage as biased and part of a left-wing agenda. His media strategy, much like Trump’s, is built on undermining trust in independent reporting while cosying up to conservative outlets that amplify his narratives without scrutiny.

Dutton’s disdain for opposition voices isn’t limited to the press. He’s also attacked public institutions, from the ABC to universities, accusing them of being controlled by leftists. His calls to defund or cut resources to these institutions mirror Trump’s war on public broadcasting and education in the US.

Another key parallel between Dutton and Trump is their reliance on economic populism without delivering meaningful reform. His economic rhetoric focuses heavily on blaming Labor for cost-of-living pressures, much like Trump blamed Democrats for economic woes in the US. However, neither offers real solutions beyond tax cuts for the wealthy and vague promises of deregulation.

His pledge to freeze council rates in Melbourne, for example, mirrors Trump’s tax cut policies—short-term populist moves that sound appealing but ultimately weaken public services and deepen inequality. Like Trump, he presents himself as a champion of “the people” while advocating for policies that disproportionately benefit the corporate elite.

Trump’s presidency is marked by authoritarian tendencies—an embrace of law-and-order rhetoric painting cities as crime-ridden hellscapes while calling for harsher policing -using crime as a wedge issue.

His fixation on African gangs, youth crime, and a supposed “lawlessness” in Melbourne is identical to Trump’s fear-based messaging about crime in US cities. But like Trump, Dutton offers little in terms of evidence-based solutions—just more police, tougher penalties, and attacks on civil liberties.

Dutton’s also supported policies that erode democratic checks and balances, including expanding surveillance powers and cracking down on protests. His opposition to political accountability measures, such as a stronger federal integrity commission, is another warning sign of creeping authoritarianism.

His foreign policy rhetoric is also alarmingly Trumpian, particularly in his approach to China. While national security concerns about Beijing are legitimate, Dutton’s inflammatory language—suggesting Australia should prepare for war—mirrors Trump’s reckless approach to international relations.

Trump’s sabre-rattling with China was all about tough posturing for political gain rather than genuine diplomacy. Dutton’s similar approach risks pushing Australia further into US-led conflicts rather than positioning it as an independent player on the world stage, as former Prime Minister Paul Keating has argued.

If history’s any guide, the consequences of Trump-style politics in Australia would be disastrous. The US is more polarised than ever, with deep social divisions, declining trust in institutions, and a democracy under threat. If Dutton continues down this path, Australia risks importing these same problems—eroding social cohesion, fuelling far-right extremism, and undermining democratic norms.

Dutton’s transformation into a Trump-like figure is no accident. It’s a deliberate strategy to appeal to a segment of the population that feels left behind by globalisation, cultural shifts, and economic pressures.

Australians should heed where this road leads. Trumpism has left the US more divided, angrier, and less stable than ever. If Dutton continues embracing this approach, he won’t just be reshaping the Liberal Party—he’ll be reshaping Australia itself, for the worse.