When the United Nations yesterday released its report into the behaviour of nine of its relief agency workers following Hamas’s military operation on October 7 last year, its findings sparked debate around whether the investigation and its findings were more about appeasing US and Israeli interests than the realities of the situation.

Conjecture surrounding the release of the report suggests it was influenced by political pressures rather than an impartial assessment of what may have really taken place - leading to concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the UN's inquiry.

The report, which focuses on UNRWA’s operations for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, found the nine employees to be complicit in actions that raised serious concerns. However, it seems, the UNRWA nine failed on the cold-heartedness score - expressing concern for the slaughter of innocents or even talking to members of Hamas was a crime and Anti-semitic.

Who would have thought being a humanitarian was objectionable?

“Sleep with Dogs and Wake-up with Fleas,” appears to be the attitude by Australia’s federal Leader for the Opposition, Peter Dutton. Dutton is an interesting character, and a politician who is in the mould of an American hard-core Republican. Following the release of the Report, Dutton was quick to call on Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to halt all funding to UNRWA – a call demonstrating political naivety and poor leadership.

The report, which details the nine UNRWA employees as complicit in activities that violated the principles and policies of the UN, is a finding that should be open to serious debate. The activities determined include promoting hate speech, incitement to violence, and endorsement of extremist ideologies; yet, it doesn’t accuse them of direct involvement in terrorist activities.

The nine’s complicity is in their failure to adhere to the UN's standards of neutrality and impartiality, particularly in war zones where UNRWA operates.

Furthermore, the report also emphasises being complicit doesn’t equate to being a member of Hamas - acknowledging people working in war zones have complex relationships with many local actors, including Hamas.

So, knowing someone from Hamas or any other group doesn’t make them a terrorist. Furthermore, the report underscores the importance of the need to distinguish between different types of associations.

Dutton’s call isnpt only disingenuous, it’s an attempt to make political mileage as Australia inches its way to the next federal election - arguing by continuing to fund UNRWA with employees linked to extremist ideologies is irresponsible and undermines international efforts to combat terrorism.

However, Dutton's call is politically naïve, and demonstrates a lack of awareness around the complexities of international aid and conflict resolution. Stopping funding to UNRWA would have severe consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who rely on its services for education, healthcare, and social support.

If Dutton were to apply the same standard to his own party, then he should step down as leader for the past controversies surrounding various members and ministers throughout the years.

UNRWA plays a critical role in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees. As an agency, it operates schools, clinics, and social services across the Middle East, supporting some of the region's most vulnerable populations. Dutton's position is so naïve, it undermines UNRWA's efforts and could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and potentially destabilise an already fragile situation.

Responding to Dutton’s demands, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed Australia's commitment to supporting UNRWA, emphasising the importance of ensuring aid reaches those in need and that the actions of a few individuals should not jeopardise the agency's vital work.

According to Albanese, the focus should be on addressing the specific issues identified in the report, like improving oversight and accountability within UNRWA, rather than cutting off funding entirely.

The PM’s stance highlights a more nuanced understanding of the situation, recognising the complexities involved in delivering aid in war zones and the importance of maintaining support for humanitarian efforts. His call for a measured response attempts to balance the need for accountability with the imperative to support vulnerable populations.

The debate over funding for UNRWA reflects broader tensions in international politics. The issue of how to address the influence of groups like Hamas while providing humanitarian aid continues to be a challenge.

Dutton's hardline approach prioritises security concerns, while Albanese reflects a commitment to humanitarian principles and a recognition of the need for a balanced approach. Dutton’s call to halt funding to UNRWA fails to consider the broader context. Albanese's stance advocates for continued support with enhanced oversight, highlighting the importance of maintaining aid to vulnerable populations while addressing issues of accountability.

The demand to cut funding by Dutton is politically naive and indicative of poor leadership. It shows Australian voters come the next federal election have a choice to make between wanting a PM who understands the need to help provide humanitarian support to the innocent affected by war, or a cold-hearted leader who places money over life.