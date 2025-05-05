



Peter Dutton and the Coalition’s crushing defeat over the weekend, marked more than the end of a political campaign - it was the rejection of a political era defined by fear, division, and Trumpian mimicry.

But the scramble by pundits to assign blame and the postmortem analysis of polling missteps, policy confusion, or internal dysfunction should be forgotten—the broader truth is plain: Australians stood up and decisively voted against Dutton’s brand of hard-right politics.

The Coalition entered 2025 buoyed by misplaced confidence. Their post-Voice referendum resurgence, coupled with Labor’s immigration stumbles and cost-of-living pressures, had convinced many within Dutton’s inner circle that victory was not only possible—it was inevitable. It was delusion that persisted until the final hours before polls closed. However, Australians had other plans.

The Coalition’s defeat was historic in scale. It not only failed to form government but lost traditional strongholds. Dutton’s once-safe seat of Dickson fell to Labor with a swing of over 10 percent, ending his 24-year parliamentary career. That was no ordinary electoral shift. It was a political reckoning.

While the hatchet of internal reviews will seek to dissect failed strategies and fractured leadership, such a post-mortems risks missing the brutality of reality. The result wasn’t simply about bad polling or ineffective messaging. It was a national rejection of Dutton’s politics: a corrosive blend of cultural fearmongering, dog-whistle racism, suppression of dissent, and overt alignment with fringe global ideologies—Trumpism.

Dutton’s position as Opposition Leader was marked by a steady drift toward the far-right. His stance on Indigenous rights, climate inaction, and hostility to multicultural communities alienated core sections of the Australian electorate. His overt support for nuclear energy—an idea many saw as ideological rather than practical—was weaponised by Labor and independents alike. His close ties with far-right figures and platforms echoed the authoritarian populism Australians have long resisted. His decision to oppose Jim Chalmers’ modest tax cuts in favour of pouring money into defence spending reeked of political opportunism rather than national interest.

But the most corrosive was Dutton’s war on truth and civil liberties. From undermining the ABC to tacitly supporting online culture wars and decisively aligning with the Zionist lobby on foreign policy, Dutton’s leadership blurred the lines between conservatism and extremism. His silence on rising Islamophobia and race-baiting, the Coalition’s flirtation with white nationalist talking points, and his refusal to engage with diverse communities was an echoing of diabolical brutal ruthlessness.

Australia’s rejection wasn’t merely political—it was moral. Australians from all walks of life—young and old, regional and urban, Indigenous and migrant—voted to preserve the core national values that define the country: fairness, decency, multiculturalism, and mateship.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Dutton doubled down. Coalition strategists briefed journalists on internal polling that suggested Labor would fall into minority. He toured marginal Labor and independent-held electorates, avoided Coalition seats, and staked his reputation on a comeback. Instead, he presided over one of the worst defeats in Liberal-National Party history. The electorate saw through the bravado. Voters weren’t interested in culture wars or scare campaigns about “wokeness.” What Australians wanted were solutions—on housing, health, climate, and cost of living. Dutton offered none. And Dutton offered not hope but fear, dog whistling and division.

In the aftermath of what can’t only be described as the massacre on May 3, senior Liberals lined up to distance themselves from Dutton’s legacy – the Coalition’s rats quickly moved to abandon its sinking ship.

Acting leader Sussan Ley, long frozen out by Dutton’s factional dominance, offered a limp statement of thanks. Angus Taylor, seen as a possible successor, has been both praised for increasing his margin and condemned as a co-architect of a failed economic message. Dan Tehan has emerged as a centrist compromise, while figures like Andrew Hastie and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price flirt with the hard-right continuity Dutton represents.

However, this wasn’t just about who leads next. It’s about what kind of country Australia wants to be. May 3 was a referendum not just on Dutton, but on the future direction of conservative politics in this country. Australians rejected authoritarianism, xenophobia and the politics of fear dressed up as policy.

Dutton’s failure to develop a credible, inclusive, forward-looking policy agenda contributed to the Coalition’s demise—but the public’s moral clarity played a far greater role. Rejecting Peter Dutton’s politics wasn’t passive—it was a deliberate and active statement of values. A declaration that the politics of hatred has no place in modern Australia.

Labor, independents, and the Greens didn’t just win seats—they won trust. Climate 200-backed candidates once again proved that communities want transparency, action on climate, and representation that reflects their values. The crossbench is larger and more diverse than ever before—a reflection of a democratic shift toward accountability and away from party-line dogma.

The media, too, must reflect on its role. Outlets like Sky News and The Australian that amplified Dutton’s scare campaigns, that painted dissenters as un-Australian or dangerous, now face a credibility crisis of their own. Truth and nuance must return to the centre of political discourse.

In the coming weeks, leadership contests will unfold with think tanks scrambling to chart the Liberals’ recovery, and there will be talk of “renewal.” But without ideological reckoning, renewal is impossible. Whatever unfolds in the weeks to come, the Coalition must return to the centre. It must listen to women, young people, Indigenous Australians, and multicultural communities. It must find a voice that doesn’t want to reimagine Australia in the image of the US’s lunacy.

The story of May 3 shouldn’t be reduced to factional rivalries or polling errors. It’s the story of Australians standing up for their democratic values and a rejection of fear in favour of hope, of hate in favour of unity.

It was a victory for Australian democracy.