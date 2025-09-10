



Like the plague hatred is spreading, infecting all decent people across the world who never knew how to hate — until Israel’s crimes forced it upon them. That’s how detestably evil Israeli society has become.

And who could blame the haters for doing so. Israel’s barbarity leaves no room for survival; a society built on blood, lies, and cruelty will one day sooner rather than later collapse under the weight of its own evil. For those who have long understood Israel, the evil of Zionism and how as an illegal ethno-colonial settler state it has tortured and oppressed the Palestinian people for decades after stealing their land, their hatred for Israel isn’t a new phenomenon.

To reinforce Israel’s barbarity, in the early hours of this morning, Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes on the outskirts of Doha, targeting what Tel Aviv claimed were Hamas command facilities – and this should come as no surprise, the narrative never changes and the lie just continues.

The bombardment, unprecedented in its brazenness, marked the first time Israel has directly attacked Qatari territory. Explosions shook the capital, terrifying residents and shattering windows. Six people were killed, including the son of Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer, but the Hamas leaders targeted in the strike survived.

The attack coincided with ongoing discussions of a US-backed ceasefire proposal. Hamas representatives had travelled to Doha under the banner of diplomacy, believing they were attending talks that could end the devastating war in Gaza. Instead, what was presented as an opportunity for peace has been exploited as cover for an attempted assassination. The incident has detonated a geopolitical storm, exposing Israel’s flagrant contempt for international law and Washington’s duplicity in enabling lawless violence.

The US, long styling itself as an honest broker in the region, can’t escape scrutiny. By facilitating Hamas’s presence in Doha under the pretence of negotiation, Washington either knew of Israel’s intent or failed to prevent it. In either case, its credibility as a mediator is in tatters.

What unfolded in Doha wasn’t diplomacy but deception - peace talks transformed into a trap. The carefully maintained façade of US and Israeli statesmanship has collapsed, revealing their pursuit is not peace but domination, and that international norms are nothing more than obstacles to be brushed aside. But should anyone really be surprised? In June this year, the US ran the same playbook and conned Iran into believing they would be negotiating peace and only to find themselves attacked.

Qatar reacted swiftly, condemning the strike as a “flagrant violation of international law and sovereignty” and warning such actions threaten the security of its people and the stability of the entire region. The message was unequivocal, but words alone aren’t enough. If Doha is sincere in declaring that it won’t tolerate Israel’s aggression, it must move beyond condemnation and rally Middle Eastern states into decisive collective action. The Gulf’s immense economic and diplomatic weight could be leveraged to impose sanctions, sever trade ties, and isolate Israel globally. If military confrontation isn’t on the table, then economic warfare is the minimum necessary step to demonstrate that sovereignty can’t be violated with impunity.

For Netanyahu, the failed assassination attempt is both a tactical humiliation and another chapter in a campaign marked by barbarity. Nearly a year of relentless bombardment in Gaza has already killed tens of thousands, destroyed hospitals and schools, and plunged millions into famine. By exporting violence into Qatar—a sovereign nation that’s hosted mediation efforts—Netanyahu’s crossed a new threshold. The claim of self-defence collapses under the weight of this act. It was aggression, pure and simple, and it reveals Israel’s project for what it truly is - a regime that places itself beyond law, morality, and accountability.

The US has once again provided cover. Trump, whose administration had touted the Doha talks as a breakthrough toward peace, responded with characteristic volatility. He admitted he “wasn’t thrilled” about the strike but refused to issue any condemnation or outline consequences. Instead, he shifted the blame toward Hamas, brushing aside Qatar’s sovereignty in the process. Reports later confirmed Trump privately rebuked Netanyahu for informing Washington of the strike too late, an admission the US was less outraged by the attack itself than by being left out of the loop. Such a response isn’t statesmanship; it’s complicity. It reflects a foreign policy that’s erratic, transactional, and rooted in personal impulse rather than principle. Trump’s indifference, coupled with his consistent indulgence of Israeli militarism, isn’t only reckless but criminal.

The Doha strikes have lifted the mask once and for all. For years, Israel has hidden its expansionist violence behind the language of security, while the US has cloaked its enabling role in the rhetoric of peace-making. Those illusions no longer stand. The world now sees clearly so-called negotiations can be weaponised as staging grounds for assassination attempts, that sovereignty is expendable, and that “defence” is a catchword to justify unlimited aggression.

This is a decisive moment. If global institutions and regional powers limit themselves to words, they’ll be complicit in normalising the obliteration of law itself.

The Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation must coordinate a united front, whether through economic sanctions, diplomatic expulsions, or energy leverage. The broader international community must confront the USs’ role in facilitating or shielding such lawless acts. The UN can’t allow its mechanisms to be paralysed by Washington’s vetoes; it must push for independent investigations and international tribunals to hold both Israel’s leadership and complicit US officials accountable for potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The bombing of Qatar isn’t just another atrocity in an endless war; it’s a turning point that exposes the true nature of the US–Israel alliance. What was once cloaked in the rhetoric of peace and stability now stands revealed as a project of domination and impunity.