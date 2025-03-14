Talks in Riyadh this week between US and Ukraine officials brought about an agreement by Ukraine negotiators to accept proposals for a ceasefire – it’s a positive step many thought impossible.

Inconceivable to believe though is the role of mediator and peace negotiator the US is playing given it’s been a co-belligerent in the Ukraine-Russia war. I suppose when you’ve failed to achieve your military objective and have been humiliated and cardless, what other choice do you have? “If you can’t beat them join them.”

As has always been the case with the Western media, its dishonest skew on reality takes on a fascinatingly bizarre and disturbing level of ignorant reporting. Maybe one-day we might awake to find the “expert geopolitical journalists” will inevitably report the truth.

So, today, it was of no surprise to discover reports suggesting President Vladimir Putin had rejected Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal. However, Putin hadn’t. In fact, the Russian President welcomed Trump's peace initiative "in principle," emphasising, the complexity and unresolved challenges of the current proposal which fail to fully address Russia's security concerns and long-term interests.

In recent comments, Putin underscored Russia’s openness for a ceasefire and potential peace negotiations, highlighting he found the US-brokered ceasefire idea fundamentally positive. Putin however, emphasised the need for thorough discussion to address critical questions and concerns surrounding implementation, enforcement, and verification of such an agreement.

“The idea itself is good, and we, of course, support it, but there are questions we have to discuss,” Putin said. Far from outright rejecting Trump's proposal, Putin expressed intent to discuss these matters further directly with President Trump, clearly signalling a diplomatic willingness to reach mutually agreeable terms.

Specifically, Putin raised concerns over logistical and security details not yet clearly defined in the ceasefire agreement. “Who will give orders to stop fighting? What is the price of those orders? Who will determine where and by whom they were violated?” he queried openly, demonstrating a need for transparent and enforceable mechanisms to ensure fairness and compliance from both sides.

The ceasefire proposal, recently negotiated between Ukraine and the US with Saudi mediation, aims to temporarily halt hostilities now in their fourth year. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has travelled to Moscow for further discussions, indicating ongoing diplomatic efforts rather than a stalemate or outright rejection from the Kremlin.

Contrary to Zelenskyy’s portrayal of Putin’s response as a mere delaying tactic, Moscow's position is much more nuanced. Zelenskyy's claims, characterising Putin’s concerns as "highly predictable" and "manipulative," as one would expect him to say don’t accurately reflect Russia’s stance. Putin’s reservations highlight legitimate strategic and security questions, not evasive tactics.

Russia has consistently maintained that any enduring ceasefire must address fundamental geopolitical and security concerns at the heart of this conflict. Key among those are the status of Ukrainian neutrality, NATO’s regional activities, and security guarantees against future hostilities. Additionally, Moscow’s desire for recognition and security guarantees relating to territories currently under its control—approximately 18% of Ukrainian land—is another critical sticking point.

Indeed, these concerns were previously laid out in a draft treaty presented by Russia and Ukraine in April 2022, shortly after the invasion began. Putin’s reference to addressing "root causes" of the conflict reflects this earlier diplomatic effort. The Kremlin seeks definitive guarantees ensuring Ukraine's permanent neutrality, the removal of NATO influence, and formal recognition of current territorial realities.

Assertions that Russia outright refused peace or deliberately delayed the ceasefire are therefore unfounded. Putin's recent commentary reflects a pragmatic diplomatic stance, emphasising comprehensive and enforceable solutions rather than temporary fixes likely to unravel quickly.

The evolving situation on the ground, particularly Russia's recent successes in reclaiming the Kursk region, provides context to Moscow's negotiating posture. Putin’s comments reflect Russia’s strengthened position, suggesting a desire for a ceasefire that genuinely leads to durable peace and stability rather than temporary relief that could advantage Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s insistence on clearly defined terms underscores the complexities inherent in any viable peace initiative. Putin’s nuanced response can’t be characterised as rejection or obstruction, but rather as constructive caution aimed at ensuring any peace plan is robust, sustainable, and genuinely equitable to Russian strategic interests.

Trump’s diplomatic overtures towards a swift resolution signify genuine efforts towards stabilisation. Both the US and Russia appear committed to continued diplomatic dialogue aimed at resolving the war through negotiated peace, despite evident differences over specific terms and enforcement mechanisms.

Media portrayals labelling Putin’s cautious response as outright rejection fundamentally misrepresent ongoing diplomatic processes. The complexity of the Ukrainian conflict demands thoughtful engagement and thorough solutions, not oversimplified narratives that risk further polarisation.

Putin’s response clearly supports the ceasefire initiative in principle. His emphasis on unresolved issues demonstrates a commitment to achieving lasting peace via careful negotiation than signifying a refusal or intentional obstruction of Trump's ceasefire proposal.