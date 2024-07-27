In Australia, there’s a phrase used to describe something that really isn’t - derived from a television commercial in the 1990s promoting the non-alcoholic beverage, Claytons.

Over time, it evolved and immersed itself into the Australian lexicon to describe events or matters that tried to pass themselves off as real when they really weren’t.

The advertising tagline for Claytons was: “The drink you have when you’re not having a drink.” It was intended for teatotaller’s like myself who could imbibe at social events and pretend they were drinking even though they weren’t.

Personally, I’ don’t drink, and I don’t need alcohol to be social; however, this isn’t about being a non-drinker or the virtues of promoting the Clayton’s brand. The Clayton’s slogan, does however, surmise the duplicity and the lengths the powers running the Democratic Party have gone to paint a picture of an entirely different reality regarding the ousting of Joe Biden.

If the Clayton’s slogan were applied to the Biden scenario and his stepping down from renominating for re-election, it would be, “The Coup America had when it wasn’t having a coup.”

So, why have the Democrats gone to great lengths to disguise a coup that has taken place at the White House with the forced resignation of Biden and calling it something else?

Any number of guesses would probably be a reasonable explanation, but regardless of what scenario the Democrats have painted, the US affected a coup on a sitting President to oust him out of office. What came as an unexpected announcement to Americans, on Sunday, July 20, Biden announced on ‘X’ he would not seek re-election in the 2024 presidential race.

Citing personal health concerns and a desire to pass the torch to a new generation of leadership, Biden’s statement sparked widespread speculation about the true reasons behind his decision. It wouldn’t have taken much to scratch beneath the surface to understand what America was witnessing was a coup.

And it was a coup that bore similar comparisons to the one that led to the ousting of the Soviet Union’s President Nikita Khrushchev in 1964, revealing potential parallels and the underlying political machinations in American politics.

In Biden’s post on ‘X’, he wrote, “After deep reflection and discussions with my family and advisors, I have decided not to run for re-election. It’s time for new leadership to continue the progress we’ve made.” The announcement was intended to project a sense of voluntary and noble withdrawal from the political arena. But did it?

Biden’s decision however, wasn’t voluntary. Following his poor performance in the first Presidential debate on June 28, his health and declining approval ratings led to the coup. The power brokers within could no longer sit back and allow Biden to destroy any chance of the Party retaining power.

The parallels between Khrushchev’s ousting and now Biden’s bear a striking resemblance. Khrushchev was forced into retirement by members of the Communist Party who cited his age and health as the official reasons, while the underlying motivations were rooted in dissatisfaction with his leadership and policies.

Similarly, Biden’s withdrawal, officially framed as a personal decision for the greater good, masked the political pressure and strategic calculations behind the scenes. The parallels highlight a common thread in political power dynamics: the need to maintain stability and continuity, often at the expense of transparency.

As has often been the case, the media’s coverage of Biden’s announcement echoed the official narrative, portraying it as a selfless act. With news outlets emphasizing Biden’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and his belief in nurturing new leadership, it helped to downplay internal party dynamics and the pressure exerted on Biden to withdraw.

The Party’s portrayal of Biden withdrawing from re-election for the Presidency is identical to how the state-controlled media in the Soviet Union managed public perception during Khrushchev’s removal. As much as the media in the US isn’t state-controlled the concentration of media ownership and the close relationship between the media and political elites consistently result in a controlled narrative that shapes public understanding in a particular way.

Biden’s withdrawal exposes the hypocrisy within US politics. For decades, the US has criticised other nations for their undemocratic practices, yet the methods employed to oust Biden demonstrate similar political manoeuvring – challenging the notion of American exceptionalism and calling into question the integrity of its democratic processes. Furthermore, the lack of critical media scrutiny highlights the challenges in maintaining a truly independent press.

Biden’s ousting marks a significant moment in US political history. It reveals the opaque nature of political power transitions, where narratives are carefully constructed to present an orderly and democratic process.

The true story behind Biden’s ousting will inevitably emerge as time passes, shedding light on the internal power struggles and strategic considerations that shaped this outcome. But his decision not to seek re-election is more than a personal one; it reflects the murky world of political power.

Furthermore, it highlights the role of the media in shaping public perception and the importance of a vigilant and independent press in a functioning democracy. Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race will be a reminder of the ever-present dynamics of power in shaping the course of history because it’s “The Coup You’re Having When You’re Not Having a Coup.”