When Anthony Albanese touched down in Washington today, there was no mistaking the intent in his stride: deference. The Prime Minister’s visit - framed as strengthening AUKUS and reaffirming US ties – was more than that – it exposed the depth of Australia’s strategic dependence on a superpower in rapid decline and an alliance riddled with broken promises.

Albanese’s visit to Washington marks a new high in Australia’s push to entrench its alliance with the US. The anticipated sit-down with Trump - sees expectations looming large over deepening military and economic cooperation - particularly the much-publicised troubled AUKUS pact. As the Albanese government doubles down on its US ties, critics in and outside Canberra are questioning whether this zealous approach represents visionary leadership or simply political acquiescence to an empire in decline.

The White House has been keen to highlight Albanese’s “great relationship” with Trump, projecting optimism about defence and economic initiatives. But behind the diplomatic fanfare is the question - is Australia hitching itself to a reliable partner, or is it investing in a superpower whose global influence is in rapid decline?

Throughout the last decade, America has struggled to maintain its footing globally. Economic headwinds, polarised domestic politics, and failed foreign interventions have raised serious doubts about America’s capacity and willingness to fulfil security guarantees. Albanese’s persistent pursuit of American approval has crossed from strategic necessity into uncritical devotion.

Key to Albanese’s Washington agenda is AUKUS - conceived as a vehicle for Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines and advanced military technology. But so far, Washington’s have failed to eventuate. The review of the pact - to clear hurdles for submarine sales - remains in limbo, against a backdrop of Pentagon doubts that have never been convincingly addressed.

The timeline for Australian submarines isn’t only hopelessly optimistic, but vague assurances from Washington have failed to clarify how, when, or even if the submarines will be delivered. So, why is Australia giving the US $346bn – its more like currying favour or protection money than anything else. The broader technological cooperation promised under AUKUS is mired in bureaucracy, with little on-the-ground impact for Australian defence industries, workforce, or national capability. The deal remains a paper tiger - big on rhetoric, short on lasting results.

Elected on the promise of strong, independent leadership, Albanese’s foreign policy looks less assertive and more like acceptance of the status quo. Rather than leverage Australia’s position to negotiate meaningful defence, climate, or strategic commitments from the US, Albanese has too often played the role of the deferential junior partner.

Even in Labor’s own ranks many expected Albanese to balance ties with Washington against deeper engagement with Asia and the Pacific. Instead, Australia’s voice on issues like climate action, humanitarian aid, and regional economic outreach has been overshadowed by security imperatives set in Washington, not Canberra.

Albanese has missed a crucial opportunity to lead on pressing issues that matter most to Australians - and to the region - by placing defence ties with the US above all else.

Apart from defence, Albo’s itinerary touts economic cooperation and the the promise of integrating Australia into US supply chains and harnessing American investment. The global push for reshoring has made the US a tougher trading partner, prioritising domestic industries and protectionist measures over open collaboration.

Far from securing Australia’s economic interests, the AUKUS compact and its offshoot deals have seen little tangible benefit for workers or manufacturers. Instead, Canberra risks losing bargaining power, as the US uses security cooperation as leverage for extracting economic concessions.

What’s most troubling is the long-term strategic dependence. By deepening military integration, Australia places itself at the mercy of US priorities and decision-making - priorities that may shift dramatically from one administration to the next. The Trump era, is marked by unpredictability and “America First” posturing, only underscores this vulnerability.

Albanese’s vision for strengthening defence ties fails to offer a credible solution for safeguarding Australian autonomy. The US-Australia relationship, instead of developing as a partnership of equals, is lopsided - where Australia must acquiesce to Washington’s dictates to secure uncertain promises.

It’s not enough to follow the US lead on military and economic matters. What Australians expect from progressive leadership is a willingness to challenge orthodoxy, redefine relationships, and stand up for Australia’s unique interests and values. Albanese so far as PM has been a disappointing absence of courage.

Rather than seize the opportunity to refashion Australia’s place in the Asia Pacific - the government remains locked in a cycle of reliance and reassurance with a superpower whose best days are behind it.

The symbolism of Albanese meeting Trump is hard to ignore. Australia risks being seen as a follower - content to bask in the fading glow of American power. The real danger s in conflating defence dependency with security, and deference with leadership.

If Australia is to thrive, Albanese must move beyond old alliances and forge new paths based on its own interests.