September 26, 2023, is one day Victorians will remember.

Wherever they were, whoever they were with or whatever they were doing, it will be marked in calendars as a day of revelation.

And today, was a day Victorians believed would never arrive - Victorian Premier Dan Andrews bailed – it was official and long overdue.

It’s now good riddance Dan and thank God you’ve finally left the building.

You’ve left behind a mess. Victoria’s now a dog’s breakfast, and who never takes over the Premiership will be left to clean up your turd basket.

As contrasting irony of fate would have it, at the time the announcement was made, Business leaders and the Shadow Ministers at a Cabinet luncheon at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds, all cheered in collective joy at the news.

There was no greater a sign of just how much Andrews was not only ‘on the nose’ but was considered ‘public enemy number one’.

The conclusion of Andrews' Premiership has consistently been peppered with allegations of corruption, controversies, and divisive decisions, - signals a fresh start and renewed optimism for Victoria.

Andrews’s decline in popularity was no coincidence. When COVID took over the world, he seemed to embrace it with open arms.

This was a time he could forge control and power never afforded to any other Victorian Premier and he milked it for everything.

COVID was a testing time for all leaders, but for Andrews it was his time to impose a new style of leadership Victorians had never experienced before.

COVID gave birth to a new form of dictator.

While he took measures that first seemed prudent, his approach often struck a discordant note with a significant section of the Victorian public.

Extended lockdowns imposed under his leadership, while aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, had a devastating effect on the economy, particularly small businesses.

And many Victorians began to feel their freedoms and mental health were overlooked in the pursuit of zero cases.

Protracted periods of isolation raised questions about the balance between public health and individual rights.

Under Andrews, Victoria held the title as the most locked down city in the world.

Andrews’ leadership style often seemed opaque, and it was marked by a noticeable absence of clear communication during key moments.

His critics suggest he and his team withheld crucial information or, at times, provided misleading data and the infamous hotel quarantine fiasco is a case in point.

The breakdown in transparency sowed seeds of distrust, making Victorians question the integrity and capability of Andrews and his government.

Infrastructure projects promising vast improvements and modernisation ended up facing substantial delays and budget overruns.

Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel and West Gate Tunnel projects, have cost overruns in the billions, drawing money away from other critical areas, like health and education.

Add to that the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games, the airport rail link and you soon get a sense of what a State of calamity Victoria was in.

Victoria, it seemed was broke, if not near broke.

These financial blunders not only underscored the inefficiencies within the administration but placed undue burden on Victorian taxpayers.

Andrews has always been a polarising figure and his assertive style, was admired by some, also created rifts in public debate.

How he handled certain issues deepened divisions, and he was often unyielding and dismissive of opposing views.

Signs of trouble within the Andrews Government were not solely external. Within Labor, there were rumblings of discontent.

Concerns were beginning to foment regarding Andrews' leadership style, decision-making process, and handling of controversies which led to tensions within Party ranks.

What can’t be ignored is the palpable sense of relief from the business and industrial sectors following Andrews' resignation.

Under his leadership, numerous policies and regulations were perceived as detrimental to the growth and sustainability of businesses in Victoria.

The frequent lockdowns, albeit for “supposed” public health reasons, were a significant pain point for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.

Businesses struggled to keep their doors open, leading to closures, layoffs - weakening the State’s economy.

Industry and business felt the Andrews government was unresponsive to their concerns failing to adequately support them through the economic downturn.

Furthermore, red tape and regulatory burdens were a recurring complaint.

The business community often felt sidelined, believing that their concerns were not being heeded.

It’s a sentiment that was particularly stark in the property, construction, and hospitality sectors, where many felt the government's policies were out of touch with on-the-ground realities.

Who now succeeds Andrews as Premier is more than likely to be Deputy Premier, Jacinta Allen.

Ben Carroll, the Minister for Sovereign Manufacturing, Industry and Employment, however, views himself as a future Leader.

Carroll would be a poor choice, he’s a Minister who refuses to engage with his sector portfolios and cared more about doing nothing than actually doing something to positively bolster industry and support it.

While several names are being floated around, the exact successor will depend heavily on internal party dynamics.

It's no secret the Victorian Labor Party has its factions, and the change in leadership may well bring those divisions to the forefront.

Should the process of selecting the next Premier be marked by factional infighting, it could signal a period of instability for the party.

Political opponents and the public will be watching closely, and any signs of internal strife and unrest could damage the party's standing in the eyes of Victorians.

Any factional battle raises the question: is this the beginning of the end for Labor's political dominance in Victoria?

While it's too early to definitively state, signs of division don’t bode well.

Victorian politics has always been fluid. Labor's dominance is not set in stone, and like all political entities, its fate will depend on its ability to adapt, unify, and address the concerns of the Victorian public.

A post-Andrews era will be a litmus test for the Party's resilience and adaptability.

It's a chance to usher in a leadership style marked by collaboration, transparency, and a genuine understanding of the diverse needs and aspirations of all Victorians.

The coming days will be testament to the resilience and strength of Victoria's democratic institutions and its citizenry.