George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario Bekes's avatar
Mario Bekes
Sep 26, 2023

I love the tone, description and facts about The Leader of Victoria in your article George, however I would like to say is that everyone is missing bigger picture.

Dan Andrews created legend of himself and that is that he is the ONE who defended and protected millions of Victorians with his bare hands against deadly virus, he so successfully implemented lies, deception, terror of the police into his ruling structure and st the end he left "the leadership" role under his terms.

I can see he will move abroad, perhaps ambassador in China, books deals are coming, Netflix series as well etc.

As for Victoria, it's left to citizens to clean up and make things better not "new" old leadership but unfortunately Victoria will never be place as used to be prior 2020

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture