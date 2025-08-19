George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanie McEachern's avatar
Jeanie McEachern
5m

a courageous step indeed, george hazim, but not a bold enough one, as you so poignantly point out. it is but an effete bairn's step into the battles we have long faced in our efforts to gain seigneury over the elite oligarchic white supremacists who have controlled the reins of government for centuries at the dearth, death, land theft, and resource exploitation of the indigenous people of north america, including here in canada, as well as in the congo, australia, new zealand, south africa, india, tasmania, the caribbean, south america, central america, the arctic, and hundreds of other depauperate groups regnant on our beleaguered planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture