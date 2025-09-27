George’s Newsletter

roger hawcroft
9h

Geprge Hazim, every open-minded person of even minimal intellect and ability to reason ought to read this succinct, clear, accurate and apposite assessment of the current state of the USA and how it got here.

In my mind, it is very much the case, as George implies, that Trump is not the cause of this cancer but simply an unscrupulous beneficiary and contributor to it.

As someone born in the first benevolent English summer after the end of WWII but whilst the results of that catastrophe were still very apparent and were so throughout my childhood; I find it almost impossible to accept that a nation that fought, (although somewhat tardily), against the tyrannical threat of a new World order under a demented dictator, now supports with funds, armaments and political protection, yet another hateful, prejudiced and perverted 'leader' who seeks to save himself by the killing, maiming or dispossession of millions of other human beings.

I grew next door to a family of Jews who had escaped the horror of 1930s and 1940s Germany and I well understand the sympathy of most of the World's population for the Jews, which resulted from the exposure of concentration camps and the Holocaust. It is with no pleasure that I suggest that sympathy for the Israeli's is now misplaced. The fact cannot be ignored that Israel is now committing genocide and atrocities that match those that they themselves suffered. Indeed, as clear and visible as it is that Israel has become a Pariah State and that Netanyahu and his colleagues in malevolence are criminals who need to be brought to account, I still struggle to understand how a nation whose ancestors experienced what they did, can then turn around and repeat such atrocities.

As bad as that is and as much as it haunts me, I am also disappointed, even frightened, by the reality that other nations in the World have done nothing of real significance to intervene and stop the genocide being perpetrated in Gaza and the West Bank and the impunity with which Israel is attacking other neighbouring nations. It bothers me greatly that one of the best things to come out of the disaster of WWII - the United Nations, is continually being attacked and denigrated for not doing enough when, as any reasonably intelligent person knows, it has done all that it can and continues to do so. What it can't do is amass a military force to stop the Israeli onslaught - it can only provide the forum for its member nations to do that.

Sadly, the major mistake in the United Nations foundation that has been exposed with the current events, is the veto powers given to the permanent members of the Security Council. I can well understand why that provision may have seemed legitimate and even desirable when the UN was in its infancy but what time has shown, without any doubt, is that those vetos have too often been used for the benefit only of the nation exercising them, not as I believe was intended, to prevent some malevolent block from misusing the UN to achieve its own ends.

I don't know how things will turn out. What I do know is that if the World learns nothing else from this genocide, and the US exercise of its veto to protect that genocide whilst hypocritcally providing the very armaments and funding that allow it to proceed, it ought to be obvious that this provision needs to be amended or removed. Unless that happens, in my view, the UN will indeed have past its use-by date, despite all its great work over the last 70+ years.

Ray Joseph Cormier
7h

This article tells it like it is, George! I shared it with all your share buttons, with more as I start my day.

