charles leone
It's all about optics for Trump's MAGA base many of whom fall for his "America First" racist and Zionist pandering.

And any critics of the 'patriotic' narratives spewing from Trump news outlets like NewsMax and the N.Y. Post are called anti-Semitic or anti-American.

Trump has been crafting a white nationalist movement wrapped in the American flag.

Patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels: Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld et.al. The Dr. Strangelove's of the Department of Offense since Vietnam.

Roslyn Ross
Having lived in South Africa, both in Cape Town and Johannesburg, for a couple of years, and used it as a hub, visiting frequently for nearly two decades, while living in Angola, Zambia and Malawi I would just say that there is large-scale murder of white farmers and the Government turns a blind eye.

Trump may well be a thug and devoid of diplomatic grace, but we also have to deal with facts. Ramaphosa is no saint. But that is not relevant to South Africa taking the lead to call Israel to account.

