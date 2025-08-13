Commencing today will be the first of a three-part series sharing the story of Noor — a 21-year-old from Gaza living through siege, war, and the deliberate weaponisation of hunger. Told entirely in her own words, it’s a rare, unfiltered account from inside the world’s largest open-air prison.

Over the next seven days, Noor takes us from life before October 7, to surviving displacement 11 times, to enduring Netanyahu’s starvation policy — a war crime recognised under international law. Her voice cuts through politics and propaganda to reveal the raw human cost of a conflict designed to erase her people.