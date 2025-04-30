George’s Newsletter

George Hazim
11h

brilliantly articulated Roger

roger hawcroft
16h

Divisive agendas, attitudes and actions are common factors in right-wing electioneering and, indeed, in right-wing activity generally and government, particularly.

It is not to long since we endured a decade of LNP perfidy and attacks on the majority of our population, all done to ensure the transfer of wealth from those who do the work to create it to those who have the power, money and influence to profit from it.

It may not be a crime under law but, in my view, this type of action is criminal. Dutton is a criminal. Most LNP members of parliament and their supporters are purveyors of lies and distortions of fact aimed at promoting fear of shadows and maintaining the inequity that has long been a characteristic of our society and of capitalism itself.

All intelligent people need to carefully scrutinise the purported policies of all political parties as well as their statements and their past choice in parliamentary voting. Through this, one can glean a much clearer and more definitive and accurate assessment of their aims and likely actions if voted into parliament, let alone into majority within parliament.

The LNP, both parties within it, favour minority groups with massive wealth and influence. They are not about country v city but about small v big, regardless of its location.

A nuclear option for energy is beyond the pale no matter where the reactors may be placed. However, to make decisions about their location with either no or very restricted consultation with people in those locations is reprehensible and illustrates the LNP's disdain for the average Australian - those who actually do the work that produces Australia's wealth and resources, from which the profits are then predominantly diverted to the already wealthy. Anyone who doubts the truth of that statement need only check authoritative statistics concerning wealth distribution.

Fear mongering about those who are different is a common tactic of right-wing groups, which is ironic because the right-wing groups have repeatedly shown that they are who we should fear. It is also nonsense. Just, for a moment, consider how many military intrusions China has made since the end of WWII as compared with the United States? China - Zero. USA - Many. Who is currently and has for 70 years supported Israeli, (i.e. Zionist), persecution and mistreatment of the Palestinian people whose land was taken from them to create the State of Israel? - The USA. There is ample more evidence for those willing to open their eyes, move beyond their conditioning and assess merit according to fact, rather than indoctrination.

We neither need nor should want the corruption of another right-wing government. Nor should we accept their vulgar and divisive tactics which only exacerbate an already far too divided world, rather than bringing it together.

