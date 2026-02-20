Image: AI generated.

Epstein isn’t a scandal. He’s an X-ray of a diseased ruling class and a justice system that’s chosen its side - and it’s not the side of children.

For decades, men with money, titles and security details treated young girls like disposable inventory - flown in, used, passed around, paid off and discarded. Everyone who needed to know, knew. Police had complaints. Prosecutors had leverage. Journalists had names. Lawyers had files. Yet Epstein’s world kept turning jets in the air, boats in the water, doors open to some of the most powerful people on earth. That is not a failure of oversight. That is a decision about whose lives matter.

Look at who ends up in prison. It’s not the billionaire who orders a girl like room service, but the kid who robs a servo, the addict caught with a bag, the low-level dealer on a street corner. They’re marched through the courts in handcuffs, dissected in headlines, locked away for years. Their crimes are real and their sentences often brutal. But they didn’t construct industrial-scale systems for feeding children to predators. They didn’t have pilots, fixers, schedulers and lawyers keeping the machine oiled – nor did they build networks that spanned continents and boardrooms.

Inside prison, even hardened inmates recognise a line you don’t cross – that’s touching children. You can have robbed, stabbed, trafficked - none of its forgiven, but there’s a hierarchy. Child abusers aren’t “one of us”. They’re hunted, despised, separated because the risk of violence is constant. It’s crude, vicious and brutally clear: some acts are unforgivable.

Outside, in the world of hedge funds, palaces, prime-time television and global conferences, that line blurs. What should be called rape becomes “under-age sex”. Trafficking becomes “paying for massages”. A predator’s years-long operation becomes “a regrettable chapter”. Instead of exile and handcuffs, there are crisis PR firms, carefully choreographed interviews, statements about “learning and growth”. Even the language has been laundered to protect the worst among us.

Women weren’t merely collateral damage in Epstein’s world; in too many cases, they were co-architects of the nightmare. The myth this was “men’s depravity” alone is comforting and incomplete. The record shows women recruiting, grooming, scheduling and, in some cases, actively participating in abuse. They were the friendly face at the door, the “assistant” arranging travel, the older girl insisting it was normal, glamorous, no big deal. They walked terrified teenagers into rooms they would never leave as the same person, then returned to line up the next body. That’s not passivity, but participation.

Consider what it takes to do that day after day: to hear hesitation in a girl’s voice, see panic in her eyes, and override it with reassurance and a lie. The men who raped and exploited those children are monsters. But the women who sourced victims, normalised the horror and enforced the logistics are cut from the same rotten cloth. They booked flights. They arranged “massages”. They enforced rules. They made sure the machine never ran dry. They weaponised trust, exploiting the instinct girls must confide in another woman. It was operational efficiency in the service of cruelty.

Among the already intolerable facts are allegations so extreme they read like horror fiction - newborns sold, children subjected to unspeakable cruelty. These claims appear in survivor accounts and legal filings. Whether every allegation is ultimately litigated almost feels secondary; what is already established is more than enough to indict the moral architecture that surrounded it.

For years, anyone who suggested elite circles could harbour organised sexual exploitation was reflexively dismissed with a single phrase: “conspiracy theory.” The label functioned less as analysis and more as quarantine. It signalled the conversation itself was illegitimate. It didn’t matter survivors were testifying, sealed settlements existed or that prosecutors had already secured convictions. The phrase did the work. It shut down scrutiny before scrutiny could gather force.

That reflex is dangerous - not because it protects truth, but because it protects hierarchy. History shows organised abuse networks have existed before and have been shielded by institutions, reputation and wealth. Epstein’s operation wasn’t born on an internet message board. It was documented, litigated, settled and, for years, insulated. The real lesson isn’t every allegation is true, rather power is often given the benefit of disbelief. And disbelief, in the hands of institutions, becomes protection.

Epstein didn’t operate alone. He couldn’t have. He needed recruiters to groom girls, staff to move them, bankers to move money, lawyers to bury trails, friends to vouch for him, institutions to lend credibility, a society that confuses wealth with virtue and proximity to power with proof of innocence, and universities, charities and political circles willing to overlook rumours because donations flowed and introductions were valuable. Every layer of that ecosystem made a choice. They chose access. They chose prestige. They chose him.

Prosecutors cut deals so rotten they might as well have been written in blood. He was handed a sentence so soft he could leave jail during the day to “work” while victims tried to piece together lives he’d shattered. Agreements were sealed. “Co-conspirators” were shielded. Non-prosecution clauses were stretched to absurdity. The public was told the matter was closed. When he was arrested again years later, it was framed as proof the system corrects itself. Systems don’t correct themselves because of headlines. They correct themselves when the powerful face consequences equal to the powerless.

The media can’t claim innocence. Major outlets had leads long before the final arrest. Some journalists pushed; others were stalled. Stories softened, delayed or quietly killed. Editors weighed legal risk and elite relationships against moral urgency. The result was a sanitised drip of truth where there should’ve been a floodlight. Even now, coverage often leans into “mystery” and “intrigue”, as if this were a thriller plot rather than a conveyor belt of human beings fed into exploitation. Epstein’s dead. Maxwell’s in prison. A handful of reputations are scarred. The broader network - those who paid, socialised, enabled and looked away - has largely dissolved back into comfort.

Meanwhile, a teenager with a knife can receive a decade behind bars. A desperate parent smuggling drugs can be buried under mandatory minimums. A young person who makes one catastrophic decision in a flash of violence is branded irredeemable. That same society approaches the systematic abuse of children by the wealthy with caution and deference. It insists on nuance. It warns against “witch hunts”. It counsels’ patience. It’s not that prisons are full of innocents, rather, they’re missing the worst of the guilty.

If justice were real in this context, it would look different. It would mean raids on mansions as routine as raids on housing estates. It would mean perpetrator walks in tailored suits as common as in hoodies. It would mean asset seizures of private islands and trust funds, not just second-hand cars. It would mean decades-long sentences for those who bought access to children, not just for those who sold drugs or robbed shops. “No one’s above the law” would not be an applause line; it would be a visible fact.

Real justice would mean stripping away the euphemisms. Calling rape rape. Calling trafficking trafficking. Calling enablers what they are. Acknowledging power, not ignorance, protected this network for years.

This isn’t the story of one predator but the story of a class that proved, through action, that children were expendable in pursuit of pleasure and prestige - and a justice system that moves swiftly against the powerless and cautiously ignores the powerful.

When minor offenders suffer while the masterminds behind organised abuse live comfortably, it turns the moral order upside down. The wrong people are in prison. The right people understand that. And that understanding is the clearest indictment of all.