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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
20h

"Clarity, consistency and a shared understanding of facts" can never come from a White House that has become, as your illustration so accurately depicts, a lunatic asylum for the criminally insane!

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Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
1d

George, there is more uncertainty and more warnings by more writers Armageddon/WWIII is shimmering on the horizon, than ever before that I've seen in my 82 Years.

Even though I've warned for the last 50 years the leading indicators are pointing to it, I have no pleasure seeing the circumstances taking shape before our very eyes Day by Day with the Trump Presidency.

While I was not seeking it, to my surprise and wonder I was 'Born Again' unexpectedly Resurrected from the Spiritually Dead February 1, 1975 so long ago.

It took 38 years before the reason why came into focus, publishing this article in my Blog 15 years ago.

https://rayjc.com/2011/12/25/day-of-awakening-david-vs-goliath-vs-armageddon/

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