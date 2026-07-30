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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
8h

Even though only in the neighbouring state of NSW and eschewing all mainstream media for its general untrustworthiness - so little "regular" news gets through - it was salutary to follow your analysis of the Andrews/Allen leadership years - though at the same time to relate it to the NSW State legislature, too. Lessons for all.

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Paul Govan's avatar
Paul Govan
8h

I gave up plodding through this Melbourne-focused article after circa 12 paragraphs: It is many years since I have dredged through such an insular, little picture limited, parochial, myopic, **geopolitically AWOL** article that totally fails to connect the obvious cause-effect-solution dots between the parlous state of domestic prosperity and America's and Israel's 24/7 hope + economy destroying rivers of blood lunatic wars and psychopathic threats against Iran and any government or individuals that refuse to back and submit to them...

So it seems that the mainstream media in downunder Australia as everywhere else in the absurdly so-called "West" is still succeeding in de-geopoliticising and egocentrifying the majority of its so-called "citizens" and even some of its ostensibly "alternative" media voices.

Postscript: China is much closer to Australia than Europe and Britain yet the author and Melbourne's voters seem equally oblivious to the fact that China and its ultra-intelligent prescient leadership are creating and maintaining Peace & Prosperity and thrashing the world with its eagerly sought-after transformative highly advanced and low cost products - especially electric vehicles which are still a taboo issue with almost all of the world's anti-green putative "alternative" but ironically 'TINA'-style media sources...

(Paul G)

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