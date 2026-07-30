There was a time Melbourne ranked as the world’s ‘Most Livable ‘City. It was a title it won consecutively for years, beating great cities – Paris, New York, Rome, Amsterdam and many others. Melbourne was the envy of every other city in the world, and for good reason.

Many international readers, don’t know who Dan Andrews and Jacinta Allan are – but to Victorians, they’re the Prince and Princess of Darkness – the destroyers of the world’s ‘Most Livable City’. Andrews and Allan held the reins of Victoria for more than 10 years – both were the State’s former Premiers.

Allan’s rein as Premier came to an end this week in a welcomed bloody coup, and as much as it was welcomed, it was overdue - the man who initiated the coup, the State’s Deputy Premier, Ben Carroll, should have moved months ago. Jacinta Allan has been a catastrophic disaster as Victorian Premier – her legacy hasn’t been of economic growth and prosperity, instead it’s been the growth of crime and corruption.

Changing the Premier is easy.

Changing the direction of a government is harder.

That’s the challenge confronting Victoria’s new Premier, Ben Carroll. He inherits a government that, after more than a decade in office, has accumulated not only the fatigue that inevitably comes with long-term government, but also growing public scepticism about whether Labor still understands the priorities of everyday Victorians.

Simply declaring he isn’t Andrews or Allan won’t be enough.

One of the greatest misconceptions surrounding the upcoming state election is Labor is on the verge of defeat. That won’t happen.

Not because Labor has governed well, but because the Victorian Liberal Party has spent much of its time in Opposition consumed by its own internal turmoil.

The John Pesutto–Moira Deeming saga became a defining symbol of a party at war with itself. Leadership speculation, factional infighting and public division distracted the Opposition from doing the one thing oppositions are elected to do - hold governments to account and convince voters they are ready to govern.

The reality is that the Coalition faces an enormous electoral task following its crushing defeat in 2022. It may well make substantial gains in November but still find itself short of the numbers required to form government.

That political reality matters.

Weak oppositions almost inevitably produce complacent governments.

When governments no longer genuinely fear losing office, the urgency to reform diminishes. Accountability weakens. Difficult decisions are postponed. Political management replaces political leadership.

Victoria has suffered from precisely that dynamic. Whether it’s been concerns over state debt, community safety, business confidence, infrastructure priorities or the cost of living, many Victorians have been left wondering whether government has been listening as closely as it once did.

That is the inheritance Carroll now confronts.

His task isn’t simply to become another Labor Premier, but to convince Victorians that Labor itself has changed. And that can’t be achieved with speeches.

It can only be achieved through decisions.

The first decision should be to immediately move on introducing a Royal Commission into the CFMEU.

The allegations that have surrounded elements of the construction union have damaged public confidence in Victoria’s building industry. Regardless of political loyalties, Victorians deserve complete transparency and independent scrutiny.

For Carroll, it would send an unmistakable message. No organisation enjoys special protection, and no historical political relationship outweighs the public interest.

The second decision should be to reconsider the Suburban Rail Loop.

Supporters see it as visionary planning, others see it as a project whose enormous cost is increasingly difficult to justify while Victoria faces record debt, mounting financial pressures and growing demands on essential services.

Great leaders are prepared to revisit yesterday’s decisions if today’s realities demand it.

Carroll has the opportunity to demonstrate that fiscal discipline is no longer incompatible with Labor government.

His next priority must be rebuilding Victoria’s relationship with business. For too long, manufacturers and business leaders have argued they have felt overlooked.

Victoria has always been Australia’s manufacturing heartland. That strength should never be taken for granted.

Manufacturing creates skilled employment, drives exports, supports regional economies and generates the wealth upon which governments ultimately depend.

A Premier serious about economic renewal should spend less time announcing programs and more time listening to the people who employ Victorians every day.

Government can’t regulate an economy into prosperity. It has to create the confidence for investment to flourish.

One of the greatest weaknesses of governments that’ve been in office for too long is that ministers become increasingly disconnected from the industries and communities they’re responsible for. Too many spend their time inside ministerial offices, surrounded by advisers, departmental briefings and political management, rather than engaging directly with the people affected by their decisions.

Every minister should be expected to get out of Spring Street and into the field. Manufacturing ministers should be on factory floors speaking to employers and workers. Ministers should be meeting regularly with business owners across metropolitan and regional Victoria. Ministers responsible for housing, planning, transport, tourism, agriculture, regional development and industry should be engaging constantly with their sectors - not simply waiting for departmental advice to land on their desks.

Governments cannot understand the economy from briefing papers alone, and can’t understand industry from bureaucratic reports.

The best governments govern from the ground up. They listen before they legislate. They understand before they regulate.

If Carroll genuinely wants Victorians to believe Labor has changed, then his ministers must become visible, accessible and engaged. They should be judged not by the number of media conferences they hold, but by the time they spend listening to the businesses, industries and communities they were appointed to serve.

For too long, ministerial success has appeared to be measured by media management rather than measurable outcomes. Too many portfolios have become reactive instead of strategic, responding to crises rather than preventing them and announcing initiatives rather than delivering long-term reform.

Every minister should have clear performance expectations tied not simply to departmental administration, but to engagement with the sectors they represent, meaningful policy reform and measurable outcomes. Ministers should be expected to regularly meet industry leaders, local councils, community organisations, peak bodies and small businesses - not as carefully choreographed media opportunities, but as genuine listening exercises that shape government policy.

Victoria needs ministers who understand their portfolios because they are immersed in them, not because they have read another departmental briefing.

Government works best when ministers challenge their departments rather than simply accept every recommendation placed before them. Fresh thinking rarely comes from bureaucracy alone; it comes from those living with the consequences of government decisions every day.

A Carroll Government that genuinely empowers ministers to become active advocates for their industries and communities would represent one of the most significant cultural shifts in Victorian politics in more than a decade. It would demonstrate that government is no longer confined to Spring Street, but is once again connected to the factory floor, the farm gate, the main street, the family business and the regional communities that collectively drive Victoria’s economy.

Then there’s crime.

Few issues dominate conversations across Victoria more than community safety.

Whether in metropolitan Melbourne or regional communities, many Victorians believe the justice system has become disconnected from community expectations, particularly when repeat offenders commit serious crimes and sentences are perceived as inadequate.

Rehabilitation undoubtedly has an important role within the justice system.

But rehabilitation should never come at the expense of protecting the community.

Carroll should examine sentencing laws to ensure serious violent offences attract consequences that consistently reflect the gravity of those crimes. Victorians need confidence that the justice system places the safety of law-abiding citizens and the rights of victims at the centre of its decision-making.

None of these decisions, individually, would transform Victoria overnight, however, they’d achieve something far more important – that Carroll is prepared to lead rather than simply inherit.

Rightly or wrongly, many Victorians have formed views about the Andrews-Allan era that now shape their expectations of Labor.

Changing the Premier doesn’t automatically change those perceptions - actions do.

November’s election is unlikely to be decided solely by whether voters embrace the Coalition. The Opposition has done itself enormous damage through years of internal conflict and instability, making it difficult to present itself as a fully credible alternative government.

That political vacuum is not unique to Victoria. Across Australia, growing support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation reflects a broader dissatisfaction with the political establishment and an increasing belief among many voters that neither of the major parties is adequately representing their interests. It’s a warning to both Labor and the Coalition that political complacency creates opportunities for protest parties to flourish.

That dissatisfaction, however, shouldn’t be mistaken for an endorsement of everything One Nation represents. In my view, the party has too often built its political identity around issues of race, immigration and Islam in ways that deepen division rather than strengthen national cohesion. While it has undoubtedly exposed genuine frustration and resentment that exists within sections of the Australian community, exploiting those tensions is very different from resolving them.

The rise of One Nation should therefore be understood not as the solution to Australia’s political problems, but as a symptom of them. Unless the major parties reconnect with ordinary Australians, listen more closely to their concerns and demonstrate genuine leadership, that political disillusionment will continue to drive voters towards parties that thrive on protest rather than policy.

That reality gives Carroll a political opportunity few incoming Premiers receive - the chance to redefine both his leadership and his government’s priorities before Victorians return to the polls.

But opportunities have expiry dates.

If Carroll governs as though a new face alone is enough, he risks confirming the belief that nothing has really changed.

If, however, he’s prepared to break decisively with the past, challenge entrenched interests, rebuild confidence with business, restore public confidence in law and order, and demonstrate genuine fiscal discipline, he has an opportunity not only to reshape Labor’s political fortunes but also to reshape Victoria’s future.

Ultimately, Ben Carroll’s success won’t be judged by how effectively he distances himself from Dan Andrews or Jacinta Allan in speeches, but by whether Victorians can see an entirely different style of government - one that’s engaged, accountable, economically focused and prepared to make decisions based on the realities facing the people it serves rather than the politics of preserving the status quo.

Victorians don’t need another Premier explaining why the past was justified.

They need a Premier prepared to show the future will be different.