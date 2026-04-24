Challenging Power Isn’t Free - Support the Work That Does It
Occasionally I ask readers to upgrade to a paid subscription - this is another one of those moments. I don’t particularly enjoy doing it-but this work has value.
I open doors to conversations others won’t, challenge power, and take on major geopolitical and national political issues that many avoid.
George’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you’re in a position to support that work through a paid subscription, it would be greatly appreciated.
I also understand that not everyone can -and that’s equally respected.
To everyone who supports my work through a paid subscription and believes my writing is worth paying for, a heartfelt appreciation of gratitude goes out to you too.
Thank you.
George’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.