What has become a significant turn in fortunes, a ceasefire deal has been reached in Gaza, marking a monumental moment for the Palestinian cause.

And while the agreement signals a halt to the bloodshed and genocidal slaughter that’s engulfed Palestine since October 7, 2023, the ceasefire’s implications extend far beyond the cessation of hostilities. The truce shouldn’t just be seen as a diplomatic pause but a victory for the Palestinians who’ve endured decades of occupation and oppression. Furthermore, it’s also a stinging humiliation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose policies of genocide have only deepened Israel's international isolation.

The ceasefire, which is both fragile and a pivotal agreement, also comes with questions of what now, what must happen now, the role of the international community, and how accountability must be ensured if Israel undermines the deal.

For U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the ceasefire has become a defining moment in his presidency even before he steps back into the White House. It’s an achievement the Biden administration refused to entertain, while Trump has worked hard since his election victory to send Netanyahu messages via his social media platform Truth Social, as well as visits from billionaire real estate investor and philanthropist and special envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff, to demonstrate his commitment to global peace and justice by pressuring Israel to uphold the agreement and addressing the root causes of the conflict.

What the ceasefire has demonstrated to the world isn’t only the resilience of the Palestinian people but Hamas’s commitment to wage a battle of attrition and resistance against Israel to end its occupation. Enduring relentless airstrikes, a suffocating blockade, and systemic apartheid, the Palestinians have once again demonstrated their refusal to capitulate. The international outrage sparked by Israel’s disproportionate use of force in Gaza has amplified the Palestinian narrative, shifting global perceptions of the conflict.

The terms of the deal, though not yet fully disclosed, reportedly include an easing of the blockade on Gaza, increased humanitarian aid, and steps toward addressing long-standing grievances over land and sovereignty. These concessions by Israel are a testament to the effectiveness of Palestinian resistance, both on the ground and through global advocacy efforts. Netanyahu’s government, which once boasted of its military dominance, has been forced to negotiate under mounting pressure from international condemnation and the resilience of the Palestinian people.

For Netanyahu, it represents a humiliating political defeat. His strategy of escalating violence to suppress Palestinian resistance and rally domestic support has backfired spectacularly. The Israeli leader is now facing criticism from both domestic and international audiences.

Domestically, right-wing factions accuse him of weakness, while progressive voices decry the humanitarian catastrophe his policies have caused. Internationally, Israel's actions have drawn unprecedented scrutiny, with calls for his arrest growing louder.

Netanyahu’s attempts to frame the conflict as a defensive operation against “terrorism” have fallen flat. The international community, including many traditional allies, is now seeing through this narrative, recognizing Israel’s actions as disproportionate and oppressive. The ceasefire deal, with its implied concessions, highlights the failure of Netanyahu’s hardline policies and is a reminder of the limits of military power in quelling a people's demand for freedom and justice.

For Trump, the ceasefire presents both a challenge and an opportunity. While his administration has historically offered unwavering support to Israel, this moment calls for a shift in policy. Trump must use his influence to ensure Israel upholds the terms of the agreement, and that includes holding Israel accountable for any violations and pressuring it to end policies that perpetuate the cycle of violence, including settlement expansion, land annexation, and the blockade of Gaza.

If Israel breaches the ceasefire, Trump must make it clear that such actions will have severe consequences, like suspending military aid, imposing economic sanctions, or backing international investigations into potential war crimes. By taking such a stance, Trump can send a powerful message that the US will no longer enable Israel’s impunity.

The ceasefire is also a critical juncture for the international community to re-evaluate its approach to Israel. For too long, many countries have turned a blind eye to Israel’s violations of international law and war crimes, emboldening its leaders to act with impunity. This must change.

The world must treat Israel as it once treated apartheid South Africa: as a pariah state, and that means imposing economic sanctions, suspending arms sales, and severing diplomatic ties until Israel demonstrates a genuine commitment to upholding international law and respecting Palestinian rights. Furthermore, governments must also support efforts to bring Israeli politicians like Gvir, Gallant, Netanyahu, and Smotrich to justice for war crimes through the ICC.

Global civil society has already taken the lead through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to pressure Israel to end its apartheid policies. The international community must now amplify these efforts, using every diplomatic and economic tool available to hold Israel accountable.

If Israel is allowed to violate the ceasefire with impunity, the consequences will be devastating. Renewed violence will not only lead to more loss of life but also deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where millions of people already live in conditions of extreme deprivation. It will also erode what little trust remains between the two sides, making future peace efforts even more difficult.

Moreover, a failure to hold Israel accountable will embolden other states to flout international law, undermining the global order. This is why the ceasefire must be seen not just as a bilateral agreement but as a test of the international community’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

To ensure peace is permanent, the ceasefire must be the beginning, and not the end, of a broader process aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict—ending the occupation, dismantling the apartheid system, and recognising the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The international community must push for renewed peace talks based on these principles, rather than the flawed frameworks of the past that have prioritized Israeli security over Palestinian rights. Palestinians must be recognised as equal partners in any negotiations, with their demands for justice and sovereignty given the weight they deserve.

The Gaza ceasefire is a watershed moment in history. It reinforces and highlights the resilience of the Palestinian people and the failures of Israel’s oppressive policies.

The international community, led by the US, must seize this moment to enforce accountability and push for a resolution to the conflict. A failure to do so won’t only betray the Palestinian people but undermine the principles of justice and human rights that the world claims to uphold. Treating Israel as a pariah state, as South Africa once was, will send a clear message: apartheid and oppression will no longer have a place in the 21st century.