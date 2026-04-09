George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

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George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
7m

Thank you Pepper greatly appreciated.

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
20mEdited

Anyone who has played Bridge knows Trump has no "trump" cards to play. He is just the Joker falling on his ass every time.

It is also a career ender for the imbeciles in his entourage.

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