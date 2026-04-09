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Donald Trump is a man under dire pressure - and his mental decline is playing out in full view of the world.

His erratic mood swings and outbursts of crazed hysteria, including open threats to wipe Iran off the map, have confirmed a terrifying reality: humanity’s fate is being gambled by the 21st century’s reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.

Trump is also a victim of his own stupidity and glaring lack of geopolitical intellect and knowledge - a president compromised by Israel and haunted by his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the dark, buried secrets he seems hell bent on hiding - secrets that threaten him personally while placing the world in grave danger.

US Congress should take a leaf out of Trump’s reality TV playbook from when he posed as all conquering guru on “The Apprentice”.

The time has come for the US Senate and Congress to throw his catchphrase back at him - “Trump, you’re fired.” The only course now is for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and remove him from office; that moment isn’t just overdue; it’s an urgent necessity.

Trump’s threats to “erase” Iran and wipe out “a whole civilisation” aren’t slips of the tongue; they’re the cornerstone of a reckless doctrine built on intimidation, spectacle and brute force. But what is now becoming increasingly clear is even this dangerous posturing is colliding with a geopolitical reality the US can no longer control.

The much-hyped ceasefire and peace negotiations scheduled for Islamabad this Friday aren’t really a pathway to peace – they’re a diplomatic mirage, already collapsing under the weight of contradiction, duplicity and outright bad faith.

The most immediate and glaring reason is Israel’s relentless and brutal escalation, underscored by last night’s bombing of Beirut. At the very moment Washington attempts to project an image of restraint and diplomacy, its closest ally is expanding the theatre of war. Beirut’s bombardment isn’t an isolated incident; it’s a deliberate signal that Israel has no intention of adhering to, or even recognising, the parameters of any ceasefire framework being floated.

That single act alone exposes the fatal flaw at the heart of negotiations: there’s no unified definition of what this “ceasefire” is.

The US is already positioning itself to exclude Lebanon from the scope of any agreement. By refusing to recognise Lebanon as part of the ceasefire equation, Washington is effectively green-lighting continued Israeli military operations beyond Iran’s borders while attempting to freeze the conflict in a narrow, politically convenient box. It’s a diplomatic sleight of hand - one that ensures Israel can continue its campaign while the US claims progress toward peace.

This is simply manipulation and not mediation.

And it places Trump - and the broader American establishment - in an impossible bind.

The US can’t be seen, under any circumstances, to be siding with Iran over Israel. The political, strategic and ideological cost of such a shift would be catastrophic for Washington. Yet the reality is increasingly undeniable: Iran hasn’t only withstood the joint US–Israeli assault, it has dictated key terms of de-escalation, from maritime access in the Strait of Hormuz to the structure of any temporary pause in hostilities.

Iran has made one of its negotiating conditions clear – “Its peace for all or not all”.

This is the contradiction that will ultimately destroy the Islamabad talks.

To acknowledge Iran’s leverage is to concede failure.

To deny it’s to abandon any semblance of credible negotiation.

So Washington attempts to do both - and in doing so, achieves neither.

Israel’s continued bombing of Lebanon, coupled with America’s refusal to rein it in or incorporate Lebanon into the ceasefire framework, sends an unmistakable message to Tehran and the broader region: this isn’t a genuine attempt at peace, but a tactical pause designed to regroup, rearm and reassert dominance.

Nobody is fooled by the US’s sleight of hand.

For Iran the lesson is already learned. Negotiations have in the past been used as cover for escalation, as a prelude to strikes, as a diplomatic smokescreen masking strategic aggression. The events leading up to this conflict - where talks were reportedly nearing breakthrough before bombs fell - remain fresh, raw evidence of that duplicity.

Why would Tehran, or any regional power, trust a process built on the same foundations?

They won’t.

And that’s why Islamabad will fail before it even begins.

The convergence of these forces - Israel’s unchecked expansion of the conflict into Beirut that has not only seen it stretched but suffering great losses at the hands of Hezbollah, America’s refusal to broaden the ceasefire to include Lebanon, and Washington’s political inability to acknowledge Iran’s strategic position - creates a scenario where collapse isn’t just likely, but inevitable.

Rather than this being a genuine peace process, it appears to be theatre - a staged performance unraveling in real time.

And when it collapses, as it will, the consequences will be profound.

Not only will it expose the US as incapable of controlling its own ally, it will confirm to the world that Washington is no longer a credible broker of peace - merely a participant in a conflict it can neither win nor contain.

In that vacuum, new power dynamics will emerge, shaped not by American declarations, but by realities on the ground - realities that increasingly point to a shifting balance of power away from Washington and toward those it has long sought to subdue.

The tragedy is that this outcome was entirely predictable.

The danger is that it was entirely avoidable.

And the indictment - of Trump, of his administration, and of the system that enables both - will be inescapable.

Politically, Trump is dead - a hollow figure propped up by bluster, threats and a rapidly eroding grip on reality. And the US empire hasn’t just stumbled; it’s crumbled, its authority fractured and its credibility in ruins. What once passed for global leadership is now exposed as desperation - a declining power lashing out, unable to control its allies, unable to dictate outcomes, and increasingly unable to mask its own failures. The collapse of these talks won’t just mark the failure of diplomacy - it will stand as a defining moment in the unravelling of American dominance.