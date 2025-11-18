It’s been 50-years since another failed enterprise of war came to a disastrous end for the US. America’s desire for global dominance has only ever eventuated in humiliation and ridicule.

When America pulled out of Vietnam - it was another story of failed American adventurism to enforce its dominance through lies to foment hegemonic rule.

Since then, Vietnam has grown to become a thriving nation -finding its way as a country on the move toward economic and cultural expansion. Had the US succeeded, Vietnam wouldn’t be what it is today. It would be another failed vassal - a state of economic ruin and depression - raped of its economic resources and wealth - lost like Libya, Iraq, Guatemala, Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Chile, Cuba and the goes on. Iran, unlike the others, is unique – it’s advancing economically - lifting itself out of the mire the others are proving incapable of doing.

Saigon is a thriving city - 17 million people amassing in 2,100 sq km’s can attest to that. You appreciate what “people power” really means and how its growth hastens as you travel by car along its streets and boulevards. A modern Vietnam is burgeoning while the US crumbles - the irony is comically poetic.

Anyone who visits Saigon finds it confronting - not because of its size or population but because of its traffic and vibrancy. What appears chaotic madness is a symphony of bustle - thousands of mopeds and cars swarm like bees working in an orchestral performance. No road rage, no collisions, just harmony.

Outside my hotel is the Government’s administrative district ward - where trying to cross the road is terrifying for the first-time is terrifying. Fear grips you; death appears to be one step away. However, the swarming mopeds that dominate the streets won’t hit you. Hesitation is the real danger.

What’s fascinating about Vietnam and its people isn’t their hospitality but their ingenuity and defence of their nation’s sovereignty. America didn’t just underestimate the Vietnamese – it racialised them, belittled them - viewed them as “peasants with rifles,” never once considering - peasants who know their land are more dangerous than soldiers who don’t.

The Vietnam War wasn’t an isolated conflict but another chapter in Washington’s global playbook, enforced under the Monroe Doctrine, the Truman Doctrine, and later the Eisenhower Domino Theory - the same ideological scaffolding used to justify coups, assassinations, regime changes, and economic subjugation from Latin America to the Middle East. Vietnam was the domino that refused to topple - and Venezuela is the next domino to refuse as well.

Travelling the Saigon River toward the Cu Chi tunnels and the Ho Chi Minh Trail, it’s clear America’s defeat didn’t occur in Washington, Saigon, Hanoi or Paris – but in the jungle, underground, in the minds of people who refused to believe American power was divine.

Where CIA black operations, Phoenix Program death squads, Operation Ranch Hand, and chemical warfare failed, Vietnamese ingenuity prevailed - quietly, asymmetrically, relentlessly.

Whatever Washington continues to do to sanitise the truth - it can’t. This wasn’t just America’s war. Australia followed obediently. Not out of threat or principle - but out of loyalty to the Anglo-American “deputy sheriff” badge it awarded itself.

Australian involvement wasn’t symbolic or ceremonial - it was deliberate, embedded and lethal. Australia deployed infantry battalions including 1RAR, 3RAR, 5RAR and 6RAR, elite SASR reconnaissance and strike patrols, and the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam (AATTV) -committing troops to major offensives like Operation Crimp (1966), Operation Hump (1965), and Operation Bribie (1967), while RAAF Canberra bombers and helicopter gunships flew combat support missions. Australia didn’t tiptoe into Vietnam - it obsequiously marched in boots and all.

Vietnamese resilience wasn’t poetic myth - it was engineering, psychology and mathematics.

The Cu Chi tunnels weren’t defence architecture - they were a civilisational rebuke. Ventilation shafts disguised as termite mounds, sandals crafted from car tyres, footprints reversed to mislead trackers, smoke filtered to mimic the dawn’s mist, and scent-masking tactics using stolen American clothing. to confuse tracking dogs - this was warfare through intellect, anthropology, chemistry, agriculture, geometry, psychology and ecology.

The American’s however, used heavy artillery, jets, helicopters bombs and agent orange? Inside the tunnels, I crawled through the widened, tourist-safe passages and still felt the claustrophobia that haunted American soldiers. What became clear was the Imagery of encountering the darkness without knowing where it ended, what lay inside, or who waited silently with sharpened bamboo traps, grenades, or knives.

The US couldn’t handle an enemy they couldn’t see. In Vietnam and throughout the jungle of thick vegetation of the Ho Chi Minh trail and its kilometres of disguised trenches they couldn’t even hear them.

Vietnam won because America never understood the foundational truth of all imperial defeats.

Vietnamese fighters didn’t choose between survival and surrender - they chose death over colonisation - any nation willing to die beats any nation merely willing to kill.

Three-million Vietnamese, soldiers and civilians, were killed, mostly on their own soil. America lost over 58,000. Australia lost 521 and wounded more than 3,000, with thousands more later wounded psychologically, chemically, or spiritually. Vietnam paid in blood; America paid in boys; Australia paid in loyalty to someone else’s flag - and what was the benefit Australia was fighting for? No benefit except for American delusion and disregard for the lives of Aussie diggers sent to die for another colonising empire.

And here is where the lesson returns to the present - Venezuela isn’t Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya. Venezuela is Vietnam with oil.

Washington once claimed Vietnam would “collapse within weeks.” Today it claims Venezuela “can’t survive without American-approved leadership.”

Sound familiar? Different hemisphere. Same doctrine, fingerprints and arrogance.

Donald Trump now postures Venezuela as a target.

And the world has already seen how that movie ends - Vietnam isn’t merely a survivor, it’s the warning label America refuses to read.

If Washington thinks Caracas will kneel where Hanoi stood - it’s forgotten the cemetery that wrote that answer. The truth is Washington doesn’t care and it never has - it’s not Trump’s or any other American leaders or members of Congresses children who are sent to die - it’s loyal American boys and girls brainwashed into believing they’re fighting for good with the joke being - what the US does is never good.

Time to visit the Independence Palace - a block away from where the former US Embassy Saigon building at 4 Thống Nhứt Boulevard (now 4 Lê Duẩn Boulevard), Ho Chi Minh City, - handed back to the Americans after diplomatic relations were restored in 1995 and demolished in July 1998. Today, the site is part of the grounds of the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh - converted to a consular compound and open-area park.

Tomorrow is a boat ride down the Mekong Delta - another chapter in Vietnam’s glorious and compelling history.

Cambodia awaits in three days’ time - more history to come.