Judy Bancroft
3d

Excellent and informative article George. I wasn’t living in Australia at time of Vietnam War and couldn’t understand why Aussies participated - of course since living here I realise we pathetically join the US in their devastating ‘misadventures’ around the world. I hope you’re right about Venezuela - although reading on another Substack some days ago, there is strong support for the US from some conservative pro American right wing Venezuelans including the recent Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize winner…who is very pro Trump. Look forward to another post from you on your sojourn….

Lenny Cavallaro
3d

I hope you're right, George. However, the US will surely "pull out all the stops" to get to the oil. In all likelihood, a CIA coup -- that tried, tested, and proven expedient -- will be the next step. Remember that María Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize (and a woman as undeserving as Trump would have been) has openly called for US and Israeli intervention. Add a few corrupt military leaders, and the regime will topple.

The other issue is that whether or not the US can succeed, the Trump regime can inflict immense suffering on the people of Venezuela, particularly the poor. It is likely that as many as three million Vietnamese were killed, but we do not have statistics on how many more succumbed to Agent Orange (i.e., various cancers) and military pollution, to say nothing of the subsequent birth defects (at least 150,000 severe ones -- e.g., spina bifida). The sheer erotic thrill of causing so much pain may drive Trump to military forays (e.g., bombings), whether or not he thinks he can win.

Let us hope I am wrong.

