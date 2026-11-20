Image: Guess the odd man out and it isn’t the women?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revels in impressing his political masters in Washington, and his deputy, Richard Marles, is a willing understudy. Between them, they make a virtue of dropping their pants before asking what Australia gets in return.

An alliance should give Canberra more room to act in the national interest. Under Albanese and Marles, it increasingly looks like an excuse to let Washington define it.

Albanese this week again showed his penchant for performative theatrics especially with his time in the limelight. At APEC he turned towards Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen and told him to end the war in Ukraine.

Back in Australia, Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles went on breakfast television to defend Albanese’s appearance in the summit photograph and repeat Canberra’s condemnation of Moscow. Later, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin held their own talks and issued a joint statement. Australians wishing to understand their place at APEC should look at who was in that room and what was left for Albanese to do from the floor.

Albanese supplied the evening news with a line. Nine’s headline told Australians Albanese had urged Putin to end his war. It was a flattering frame of tough talking for a man with no means of making things happen.

The yapping chihuahua had found a microphone. Did Moscow alter its position? Did Canberra put forward a proposal that any of the governments involved had reason to consider? They’re questions a serious press would ask before treating a rebuke delivered within earshot of Putin as an exercise in Australian influence.

What was even more embarrassing was the history Albanese and Marles left out. In February 2008, William Burns, the then US ambassador in Moscow, sent Washington that famous cable titled “Nyet Means Nyet” - warning that Ukrainian membership of NATO was a red line across the Russian political establishment. This was Washington’s own ambassador reporting what he was hearing in Moscow.

In April, at Bucharest, NATO declared Ukraine and Georgia would become members. The West made that pledge with a warning on the record about how Russia viewed it.

Canberra’s treatment of that decision reveals how shallow its public argument has become. An alliance commitment has military consequences. From Moscow’s perspective, Ukrainian membership raised questions about where foreign forces could operate, what weapons might be deployed near Russia’s border and how much warning Russia would have in a crisis.

In December 2021, Moscow published draft agreements seeking a binding halt to NATO enlargement and restrictions on military activity in Ukraine and elsewhere in Eastern Europe. The demands were broad. They spelled out what Moscow regarded as a threat to its security.

Russia reacted as was expected in February 2022. The record at Bucharest tells us something about the decisions that preceded it. A government serious about ending the war should be able to discuss both. Albanese and Marles should be pressed on whether the 2008 pledge made Europe safer, what they think Washington expected Moscow to do, and whether they would advise the Americans to make the same promise today. Their crazy commentary this week offered little indication that they understand the truth and realities of history.

Marles put Australia’s support for Ukraine at about $1.6bn. That figure warrants more scrutiny than he faced while discussing the optics of a group photograph. What outcome does Canberra think its contribution can help secure? What limits would it support on military deployments near Russian borders, and what reciprocal commitments would it seek from Moscow? What would Australia itself be willing and able to guarantee?

A defence minister whose rise to political power comes from having done nothing to genuinely earn the position he occupies, except for having worked as a union advisor and a Labor Party hack – an impressive resume wouldn’t you say, cites the size of Australia’s contribution as evidence of its standing should be able to say what that standing is worth when the terms of a settlement come up for discussion.

The brown-tongue diplomacy was particularly conspicuous in Shenzhen. Canberra seems to think alliance loyalty requires putting on a public display of indignation while Washington reserves the right to deal directly with the people its allies are denouncing. Trump could sit down with Putin and Xi because he was acting on his own assessment of American interests.

Albanese and Marles might try acting on their own assessment of Australian interests. To do that would require taking a harder line in private with Washington about the history of its policies and a more considered line in public about what Australia can achieve.

Australia is a middle power. Lowy’s Asia Power Index ranks it sixth of 27 in the region, with defence networks its strongest measure. That helps explain how easily Canberra can confuse the access afforded by its alliances with influence of its own. Australia has genuine weight on questions of regional trade and supply chains. Albanese reminded APEC that China takes more than a quarter of Australia’s exports.

In Shenzhen, he had every reason to use his time and political capital to protect Australian trade and build support for rules that keep regional markets open.

Staying in your lane takes judgement. It means putting Australian time, money and diplomatic effort into matters where it has a stake and where other governments have a reason to listen.

If Albanese wants to contribute to an end to the war, he can start by asking Washington why it backed the Bucharest pledge after its own ambassador set out the risks. He can ask what it would take to negotiate military arrangements both Moscow and Kyiv have reason to honour. Putting those questions to an ally would take some nerve. So would coming home and telling Australians frankly how little say we have over the answers.

Instead, Albanese and Marles went for the easier option. They generated a headline about telling Putin what to do. Australians are still entitled to ask what, beyond that headline, their government got done.

What the yapping chihuahua’s did do was embarrass Australia, again.