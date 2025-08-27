Running throughout Australian federal politics is an appalling malevolence of cowardice and equivocation—fear that strangles moral integrity, replacing principle with subservience, truth with expedience, and conscience with the calculated silence of those too timid to confront the malign influence of Washington and Tel Aviv, and the corrosive power of Zionism that’s corrupted Australia’s politics and morality.

Nowhere is it clearer than in the Albanese government’s eagerness to seize upon claims Iran was behind two alleged attacks on Jewish targets in Melbourne and Sydney. In a political climate defined by distraction and distortion, this narrative isn’t merely implausible—it’s transparently concocted. It has all the hallmarks of a diversion designed to recapture control of the conversation, shifting the world’s gaze away from Israel’s genocide in Gaza and toward a familiar bogeyman: Iran.

It’s no surprise Netanyahu publicly called Anthony Albanese weak. What’s tragic is he’s right—but for all the wrong reasons. Albanese is weak not because he moved to recognise Palestinian statehood, but because he refuses to stand up to Washington and Tel Aviv, and he’s weak for his willingness to take orders from foreign powers and for participating in a lie that Iran somehow masterminded attacks on Australian soil.

The irony is that only last week Albanese finally appeared to find a backbone. By announcing Australia’s recognition of Palestine at the UN, and by banning visits from extremist members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, he drew a line in the sand with Israel. For Australians, it looked like moral courage—an end to intimidation and silence.

Yet within days, he’s backflipped. After showing rare independence, Albanese has now embraced a story so flimsy, so transparently concocted, that it reeks of foreign manipulation.

What possible benefit would Iran gain from targeting synagogues or Jewish venues in suburban Australia?

Iran is home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in the Middle East. Tens of thousands of Jews live there today, with synagogues, schools, and even a reserved seat in parliament. Tehran’s conflict is with the State of Israel, not Jews as a people. It has no history of directing violence against Jewish communities abroad, and certainly no reason to select Australia—a country with limited strategic relevance—as the stage for such an attack.

If Iran wanted to send a message, it could act far closer to home: in the Persian Gulf, in Iraq, in Lebanon, or in Syria. The idea that Tehran would jeopardise its own credibility by striking synagogues in Melbourne or Sydney is not only implausible but absurd.

The truth is obvious to anyone willing to see it: the Iranian story is a manufactured diversion. It conveniently shifts headlines away from Israel’s atrocities and refocuses attention on a supposed Iranian threat. This is not new. Whenever Israel’s conduct provokes outrage, Iran is thrust forward as the convenient villain. The pattern is too consistent to ignore.

The timing could not be clearer. Just two days ago, five journalists were deliberately killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Children continue to die of starvation, their parents forced to watch as food and medicine are throttled at checkpoints. Whole neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble; families driven into tents and sewage-soaked camps. This is what the world has, rightly, begun to name genocide.

Against that backdrop, blaming Iran for synagogue attacks in Australia looks less like intelligence and more like theatre—a classic false-flag frame that demonises Israel’s enemies and deflects scrutiny from its own war crimes.

If ASIO’s claims are to be believed, the simplest questions still demand answers: how did Iran, from half a world away, identify one Australian among 27 million, recruit him, and convince him to carry out an attack? And why would Tehran risk exposure for a marginal, strategically pointless act?

The story is riddled with implausibility. At best, it’s a convenient fiction. At worst, it’s complicity in a geopolitical lie. What stinks is not Iranian involvement but the desperation of those seeking to rewrite the narrative—to change the subject from genocide in Gaza to alleged Iranian plots in Australia.

By embracing this fiction, Albanese has shown himself gutless. He has chosen obedience over principle, parroting Washington’s lines instead of defending Australia’s independence. He has shown no moral courage to stand with Australians—who overwhelmingly support Palestinian rights—but instead acts as a mouthpiece for America’s geopolitical agenda and Israel’s desperate propaganda.

This is not leadership. It is subservience. And it is dangerous.

Every Australian must refuse to be conned by this narrative. It doesn’t stack up. It insults our intelligence, demeans our sovereignty, and distracts from the real issue—Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians.

The deliberate killing of journalists at Nasser Hospital, the starvation of children, the forced displacement of families—these are the crimes that demand Australia’s outrage. Not fabricated stories of Iranian plots.

Albanese’s weakness, his cowardice in the face of American and Israeli pressure, leaves Australia complicit in one of history’s gravest atrocities. Silence is complicity. Accepting this lie is a betrayal of the very principles of truth and justice Australia pretends to uphold.

History won’t forgive leaders who traded integrity for obedience—or anyone who let themselves be conned by convenient lies. The question remains whether Australians will see through the charade and demand their government confront the real evil—not an imagined Iranian plot, but the cold-blooded genocide carried out by Israel, with the complicity of those too timid to resist.