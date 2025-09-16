George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zippy's avatar
Zippy
23m

Yes!

Check out the new interview with Chris Hedges on the Scheerpost website.

Very revealing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judy Bancroft's avatar
Judy Bancroft
29m

So if Zios are responsible for Kirk’s assassination because he stepped out of line and stopped singing their praises and dared to criticise Israhell, and the genocide (now obvious to everyone on the planet I’d have thought even if they won’t admit it), how did they come across this non Jewish let alone Zio, youngster willing and able to do the job and who is being ‘uncooperative’ with investigators? Or just coincidence?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture