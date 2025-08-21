For the political observers of Australian politics and geopolitics, they’d be right to assume the cracks in Australia’s relationship with Israel soured dramatically this week with the events over the past few days.

The rot really set in months ago though, with the Australian Government’s murmurings around Israel’s behaviour and the issues of aid and Gaza. Its just taken the Albanese government longer to wake-up and accept the realities of Israel’s pariah status on the world stage—an apartheid state engaged in war crimes, genocide, and the systematic destruction of Palestinian life, whose leader’s threats and insults no longer carry the weight they once did in Canberra

As is always the case in politics, there are those who disgrace themselves as they engage in political point scoring rather show loyalty to the country. Nationals’ Senator for Victoria, Bridget McKenzie is one such case. Mckenzie has chosen her side, and it’s not Australia’s.

In a moment that should have been about strengthening national unity and standing firm in the face of a foreign leader’s insults, McKenzie instead revealed herself as a political opportunist more interested in courting the Israel lobby and burnishing her credentials among hardline backers of Benjamin Netanyahu than defending Australia’s sovereignty or Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Her comments yesterday supporting Netanyahu’s outburst against Australia—covered in The Australian under the headline “Forever tarnished’: Netanyahu escalates attack on Albanese”—are more than an embarrassment. They’re a betrayal. By choosing to parrot the talking points of a war criminal, McKenzie has abandoned any pretence of putting Australia first. Her intervention isn’t about principle; it’s about petty party politics and base political point-scoring.

McKenzie’s behaviour lays bare the cynicism central to so much of the opposition’s approach to foreign affairs. Rather than backing Australia’s the PM as he charts a course towards recognising Palestinian statehood and standing against the injustices of occupation, she’s decided to take cheap shots.

It’s the mark of a politician more concerned with carving out headlines and appealing to her base than defending Australian independence from foreign pressure.

Her comments amounted to siding with Netanyahu’s hysterical accusation Australia has somehow “abandoned the Jewish people” by refusing to blindly back Israel’s every action. The narrative collapses under even the lightest scrutiny. Australia hasn’t abandoned anyone—it’s merely chosen to distance itself from a state engaged in what the ICJ has said could plausibly amount to genocide.

McKenzie’s decision to elevate Netanyahu’s smear isn’t only wrong—it’s dangerous. It signals some in Australia’s political class are willing to undermine their own country to win favour with a foreign government, and worse, a government whose record of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and the killing of innocents should make it a pariah on the world stage.

What makes McKenzie’s intervention so disgraceful is it comes at a time when Israel’s actions are impossible to defend. To stand shoulder to shoulder with Netanyahu is to condone these acts of barbarity. It validates an illegal colonial project that for decades has denied Palestinians their right to self-determination.

McKenzie is a sell-out—an Australian senator prepared to trade her country’s moral authority for the approval of a foreign leader and his lobbyists abroad.

The National Party leadership must publicly rebuke her. Silence would make them complicit. McKenzie’s remarks aren’t just another partisan swipe; they’re an insult to the Australian people, who overwhelmingly support a fair and principled foreign policy. The Nationals must decide if they stand for Australia’s national interest—or if they are content to become a mouthpiece for Netanyahu’s discredited regime.

Any party that allows one of its senior senators to use her platform to defend a foreign leader accused of war crimes has forfeited its claim to moral authority. If the Nationals don’t discipline her, then they too are complicit in placing party politics above Australia’s independence and integrity.

What is being exposed is a deeper truth - Australia’s political leadership is at a crossroads. The Albanese government, under immense pressure, has taken small but significant steps toward recognising Palestine and distancing the nation from Israel’s destructive path. It’s not enough, but it’s a start.

The question is whether Australia has the courage to keep moving in this direction. Will Australia go further and impose sanctions on Israel, refusing to recognise or deal with Netanyahu’s government until the killing stops? Will it, as a nation, finally embrace a foreign policy that prioritises human rights and international law over appeasing powerful lobbies and foreign governments?

Netanyahu’s insults should remind us why it matters. Australia doesn’t owe him anything. He’s a war criminal, presiding over an apartheid state built on occupation and maintained through genocide. His words should carry no weight in Canberra. That McKenzie thinks otherwise is precisely why her comments are such an embarrassment to our nation.

The great tragedy of this era is that Australia no longer has a leader of the stature of Paul Keating—someone who would have swatted away Netanyahu’s insults with biting clarity, while articulating an independent vision for Australia’s place in the world.

Keating’s foreign policy legacy was defined by independence - he was unafraid to push back against foreign powers, unafraid to articulate what was right for Australia rather than what was politically convenient.

It’s this kind of leadership Australia desperately needs. Leaders who won’t cower before Netanyahu’s threats or be bought off by the Israel lobby. Leaders who won’t allow their senators to embarrass Australia by siding with genocide. Leaders who’ll act decisively to sanction Israel, recognise Palestine, and place Australia firmly on the side of justice.

Australia stands at a moment of choice. It can continue to be a nation swayed by the cynical games of opportunists like McKenzie, or it can rise to the challenge of leadership by rejecting Netanyahu’s lies, distancing itself from his regime, and embracing a future built on justice and human rights.

Netanyahu is a war criminal. Australia should continue to distance itself from his government, impose sanctions, and refuse recognition until Israel ends its oppression. And politicians who would rather side with genocide than with Australia—like McKenzie—must be exposed for what they are - sell-outs and embarrassments to Australia.

Anything less would mean Australia’s soul remains for sale.