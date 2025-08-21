George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
11h

Ah yes. Ms. McKenzie would be right at home in the US Senate with the likes of Lindsay Graham. These politicians strike me as impervious to embarrassments; which appears to be a current prerequisite for the job as an acolyte of Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
11h

The point is to demonstrate to the Americans the consequence of scaling back Thr War On Russia

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture