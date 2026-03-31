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If there is anything that the closure of the Hormuz Straits is about to teach Australia is that subservience and blind naïve loyalty will lead to the collapse of the country.

Australia is now staring down a moment of strategic truth - one that cuts through decades of comfortable assumptions about alliance, security and economic dependency. The Iran war, and the escalating oil crisis in the Persian Gulf, culminating in Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz – after Trump and Netanyahu, illegally attacked Iran in an unjustified war, has triggered a global energy shock that Australia is profoundly exposed to — and dangerously unprepared for.

Central to this unfolding crisis is Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. The question is no longer abstract or academic: will Albanese continue Australia’s reflexive alignment with Washington, or will he finally recalibrate the nation’s foreign policy to reflect Australia’s own economic survival? This isn’t a distant conflict. It’s an economic chokehold.

More than 20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Its closure - even partial - sends immediate shockwaves through global markets. Prices spike, supply chains fracture, and nations heavily dependent on imported refined fuel, like Australia, are left acutely vulnerable.

Australia imports around 90% of its liquid fuel. It doesn’t have meaningful strategic reserves by global standards. Nor does it have refining sovereignty. Australia stupidly sold that off to foreign interests many years ago – exemplifying naïve economic foreign policy for a country that should be by all accounts energy independent, but it isn’t. Instead, it buys back what it once owned because the clowns in Canberra and the advice from their corporate lackies would have seen it as an opportunity to profit from stupidity – the chickens are now coming home to roost.

Critically, Australia has tied its strategic posture almost entirely to a US alliance that is itself a principal actor in escalating the very conflict now destabilising global energy flows. It’s more than just exposure - but structural fragility.

For decades, Canberra has operated under a simple premise: loyalty to the US guarantees security. It’s an assumption underpinning Australia’s participation in alliances like Five Eyes and defence frameworks like AUKUS.

But what does that loyalty yield in a moment like this? It does not secure fuel supply. It doesn’t shield the Australian economy from price shocks. And it certainly doesn’t prevent Australia from being dragged - politically, economically, and potentially militarily - into conflicts that aren’t of its making. The truth is Australia has outsourced its strategic thinking to Washington. And Washington is acting on Israel’s interests - not Australia’s.

Albanese now faces one of the defining decisions of his prime ministership. He can continue along and reaffirm alliance loyalty and echo US talking points. Or he can recognise what this crisis has exposed - Australia’s current posture isn’t strategic alignment – it’s dependency. The danger of the first path isn’t just economic pain but strategic irrelevance. A country that can’t independently secure energy, can’t independently assess risk, or independently pursue diplomatic solutions and isn’t sovereign.

In a functioning, pragmatic foreign policy framework, Australia would be asking a simple question: if global supply is constrained, should Australia directly engage alternative suppliers - including Iran? That would mean confronting politically sensitive options: paying transit tolls, negotiating supply agreements, trading outside the US dollar system - in currencies like the Chinese yuan. This is economic realism.

Under the current paradigm, such options are off-limits. Not because they are unworkable, but because they are politically inconvenient within the framework of US alignment. That’s the cost of dependency: viable policy options become unthinkable.

Australia’s alignment with the US has taken on a quality that’s difficult to describe as strategic. It’s more reflex - automatic, unquestioned, and often detached from Australia’s direct national interest and it has real consequences.

Australia aligns with US foreign policy decisions it doesn’t control - inheriting economic consequences from conflicts it did not initiate, while all the while constraining its own diplomatic flexibility to avoid divergence. And perhaps most concerningly, Australia has normalised a position in which questioning this alignment is treated as heresy rather than prudent statecraft.

The return of Trump to the US presidency has stripped away any remaining illusions about the nature of the alliance. Trump’s worldview isn’t based on shared values or long-term partnerships. It is transactional, immediate, and unapologetically self-interested. Under such a framework, Australia isn’t a partner – but rather a convenient variable. When it suits US interests, Australia is included. When it does not, Australia is expendable. T

Moving away from blind alignment doesn’t mean abandoning alliances. It means recalibrating them. A serious, sovereign Australian foreign policy would include energy sovereignty through rapid expansion of domestic refining capacity, strategic fuel reserves aligned with international benchmarks, and diversified supply agreements beyond traditional partners. It would involve diplomatic independence, including a willingness to engage with all global actors, including those outside US alignment, and a reassertion of Australia’s voice in multilateral forums as independent, not derivative. It would require economic pragmatism, including flexibility in trade currencies where necessary and prioritisation of supply security over ideological alignment. And it would demand strategic rebalancing, including a reassessment of commitments within Five Eyes and AUKUS and a clear articulation of when Australian interests diverge from US interests. This is not radical. It is what most sovereign nations already do.

The debate is often framed as a binary: either Australia stands with the US, or abandons the alliance, which is s a false choice. The real question is whether Australia has the maturity and confidence to act in its own interest within its alliances. Countries like France, India and even key US allies in Europe routinely diverge from Washington when their national interests demand it.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis isn’t just another geopolitical flare-up. It is a stress test of Australia’s strategic model, and that model is showing cracks. The idea Australia can continue to rely on distant alliances while neglecting domestic resilience is being exposed as untenable, and former Australian PM, Paul Keating made that very point 30 years ago.

The belief that loyalty will always be reciprocated is being challenged by reality. Albanese can’t navigate this moment with platitudes or incrementalism. He must decide whether Australia is a nation that acts or a nation that reacts.

Australia’s relationship with the US has been a one way street. It has fostered dependency, limited strategic imagination, and conditioned political leadership to defer rather than decide. It has reduced Australia to an obsequious lap dog - expected to align, to support, and to absorb consequences. That’s not partnership, but a master servant relationship. In a world where great powers act decisively in their own interest, remaining a passive participant isn’t just weak - but dangerous.

Which is where the argument can no longer be softened or hedged. Albanese must be prepared to break - not tweak, or recalibrate at the margins, but break — the current dynamic of Australia’s relationship with the US if it continues to place Australian interests at risk. Any leader who knowingly subordinates the nation’s economic stability, energy security and social welfare to the strategic whims of another power is not exercising alliance management – they’re abdicating responsibility.

If Albanese chooses to remain blindly loyal, to echo Washington’s positions while Australians absorb rising fuel costs, supply instability and economic strain, then he’s not governing in the national interest — he ‘s governing in deference. And deference, in a moment of crisis, is indistinguishable from failure.

The reality might be harsh, but it needs to be addressed. Australia gains nothing from being an unquestioning participant in conflicts that destabilise its own economic foundations. Nor does it gain anything from maintaining a posture that limits its ability to secure energy, diversify trade, or act diplomatically in its own interest. And it gains nothing from clinging to an alliance that resembles a master servant relationship.

Breaking away doesn’t mean isolation. It means asserting Australia’s first obligation is to its own people - the cost of living, economic security and future stability. It means being willing to say no, to pursue independent arrangements, and engage globally without ideological constraint.

This is Albo’s moment. He can either choose to continue the tradition of cautious alignment, or he can recognise the world has changed and Australia must change with it.

If this crisis proves anything, it is this: Australia can’t afford to remain naive any longer. The only question remains is whether Albanese is prepared to stop being compliant - and start being sovereign.