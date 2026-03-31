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WMan's avatar
WMan
11h

With the exception of the Greens who have consistently articulated the arguments you have advanced, much as Paul Keating did many years ago, I am not confident that the vacuous politicians we have, who occupy the benches on both sides in Canberra, have the intellect or the ability to think beyond their own superannuation benefits and their reelection, aided by an inane mainstream media.

National interest?

What do you mean?

How do you spell that?

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Davina's avatar
Davina
11h

Drumpf is making millions, probably billiions in this war he started as a get rich quick scheme, mainly for him and his family - they are all in it, criminals each one.

If seeing what they are trying with Canada right now, and how Canada had already smartly built new alliances, while Denmark sent troops to Greenland ready to repel US troops, doesn't alert him to the fact that America has no friends just scapegoats to be plucked (I don't like using the "F" word but this will do nicely).

Why did Australia allow our oil reserves to be stored in the US? Are we ready to ask, 'May we have our reserves back,now, please?' Or are we just going to have amnesia about it and let America use them?

If Albanese doesn't make a strong stand in Australia's favourite this time, he can be sure he's gone. One cannot be the PM of a country and put another country's wishes first, that is treason. And that is what Drumpf is committing right now, and other past US presidents have done but not on such an enormous scale.

Hegseth is also going full on crazy, threatening from Ecuador to The Arctic as American land. So, please, Albanese; Australia first, with our neighbours, before the US and definitely before genocidal israel. Grow a spine before it's too late.

Something to remember, too, America only entered WWII after, and because, the Japanese bombed ships in Pearl Harbour, so expecting them to come to anyone's aid, apart from israel, is delusion on a grand scale.

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