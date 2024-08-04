It’s difficult to read the work of fellow journalists around matters of global affairs and geopolitics. The issue’s not in their ability to write, but in the little understanding they have of the subject.

The Australian Newspaper’s Gemma Tognini is an example. Once again, she’s shown that every piece she writes is flawed and lacking in substantive credibility. Her pieces assume as a comical joke.

Tognini exemplifies a narrow and prejudiced perspective, disregarding the complexities and historical context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. To assert that selective outrage is inherently vile reveals a lack of empathy and understanding of the broader issues at play.

In her recent piece in the Australian this weekend, she vehemently criticised what she perceives as selective outrage in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, particularly in the context of a tragic rocket attack that claimed the lives of 12 children in the Druze community of Majdal Shams.

The loss of innocent lives is tragic and warrants condemnation, but the commentary itself reveals a deeply biased and simplistic view of a highly complex issue. It’s important to counter her narrative by addressing the inaccuracies, omissions, and the journalistically irresponsible stance from which it originates.

The tragic loss of innocent lives of children in Majdal Shams, is a profound tragedy deserving condemnation. However, using the incident to paint an entire population or international response as anti-Semitic or selectively outraged oversimplifies the realities of the conflict. The implication that media coverage or human rights organisations like Amnesty International are reluctant to condemn such acts is a baseless accusation.

Organisations like Amnesty, often face the daunting task of documenting and reporting on human rights violations across the world, while trying to remain impartial.

Tognini’s portrayal of Hezbollah as the sole aggressor lacks the necessary context to understand the broader dynamics at play. While Hezbollah has launched rockets into Israel, it’s important to recognise the asymmetry of power and the historical grievances fuelling such violence.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is entrenched in decades of subjugation, slaughter, displacement, occupation, and systemic inequality, issues that her piece conveniently overlooks and fails to address. Tognini, it seems, lacks the intellectual capacity to understand what has motivated decades of Palestinian resistance. What would she do if she were forcibly removed from her house and watched as it was given to someone else to live in?

Moreover, her attempt to draw parallels between historical genocides and the current situation in Palestine is a particularly egregious example of false equivalence. Comparing the reduction of Christian populations in Syria to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a diversionary tactic that ignores the unique and specific historical context of each situation.

The plight of Christians in Syria, while undeniably tragic, is a separate issue that should not be conflated with the systemic challenges faced by Palestinians.

The portrayal of Israel as a paragon of pluralism and democracy, while dismissing legitimate criticisms as "farce," ignores the lived experiences of many Palestinians and minorities within Israel. The policies and practices exist that marginalize and disenfranchise Palestinians, both within Israel and in the occupied territories are disturbingly horrendous and abusive.

Societies that advocate genocide, violently and horrifically gang rape innocent defenceless prisoners, foment scenarios to reintroduce the spread of polio and look to pass a bill in the Knesset to “put a bullet in prisoners” and murder them in cold blood, to make room for new prisoners, who are really hostages, isn’t the type of country any person of decency would want to live.

Palestinians since 1948, have faced systemic discrimination and disenfranchisement. Policies and practices that marginalise Palestinians within Israel and in the occupied territories are well-documented by many international agencies. To ignore these realities is to ignore the lived experiences of millions of people.

Tognini’s assertion protesting against the status quo is an indication of intellectual deficiency is a blatant dismissal of legitimate dissent and critical analysis. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complex requiring nuanced understanding and open dialogue. Tognini lacks that understanding, and she exhibits it by dismissing differing viewpoints as ideologically imprisoned or intellectually deficient is counterproductive and only serves to deepen divisions.

And finally, her suggestion Israel is merely defending itself without acknowledging the asymmetry of power and the historical context of occupation and displacement is a significant oversight. Every country has a right to defend itself, but it’s hard to understand, and overtly recognised by the UN, ICJ, and ICC, how an occupying country of another state, is a victim. The blockade of Gaza, the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and the daily hardships faced by Palestinians under occupation are critical factors that cannot be ignored in any fair assessment of the conflict.

Tognini’s selective outrage and biased narrative do a disservice to the quest for a just and lasting peace. She exemplifies a narrow-prejudiced perspective that fails to grasp the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Discrediting legitimate criticism and dismissing dissent as intellectually deficient deepen divisions and perpetuate the cycle of violence and misunderstanding.

For journalists, its important informed perspectives are given that contribute to a deeper understanding of global conflicts, recognising the legitimate grievances of all parties, acknowledging the historical and systemic factors at play, and fostering a climate of respectful dialogue.

Tognini’s ignorance of these complexities undermines this crucial objective.