Betrayal is foreign to most Australians - it doesn’t bode well for a nation that’s built its reputation on the strength of mateship and loyalty.

Washington yesterday was inundated with Aussies - most of them part of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s travelling circus - the bootlickers, fetlock-tuggers and self-important wannabes, all eager to rub shoulders with Donald Trump and his administration.

As far as circuses go, this was one of the best - full of performers and sideshow clowns - each playing their part in Australia’s and Albanese’s misguided moment of moments. Commanding them, of course, was Trump – the ringmaster extraordinaire.

Delusion filled the air at the White House - and while it was thick, what stood out most was an Australia led by a Prime Minister devoid of any loyalty, trading the Aussie spirit of mateship for a sickening display of sycophancy.

Amid the strengthening of bilateral trade between Australia and the US - with rare-earth minerals and the AUKUS pact central to Trump and Albanese’s long-awaited meeting - what else was on show was Trump’s trademark bombast and his penchant for public humiliation.

For former Prime Minister (now Ambassador to the US) Kevin Rudd, the moment had all the markings of betrayal. Rudd has served loyally - swallowing his pride, playing the diplomat, apologising for his 2020-era post about Trump because his hands were tied and his role demanded it. He accepted one for the team.

Yet, when Trump asked, “Where’s Rudd?” - the smirk in his voice planted the invitation for mockery - Albanese had a choice. He could have defended his envoy. Instead, he pointed him out like an after-school nudge, shouting “Over there.” He left Rudd exposed, a punchline in the world’s biggest political theatre.

For a country that prides itself on standing shoulder to shoulder with its mates, the image was gut-wrenching. It wasn’t just that Albanese failed to protect his ambassador - he failed to protect the dignity of the nation he represents. In one careless moment, Australia’s credibility was diminished before a global audience. Rudd, the man once described as one of the sharpest diplomatic minds of his generation, was reduced to a prop in Trump’s show, and the silence from his Prime Minister made the humiliation sting even more.

This was betrayal in real time. Albanese’s failure to back Rudd wasn’t merely poor optics; it was a failure of character. For a man who once invoked mateship, it was repulsive.

And that is why Kevin Rudd must now consider stepping back. Not because he’s failed in his duties - far from it - but because the government he represents has failed him. His intellect, his decades of service, his willingness to fight for Australia’s place in the world have been undermined by the very leader he once helped into office.

If mateship still means anything in Australian politics, the moment should haunt Anthony Albanese. For Kevin Rudd, it should mark the point where he reclaims his dignity - by walking away from a government that no longer respects him or the values he once embodied.

Albanese’s betrayal in Washington wasn’t just of one man; it was of a principle that has defined Australia for generations. Loyalty, integrity, standing up for your mates - those are the traits that built this country’s moral backbone. Watching the Prime Minister discard them so casually on the world stage is not simply un-Australian - it’s unforgivable.