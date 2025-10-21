George’s Newsletter

roger hawcroft
8h

Australia no longer has a political party for the 'workers', (i.e. those at the bottom of the financial heap), or even for the 'people' as collective community, let alone for what our governments, including the present one are so fond of claiming: 'The Australian National Interest.'

If there remain any honest and selfless and rational representatives, standing for or seeking truth, justice, equity, people first, they are likely to be found within the Independents and The Greens, if they can be found at all.

Representation - in any trues sense, does not exist. Our electoral system needs revision.

Transparency - is rarer than hen's teeth.

Policing - is no longer, (if ever it was), a service but a 'force' used increasingly for control.

Justice - is not as is portrayed by Lady Justice for her scales show a balance that is absent. For instance, First nations people compose 3% of Australia's population yet are 27% of our prison population and 55% of youth detainees.

Independent nationhood - doesn't exist and won't until we are rid of obsolescent colonial influence of monarchy and governors' general and such.

Multicultural Success - is not, and will not be until racism, prejudice, anti-immigration and responsibility for all who have assisted Australia, such as those who worked with us in Afghanistan, are acknowledged and helped to migrate if so they wish to.

Equity - is a fiction. In 22/23 There were 3.7 million Australians with incomes below the poverty line, including 761,000 children. This situation is trending worse rather than better.

AUKUS - is a confidence trick - Indeed, if it provides any submarines at all, we have neither the facilities nor skilled personnel to maintain them or build more - as is planned. Even if we were fully prepared and they were to be delivered next week, these submarines are 3 times larger than our current ones and their draft is so large that they will be useless for use in our region because of the shallowness of the many Island waters.

Affordable health care and etc.f or all is not possible. - In 2025, Australia's per capita income has been listed as 3rd highest in the World, behind those of Switzerland and the United States

Albanese and all our other political class may be good, caring, fair-minded, intelligent, rational and above reproach in any way - I don't know them personally so I can't say. However, it what they do and the level of scandalous actions, amount of deception, lies, corruption and partiality, let alone the school-yard level of bickering in parliament is any measure or indicator, then it is unlikely.

That a current Prime Minister can be so weak as to allow a past Prime Minister to be insulted by an unhinged demagogue or that a Past Prime Minister apologises for correct and prophetic assessments of this demagogue is cringe-worthy. If this had been Gough Whitlam or Paul Keating, things would have been very different indeed.

4 replies
James Wilkes
9h

Well, Albo has finally, completely, and irreversibly, revealed his true colours. And the truth is out now, he is a total sham.

1 reply
14 more comments...

