Image: AI generated

Today, northern Israel came under sustained missile fire as Iran launched ballistic and hypersonic strikes toward Haifa - an outcome that Israeli officials and their allies will condemn loudly, but one that follows directly from Israel’s ongoing assault on Beirut.

Israel’s bombings aren’t an isolated incident. It’s the foreseeable result of a terrorist murderous state that has repeatedly acted outside the bounds of international law while facing no meaningful consequences.

In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces have intensified strikes on Beirut, hitting densely populated neighbourhoods, destroying residential buildings, and crippling civilian infrastructure. They aren’t operations that can be defended as precise or proportionate. They reflect a pattern of conduct that treats civilian populations as expendable and legal constraints as optional.

This is what impunity looks like in practice.

Israel’s campaign has long since moved beyond any defensible notion of self-defence. The scale, persistence, and civilian impact of its actions point instead to a strategy rooted in overwhelming force without accountability. The stated objective - restoring security to northern Israel - remains unmet. What’s been achieved instead is the expansion of the war and the steady normalisation of large-scale destruction in a major capital city.

And yet, Israel continues - because it has been allowed to.

The US has played a central role in enabling this reality, providing diplomatic protection and material support while offering only performative calls for restraint. International mechanisms that are meant to enforce legal standards have proven slow and ineffective. The result is a system in which violations carry little immediate cost, and escalation becomes the default.

Iran’s response has been consistent and clearly signalled. Its position hasn’t wavered: continued attacks on Beirut will be met with direct retaliation. That warning has been communicated repeatedly, and, crucially, enforced. Today’s missile strikes aren’t erratic or opportunistic - they are the continuation of a stated policy.

The contrast matters.

While Israel expands its campaign with shifting justifications and mounting civilian harm, Iran has operated with a defined threshold: if attacks continue, there will be consequences. It doesn’t make the outcome benign, but it does make it predictable - and in strategic terms, coherent.

Describing today’s events without acknowledging that sequence is to misrepresent them. Missile strikes on northern Israel didn’t emerge suddenly. They followed sustained bombardment of Beirut. Cause and effect are not interchangeable.

For Israel, this moment exposes the limits of a long-standing approach. The assumption that force can be projected outward without meaningful domestic consequence is eroding. Missile defences reduce the impact, but they don’t eliminate it. And each successful strike underscores a reality that Israeli policy has failed to account for: actions taken without restraint can and will generate direct repercussions.

Trump’s recent claim Israel would “stop bombing immediately” under his leadership has been overtaken by events almost instantly. Israel has not de-escalated - it has intensified. The idea that rhetorical pressure alone could override entrenched political incentives and an established pattern of conduct now appears disconnected from reality.

The deeper issue isn’t a single or decision, but a structure that allows a state to operate with sustained disregard for international norms while facing minimal constraint. Such an environment doesn’t produce stability. It produces exactly what is unfolding now: escalation, retaliation, and a widening conflict.

This can’t be reduced to “both sides” behaving badly in equal measure but a sequence driven by sustained, large-scale military action against a civilian-heavy urban centre, followed by a predictable and repeatedly signalled response. Ignoring that sequence doesn’t create balance - it obscures responsibility.

The missiles falling on northern Israel today aren’t the origin of the crisis. They’re part of its continuation.

As long as Israel continues to bomb Beirut and reign terror on the people of Lebanon and proceeds without real consequence – and international responses remain limited to language rather than enforcement - this pattern will persist. Strikes will be answered with strikes. Escalation will feed escalation. And each round will carry greater risk than the last.

What is unfolding isn’t accidental. It’s an unhinged terrorist genocidal State being allowed to run riot.