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Judy Bancroft's avatar
Judy Bancroft
2d

Yep, exactly. 💯% Trump’s a slow learner if he thinks - as he’s boasted - that Satanyahu answers to him, when he’s an evil law unto himself and his project of Greater Israel.

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Davina's avatar
Davina
2d

100% correct, George. For far too long israel has been allowed to get away with murder, literally, of thousands with the emphasis on sniping children - for fun!

We know they like to rape their own children while very young, while a rabbi blesses the rapists -yep, often more than one male gets his turn rather often. So, if that doesn't tell the world who these israelis worship, and it is not the God who would condemn such actions, actually the commandments condemns all of the actions of israelis towards others, as well as their own young children. I cannot, for one 100th of a second, believe that a loving God would say raping a three-year-old was just fine. Is it any wonder they are all depraved degenerates, who torure 14month-old babies. Only Satan would open his arms to them,into the fires of hell.

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