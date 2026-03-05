Image; AI generated.

Freedom for Australians has never been a price they’ve had to pay or fight for – not up to now anyway. It’s always been a luxury afforded without overcoming tyranny from authoritarian rule – making Australia the envy of the world.

Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Boss, Mike Burgess, have some explaining about what they’re upto.

For generations, Australia’s prided itself on its sovereign democracy - confident charting its own course, defending civil liberties, and maintaining independence in global affairs. Australia’s identity - carefully cultivated since federation and strengthened through decades of diplomatic pragmatism - is now facing an existential test.

Security policy, intelligence powers, and foreign alignment, Australia is undergoing a transformation that’s turning it away from its democratic traditions toward something far more troubling - a state increasingly subordinate to the geopolitical interests of Washington and Tel Aviv. Australia is fast becoming a vassal State of the US and subservient to Israel and the ‘Lobby’.

The shift is occurring quietly but rapidly, through legislation, secretive security cooperation, and military arrangements that place Australia deeper into the strategic orbit of the US while entangling it in conflicts far beyond its shores.

If this continues unchecked, the Australia Australians knew - an open democracy with robust civil liberties and an independent foreign policy - will exist in memory only.

The most immediate concern lies within Australia itself.

In January this year, the Labor government introduced legislation in federal parliament that would dramatically expand the authority of the ASIO.

Robert Barwick, Leader of Australian Citizens Party, warns the proposed changes would grant the domestic intelligence agency powers that move Australia closer to an authoritarian security state, and he’s right.

Under current laws, ASIO must obtain judicial warrants to conduct searches, surveillance operations, and certain forms of detention. These judicial safeguards are designed to ensure intelligence agencies remain accountable to independent courts rather than political actors.

The new legislation proposes a fundamental shift.

Instead of requiring judicial approval, ASIO can obtain warrants directly from the Attorney-General., meaning t will be the government granting itself the authority to approve intrusive intelligence operations against Australians.

The implications are profound - allowing ASIO to detain Australians based purely on suspicion than demonstrable evidence of wrongdoing. It could also introduce harsh penalties for journalists who report on ASIO operations - even when those reports expose misconduct or unlawful behaviour by ASIO itself.

If passed, the Bill would represent one of the most sweeping expansions of intelligence power in Australian history.

For journalists, the danger is especially acute. Under the proposed bill, reporters who reveal questionable intelligence activities could face imprisonment - effectively criminalising investigative journalism involving national security.

It would be a chilling effect across Australian media. Stories exposing abuses of power within intelligence agencies could simply disappear.

Australians could wake up in a country where the act of reporting the truth about government agencies carries the risk of prison – driving a stake right through the heart of investigative journalism.

Concerns about the direction of Australia’s intelligence apparatus intensified further after a highly unusual diplomatic encounter.

Last month, during a visit to Australia by the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, Mike Burgess, held a private meeting with Herzog.

The meeting immediately raised questions.

Burgess is responsible for domestic intelligence and counterespionage. Historically, the role doesn’t involve direct diplomatic engagement with foreign heads of state.

Independent ACT Senator David Pocock later questioned Burgess about the encounter, describing it as unprecedented.

The question remains unanswered: why would the head of Australia’s internal spy agency meet privately with the president of a foreign nation – especially that of a country criminal in every aspect and immune to International Law?

No detailed explanation has been offered publicly.

Australia’s PM promoted Herzog’s visit as an opportunity to foster national unity and support Australia’s Jewish community.

However, the meeting between Burgess and Herzog suggests it may have involved far more than ceremonial diplomacy.

If the visit was genuinely about national unity, as the PM claimed, the involvement of Burgess in a closed-door meeting with a foreign head of state raises even more troubling questions.

A more plausible explanation is that the meeting was about strengthening intelligence ties and influence inside Australia itself.

The encounter raises the disturbing possibility Australia’s security apparatus is being drawn into the geopolitical agenda of Israel – spying on Australians whose political views challenge its interests.

The meeting risks deepening divisions within Australia at a time when it’s already polarised over the wars in Gaza and the Middle East.

Burgess’s meeting with Herzog begins to look less like diplomacy and more like a step toward embedding foreign influence within Australia’s intelligence architecture.

Far from unifying the country, the real outcome is the opposite - the expansion of surveillance powers over Australians and the further division of a nation already grappling with the consequences of foreign conflicts playing out in its domestic politics.

The possibility foreign influence is shaping domestic intelligence priorities raises troubling questions about sovereignty and democratic accountability.

These concerns become even more urgent against the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The US and Israel have launched major military strikes against Iran, triggering retaliatory missile attacks across the region and pushing the Middle East closer to wider war.

Australia has insisted it’s not directly participating in military operations.

Yet the Albanese government openly expressed support for US strikes against Iran, arguing they were aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

That position raises an unavoidable question.

If Australia supports the strikes, hosts US military infrastructure, provides intelligence through joint facilities, and allows American surveillance aircraft to operate from Australian territory – how can it claim neutrality?

Facilities like the joint US-Australian intelligence base at Pine Gap near Alice Springs play a critical role in signals intelligence and satellite surveillance used by the US military globally.

Defence analyst Malcolm Davis of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute asserts Pine Gap plays a crucial role in missile detection and early warning systems - capabilities that feed directly into US military operations.

If intelligence gathered through Pine Gap contributes to targeting operations in Iran, then Australia can’t claim to be an observer. Instead, it’s an indirect participant which carries risks.

Hosting intelligence and military infrastructure used in US operations makes Australia a potential target in the event of regional escalation.

Similarly, the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza has become one of the defining moral questions confronting Western governments.

Israel’s genocidal quest has devastated Gaza, killing some 600,000 Palestinians and reducing entire neighbourhoods to rubble.

Professor William Schabas, one of the world’s leading authorities on genocide law, repeatedly argues states assisting military operations that violate international humanitarian law face scrutiny if they provide intelligence or logistical support.

Human rights organisations raise similar concerns.

Agnès Callamard claims investigations by Amnesty International found Israel’s continued actions in Gaza caused “irreparable harm” to Palestinians despite repeated international warnings.

Craig Mokhiber, former UN human rights official who resigned in protest over the international response to Gaza, described the destruction as a “textbook genocide”.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars, the world’s largest academic body studying genocide, also warned the actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

These assessments place governments supporting Israel under growing scrutiny.

If international legal bodies ultimately determine war crimes or genocide have occurred, the question of responsibility will not be limited to those directly carrying out the violence. It may extend to those who enabled it.

Australia’s military posture is also becoming increasingly intertwined with the US.

The depth of that integration became visible recently when two advanced American surveillance aircraft made an unannounced stopover in Western Australia (WA) shortly after US strikes against Iran.

The Australian Government declined to explain the reason behind the visit.

The aircrafts involved - the P-8A Poseidon - are highly sophisticated reconnaissance planes capable of surveillance missions and anti-ship warfare.

Their arrival raised questions about whether Australia was being used to support operations connected to the widening Middle East conflict.

Under AUKUS, US military presence in WA is set to expand dramatically.

Hundreds of US personnel will soon be stationed near HMAS Stirling to support nuclear-powered submarines operating from Australian waters.

Defence officials acknowledged US submarines stationed in WA could potentially carry nuclear weapons.

Australia would not object.

Supporters of the US alliance assert the arrangements strengthen Australia’s security in an increasingly unstable world.

The cumulative effect may be something far more troubling. Australia is gradually surrendering its independence.

Allowing foreign intelligence partnerships to shape domestic security policy, expanding surveillance powers over Australians, and integrating its military infrastructure into US war planning, Australia is becoming less a sovereign State and more a junior partner in someone else’s geopolitical strategy.

A nation that concentrates surveillance powers within government hands, criminalises investigative journalism, and aligns itself unquestioningly with foreign military operations is eroding the very freedoms it claims to defend.

History shows democracies rarely collapse overnight.

Rather, they’re gradually reshaped through incremental changes - new laws, expanded security powers, deeper foreign entanglements - until the system the Australia emerges no longer resembles the country that existed before.

Australia is approaching that moment.

Whether Australia remains a genuinely independent democracy or becomes a strategic outpost for greater powers depends on decisions being made today - often behind closed doors and beyond public scrutiny.

If Australians don’t pay attention, they’ll soon discover the Australia they believed they lived no longer exists.