Political observers worldwide aren’t just watching the US empire collapse in real time; they’re asking how much more unhinged Donald Trump and his administration might become in their desperate bid to reassert America’s once-dominant hegemony.

While the dark shadow of US hegemony hangs over Australia—as it has done so for decades—much of the rest of the world is breaking the shackles of US control.

America’s decline hasn’t merely accelerated since Trump’s return; it’s become unmistakable: capitals now treat Washington as unreliable, US primacy is slipping, and the US-led rules-based order is steadily unravelling.

Australia’s long sat at the crossroads of US global power projection, and nowhere is this more evident than Pine Gap. The top-secret spy facility near Alice Springs is central to America’s surveillance and military dominance across the Asia-Pacific and beyond. It tracks satellites, intercepts global communications, and guides US drone strikes. For decades, the base has been untouchable, even when former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam in the 1970s dared to question its legitimacy—a move historians like Jenny Hocking argue contributed to his downfall in what many still describe as a CIA-linked coup.

Fast forward to 2025: imagine Australian Anthony Albanese, buoyed by a growing push for Australian sovereignty and frustrated by Washington’s unhinged foreign policy under Trump’s return to the White House, announcing a plan to shut Pine Gap or, more radically, to pivot toward joining BRICS. What would happen next? The answer, history suggests, would be nothing short of political, economic, and possibly covert warfare against Canberra.

The US has a consistent pattern: countries that defy its will face intimidation, destabilisation, or worse. From Cuba to Chile, from Iraq to Venezuela, the record is clear. When smaller nations attempt to exercise independence, Washington responds with a cocktail of economic sanctions, orchestrated coups, and targeted assassinations. Pine Gap is central to US dominance in this part of the world. Shutting it down would be seen in Washington as a direct strike against American security interests. Joining BRICS—a bloc designed to dilute Western economic power—would be treated as betrayal.

Australia wouldn’t be immune. The US could begin with economic blackmail: restrictions on access to technologies, defence contracts, and even US markets. Canberra could be threatened with expulsion from Five Eyes, painted as compromised by “Chinese and Russian influence.” The lesson of Whitlam would resurface. His questioning of CIA activities and threat to close Pine Gap rattled Washington in 1975 helping trigger his dismissal. If Albanese acted in the same way, he too would face destabilisation campaigns, media attacks, and covert operations designed to fracture his government.

The dark truth however, is Australia’s political class has neither the courage nor desire to pursue true sovereignty. Both Labor and Liberal alike—have shown an appetite not for independence but for appeasement, subservience, and obsequiousness to foreign powers, particularly the US. Sovereignty is a word often spoken but rarely acted upon.

If Canberra went further the risks would intensify: deepening trade with Russia and China while closing the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank long seen as an echo chamber for US and defence industry interests would sever Australia from the US-led security order entirely. Washington would almost certainly brand Australia a hostile actor. Retaliation would escalate into sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and covert destabilisation. The domestic press, much of which leans on ASPI narratives, would portray Canberra as reckless and treacherous.

Trump’s personality would make the danger worse. Unlike previous presidents, he thrives on spectacle and vendetta. Shutting Pine Gap or pivoting to China and Russia would quickly become a personal feud, played out in bombastic tirades and punitive measures designed to humiliate Australia. For Trump, this wouldn’t just be about strategy—it would be about ego, and that makes him unpredictable.

The question isn’t what America would do, we all what it would do, but rather does Australia have the courage to resist. Decades of political submission from both sides of politics, suggest the answer is no. Governments, regardless of which party is in office, have been more comfortable bowing than standing tall.

Australia had a chance under Whitlam to chart a sovereign path and failed. Fifty-years later, under Albanese and the broader political establishment, it faces the same test. However, the political class remains chained to Washington’s orbit, too timid to break free.

Shutting Pine Gap or joining BRICS is less frightening than the bleak reality - Australia will never take the risk, because its leaders—on both sides of politics—neither have the courage nor the will for true independence.