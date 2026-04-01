Dr Hillel Newman isn’t only Israel’s Ambassador to Australia, but he’s also the Preacher of Death. Image: AI generated

It’s appropriate to call the Israeli Ambassador to Australia, Dr Hillel Newman, The Preacher of Death.

Yesterday, Newman made what can be only described as an address that shouldn’t only frighten every Australian that believes in humanity, but at what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, along with the rest of Australia’s political class have allowed Australia to become.

The Israeli lobby in Australia hasn’t only captured the country but has destroyed its moral fibre and that was evident yesterday.

Any Australian journalist believing in their humanity would have walked out of the National Press Club (NPC) violently disgusted in what Hillel was preaching. Hillel stood at the NPC in front of regular hacks who are members of the Press Club and sold death – and the NPC helped him do it.

As a journalist, I’m angered by Hillel’s words, and enraged that Australia’s premier media institution chose to platform Hillel and legitimise his narrative while cloaking them in its prestige. This wasn’t a marginal misjudgment or a close call by the NPC, but a grotesque failure of judgment, courage and basic humanity.

What was witnessed in Canberra wasn’t diplomacy but rather a genocidal narrative given respectability. Hillel spoke about Palestinians as though they were lunatics and criminals, as though their lives were inherently disposable, and then defended a system that exists to punish and kill them, in the shadow of Israel’s newly entrenched death‑penalty regime targeting Palestinians through military courts. By stripping a people of their humanity in your language and then endorse the apparatus that destroys them, that’s not “security policy”. But rhetoric of extermination dressed up in the language of statecraft.

Hillel showed the true mindset of a state that’s normalised extermination and now seeks to bureaucratise it under the soothing euphemisms of “law” and “justice”. It’s not an accidental slip; however, it’s a worldview that treats Palestinian existence as a problem, and Palestinian deaths as an administrative solution. And the NPC invited that worldview in, put it on a stage, and called it an address.

The NPC would have known in advance what Hillel would be saying. That’s the core obscenity. It had a choice and could’ve said: no, we won’t give a platform to a representative of a state in the midst of a mass slaughter; or dignify a government that’s turned Gaza into a graveyard, killed aid workers and journalists, and entrenched a structure of apartheid and collective punishment; nor, will we stand by while a man rationalises an apartheid‑style death penalty aimed at Palestinians alone. Instead, it chose to offer its logo, lectern, and institutional authority to a man sent here to justify the machinery of death. It knew exactly what he was going to do. It knew the moment, the context, the stakes. And it went ahead anyway.

Australia appears to have lost its fucking mind.

The NPC can’t hide behind the fig leaf of “we just host speakers”. It’s not a neutral hall for hire. But an institution that confers legitimacy. It decides who gets elevated as a serious voice in public debate and who doesn’t. When it extends that privilege to someone pushing a genocidal logic, then sits there while he dehumanises Palestinians and dresses up their death as policy, it becomes part of the story. It becomes a complicit accessory. Not a bystander; but the stage crew for a performance of impunity.

Some will protest there were tough questions. Yes, a handful of journalists in the room did push back. They probed civilian casualties, aid worker deaths, and the killing of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom in Gaza, forcing the ambassador to duck and deflect on the stalled investigation, missing drone audio and lack of prosecutions. That matters – but it is nowhere near enough.

The overarching frame remained: here’s a statesman, explaining Israel’s “position”, framed by the Press Club’s lunch. That frame does the real work. It turns an apologist for atrocity into a normal “news event”. It invites the public to file this away as just another side in a “debate”, rather than a moral emergency that demands outright repudiation.

Nobody should be interested in polite euphemisms for what was on show. Hillel stood at that podium defending a project that’s made mass killing routine and impunity the default, from Gaza to Lebanon where he even defended the killing of journalists by smearing them as linked to terrorism.

The Preacher of Death spoke about a people under occupation and bombardment as if they were deranged, inferior, less than fully human. When you pair genocidal language with a legal and military apparatus designed to cage, starve, bombard and now execute those same people, you aren’t looking at a policy dispute, but a genocidal system speaking out loud.

The NPC heard that tone in advance, knew of his role, the record of the state he represents, and still said: come, speak, we’ll broadcast it and put our brand behind it.

The Press Club’s decision sits inside a wider collapse of courage in Australian media. For years, our outlets have been intimidated and manipulated into muting the truth about Israeli power and Palestinian suffering.

Critics of the Press Club event have pointed out many Australian journalists use passive language, avoid holding Israel responsible, and strip Palestinians of their humanity, while others accept free junkets to Israel and remain silent or defensive in the face of genocide. Editors flinch at the words apartheid and genocide, even as the evidence piles up in bodies and shattered neighbourhoods.

Reporters who try to tell the full story find themselves sidelined, disciplined or quietly dropped. Meanwhile, the same tired spokespeople and lobbyists are given endless space to repeat talking points, invert victim and perpetrator, and demand endless sympathy for power while its victims are buried without names.

Junkets to Israel carefully curated tours through an official lens. Panels stacked with “experts” whose careers depend on defending the indefensible. Opinion pages that treat Palestinian life as a strategic variable, not a human reality. When Palestinians are killed, the language becomes passive and bloodless: “were killed”, “died in strikes”, “casualties mounted”. When Israelis speak, their grief is centred, amplified, made intimate. That asymmetry is not accidental. It is the product of a media culture that has been systematically softened and scared into treating Israeli state violence as normal, and Palestinian existence as conditional and suspect.

The Press Club’s invitation to Hillel is the distilled expression of that culture. It says: we’re more afraid of offending power than of being complicit in its crimes or afraid of being called biased than of being silent in the face of mass death and prepared to treat a man who justifies the killing and degradation of Palestinians as fit company for our most prestigious platform.

As a journalist, this is intolerable. Journalists should be the last line of defence against this kind of normalisation. Journalists should be the ones saying: no, we won’t dignify a genocidal narrative with our stage or sit quietly while a monster rationalises a discriminatory death‑penalty regime aimed at a colonised people and smears them as lunatics.

Instead, the NPC chose to behave like a booking agency for power.

Individual journalists can point to the tough questions they asked. They also need to confront the bigger failure. Where was the collective outrage in the moment when Palestinians were smeared and a death‑penalty framework was normalised before our eyes? Where was the line in the sand that said: this is beyond the bounds of decent debate, and we will not lend our institution to it? We like to see ourselves as fearless, as speaking truth to power. Yet confronted with a representative of a state that has made death its organising principle, our premier media institution chose to hand him a lectern and treat it like just another Wednesday.

That is complicity. When you let genocidal logic be articulated in calm tones without naming it as such, you’re not neutral. You are participating in its normalisation. When you grant the full ceremonial weight of the Press Club to a man pushing that logic, you are not sitting on the sidelines but helping carry it into the mainstream.

This isn’t what Australian journalism is. No one should accept Australia’s flagship media forum play host to a man defending the killing and degradation of Palestinians and then walks away as if it has simply done its job. What the NPC did was to confirm itself as an enabler of genocide It didn’t just host a genocidal maniac; it helped package his message as respectable.

If Australians care at all about the ethics they claim to uphold, they have to stop pretending that providing a platform is neutral. In the face of a project built on dispossession, dehumanisation and death, neutrality is a lie. There’s taking a stand, and there’s standing aside. The NPC chose to stand aside. In doing so, it stood with him.

If Australian journalists don’t find the courage now to name what they saw, to hold institutions to account, and refuse to host this again, then a harder truth must be admitted: the rot is over there. It’s here, in Australia’s newsrooms, institutions, and in the stages we keep offering to power while the people on the receiving end of that power are buried without a voice. As a nation Australia hasn’t only lost its humanity but has become a joke.

Thank you Albo and Penny. Cowardice is obviously your governing principle and preferred foreign policy when confronted with Israeli apartheid, genocide and Australia’s own moral obligations to stop it. The time has come to expel Newman.