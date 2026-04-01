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WMan's avatar
WMan
5d

The so called National Press Club forfeited its legitimacy when it withdrew its invitation to Chris Hedges, a world renowned journalist and author to speak and extended an invitation to the then Israeli Ambassador to speak instead.

One couldn’t ask for a clearer demonstration of bias than that.

If the Club was formed to promote journalism then it has irrefutably failed.

The name and its leadership are a disgrace. Shame.

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George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
5d

Thank you James - when I wrote this piece you voice and thoughts were clearly in my mind. You are an inspiring force.

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