George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
13h

very very true Gypsy..love your work!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
15h

For all her enlightened anti zionism and anti US imperialism, my dearest one, I discovered, had never read Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the US. So I gifted her a copy because Zinn really lays out the true arc of US history, one that would inform Australians of just how sordid and vicious a beast their government is chained to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture