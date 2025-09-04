Like all national flags, Australia’s flag is a living emblem. For much of the twentieth century, it fluttered as a symbol of pride, independence, and identity. Its design though has long been contentious — with the Union Jack in the corner serving as a reminder of colonial ties — it still carried a strong sense of sovereignty. It represented a nation that fought its own wars, built its own democratic traditions, and carved out its own place in the world.

But in today’s Australia, that promise feels hollow. The flag no longer protects its own. Few examples demonstrate this betrayal more starkly than the case of Julian Assange.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was acutely aware of an assassination plot against Assange, orchestrated by then–US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Rather than defend an Australian citizen — one who’d exposed truths about US war crimes and government surveillance — Morrison turned a blind eye. He chose silence and compliance and by doing so, sent a chilling message - an Australian passport, and the flag it represents, offers no shield when the demands of Washington come calling.

For years, Assange’s family pleaded for Canberra’s intervention as he languished in Britain’s Belmarsh prison, fighting extradition to the US. Successive governments mouthed platitudes about “consular assistance” but stopped short of using Australia’s diplomatic weight to demand his release. Morrison’s deliberate inaction was the most telling. Here was an Australian journalist facing the threat of death at the hands of an ally — and the PM of the day simply looked away. The flag that once stood as a promise of protection became instead a symbol of abandonment.

Assange’s case wasn’t just about one man. It was about the principle of sovereignty itself. If the government of Australia won’t protect one of its own from assassination plots by foreign allies, then what value does the flag hold and what message does it send to other Australians abroad? That their safety, too, is conditional — expendable if it conflicts with US or Israeli interests.

The erosion of meaning doesn’t end there. Australia’s sovereignty has been chipped away bit by bit, with decisions on defence, foreign affairs, and trade shaped not in Canberra but in Washington, London, and Tel Aviv. The AUKUS pact has shackled Australia to decades of dependency on the US and the UK, committing billions to nuclear submarines that will not arrive until the 2040s. Tel Aviv’s grip is visible in Canberra’s voting record at the UN, which increasingly mirrors Israel’s and America’s positions — even when they run counter to human rights or the values of Australians themselves.

The catalogue of betrayals is long. Whistleblowers like Witness K and Bernard Collaery were prosecuted not for betraying the nation but for exposing the government’s betrayal of East Timor during oil negotiations. Australian soldiers were sent to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, sacrificing lives for conflicts dictated in Washington all based on a lie. Trade agreements signed in the name of “partnerships” favoured multinational giants, leaving local industries hollowed out and dependent.

This subservience hasn’t only hurt citizens — it’s destroyed leaders. Gough Whitlam, who dared to question US control of the Pine Gap base and move Australia toward a more independent foreign policy, was sacked in a dismissal still shrouded in controversy of CIA involvement. Kevin Rudd, who suggested recognising Palestine and resisted Israeli pressure, found himself ousted by his own party under immense international and domestic lobbying. Malcolm Turnbull, who hesitated on fully embracing Washington’s security dictates, was toppled in a party coup that bore the fingerprints of foreign-aligned interests.

Yet not all leaders surrendered. Paul Keating, perhaps more than any other Australian prime minister, genuinely understood what the flag meant — and what sovereignty required. His vision was clear: Australia could not forever cling to the skirts of Washington and London. True independence meant embracing Australia’s geography, not denying it. Keating pushed for deeper integration with Asia, forged stronger ties with regional neighbours, and laid the groundwork for an Australia that stood on its own feet rather than as an appendage of the West. “If we do not have the courage to make our own way in the region,” Keating warned, “we will end up a dependent nation, with our destiny determined by others.”

That vision has since been abandoned. Instead of building on Keating’s legacy, successive governments have regressed into dependency, tethering the flag to the whims of Washington and Tel Aviv. Keating saw the Southern Cross as a compass pointing toward independence in its region, today’s leaders treat it as decoration while they bend the knee abroad.

For ordinary Australians, the disconnect is obvious. Protests against war, inaction on Palestine, and injustice abroad show the flag as a contested symbol: waved proudly by some, brandished in parliament by Pauline Hanson even as she bends the knee to foreign influence, burned or defaced by others, and ignored by many. Its meaning has fractured. Is it the banner of a sovereign nation, or the cloth of a client state?

If the flag is to regain meaning, it will require leaders with the courage to reject foreign dominance. It will require governments that defend their citizens, not sacrifice them. It will demand that no Australian — journalist, soldier, or whistleblower — is left vulnerable to the whims of Washington or Tel Aviv. Hanson, like Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, knows nothing of what Australia’s flag truly represents. They abuse it as a political prop while showing contempt for the very sovereignty it is meant to symbolise.

Australia’s flag once represented a nation proud of its independence and sacrifices. Today, it too often symbolises retreat, compliance, and betrayal. If leaders continue to look away, as Morrison did with Assange, the flag will remain hollow — flying high but meaning little.

The Southern Cross still shines, timeless and unyielding. Whether it once again becomes a beacon of independence, or a reminder of what was lost, will depend on whether future leaders have the courage to follow the path Keating mapped: one of true sovereignty, rooted in our own region, free from the grip of Washington and Tel Aviv. Keating words remain powerful, “Australia cannot be just a branch office of Empire. Our future is in Asia, and we either grasp it or we condemn ourselves to irrelevance.”