George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
2d

We have had fuckwits in The Lodge for generations. Party affiliation is irrelevant. Our politicians are corrupted one way or another but generally with a US-Israeli bias. Zionism is rampant in Australia as it is in all levels of government here, in the UK and the US. I sincerely hope Iran trashes every IS base in the Middle East and does to Israel what it has done to Gaza, the West Bank and southern Lebanon. If by some accident, Trump got a fatal bump on the head falling off a stage or down the steps of Air Force One, the idiot child replacement will just continue. America needs a revolution NOW!

Grab those firearms because you will need them to protect you from your rogue government. What a fucking mess!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
WMan's avatar
WMan
2d

As Professor Warwick Powell has noted, these anti China anxieties are a result of Australia’s own displacement as an European settler colony in Asia.

In China and other parts of Asia such as Indonesia, most Asians are ambivalent about Australia.

Many regard Australians as economic opportunists, wanting to ally themselves with a region with which they have no real connection in order to gain economically.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture