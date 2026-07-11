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For more than a decade, Australia has pursued a China policy that has become detached from both reality and Australia’s national interests. It’s been driven less by strategic calculation than by ideology, fear and an unquestioning acceptance of Washington’s geopolitical narrative.

That’s not foreign policy, but strategic dependency.

Australia has somehow convinced itself its greatest economic partner is simultaneously its greatest strategic menace. It’s an extraordinary contradiction that few in Canberra seem willing to acknowledge, let alone debate.

Australia’s foreign policy towards China has become both schizophrenic and, at times, insane.

Australia depends on China for much of its national prosperity while also treating its largest trading partner as though it were an inevitable enemy.

No coherent foreign policy can survive such a contradiction. It’s a strategic paradox that’s distorted Australia’s diplomacy, weakened its independence and left Canberra pursuing policies increasingly divorced from its own national interests.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner. It buys its iron ore, energy, agricultural products and countless other exports. Australian universities, tourism operators, businesses and entire regional communities have benefited enormously from China’s economic growth. Australia’s prosperity over the past two decades has been intertwined with China’s rise.

Yet listen to Australia’s political debate and you could be forgiven for believing China contributes nothing but danger.

China isn’t about attacking anyone or invading other countries, its about economic prosperity and simply ‘doing business’. On the other hand, it’s the US who’s the world’s greatest terrorist, invades other countries, conducts coups, and yet, Australia consistently bends the knee, and humiliates itself by allowing the country to subjugate Australia to US interests.

It’s this contradiction that’s central to Australia’s foreign policy failure.

No one could argue Australia and China will agree on every issue. Major powers pursue their own interests, as they always have. Australia should defend its sovereignty, protect sensitive technologies, strengthen its defence capabilities and stand firmly for its own interests.

None of that requires turning China into an enemy or viewing every interaction through the lens of suspicion.

But that’s exactly what’s happened.

The Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison governments steadily transformed Australia’s relationship with China into one dominated by confrontation. Security agencies increasingly became the dominant voices shaping public debate. Political rhetoric hardened. Every Chinese investment attracted suspicion. Research partnerships became security risks. Universities were scrutinised. Business engagement became politically fraught.

A narrative emerged where China was no longer another major power Australia had differences with. Instead, it became the defining threat around which Australian foreign policy was organised.

The consequences were predictable. Diplomatic communication deteriorated. Economic relationships suffered and trust collapsed.

And Australia appeared less like an independent middle power than a willing participant in Washington’s strategic competition with Beijing.

Alliances should never require intellectual conformity.

The interests of the US Australia aren’t identical.

America’s relationship with China is defined by competition between the world’s two largest powers for global influence.

Australia’s circumstances are fundamentally different.

Australia is part of the Indo-Pacific and it’s prosperity depends upon regional stability.

With its economy deeply connected to Asia.

Australia’s national interest demands engagement with every major economy throughout the region, including China.

Instead, Canberra has too often allowed Australia’s China policy to become an extension of Washington’s strategic thinking rather than an expression of Australia’s own independent interests.

That’s not confidence, rather insecurity masquerading as principle.

The most troubling aspect of the debate has been the disappearance of nuance.

And if you question Australia’s China policy, you risk being labelled naïve, or should you suggest engagement is preferable to confrontation and you’re accused of appeasement.

Argue for strategic independence and some immediately assume you are advocating loyalty to Beijing.

This binary thinking has impoverished Australia’s foreign policy debate.

A mature nation should be capable of maintaining a strong alliance with the US while simultaneously building a constructive and stable relationship with China.

These objectives aren’t mutually exclusive, they’re essential.

Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong deserve some credit for recognising perpetual hostility was unsustainable. Since taking office they’ve restored ministerial dialogue, rebuilt diplomatic channels and stabilised a relationship that had deteriorated dramatically.

That was sensible diplomacy.

It demonstrated engagement isn’t weakness but an essential function of statecraft.

Yet despite these improvements, Australia’s broader strategic narrative has changed remarkably little.

The language has softened, however, the assumptions haven’t.

China continues to be viewed primarily through a security lens. Defence planning increasingly assumes long-term confrontation. Public debate remains dominated by suspicion and strategic anxiety.

Australia still appears reluctant to develop a genuinely independent China policy grounded in Australia’s own national interests.

This is the central failure.

Foreign policy should never become an exercise in ideological theatre.

Nor should it become an unquestioning acceptance of another nation’s geopolitical priorities.

Australia should engage China where its interests align. Disagree firmly where they diverge; defend its sovereignty without manufacturing perpetual hostility and maintain its alliance with the US without surrendering its capacity for independent judgement.

This isn’t about choice for Australia, but rather whether it

possesses the confidence to think for itself.

No longer is the dominated by the US, where its unipolarity trumps (excuse the pun) every other nations interests – the it is now a multipolar world and more complex, than ever before.

Great-power competition will remain a defining feature of international politics for decades. But complexity demands sophistication, not slogans; diplomacy, not dogma; realism, not reflex.

Australia’s future prosperity will continue to depend heavily on Asia.

Its security will depend upon wise diplomacy as much as military capability.

And its credibility will ultimately depend upon whether it pursues a foreign policy that reflects Australia’s interests rather than borrowed fears.

Canberra’s challenge is not to become pro-China or anti-America.

It is to become unapologetically pro-Australia.

Until it does, Australia’s China policy will remain not a strategy, but an exercise in national self-harm.

Paul Keating again has proven to be right, he knew and understood where Australia’s future lay. But the monkeys that have proceeded him, well they’ve fomented a circus in Canberra that’s an become an embarrassing farce.