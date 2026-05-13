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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
7d

As with the case of Australian Daniel Duggan - three-and-a-half years of hell in NSW gaols at the behest of the US government in a case which suggests the Australian government is legally responsible - as well as its complicity in his possible extradition - the case of Australian investors in the US is another example of US perfidy and skulduggery.

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
6d

It is repugnant that a country wants to attract wealthy donors when so many who are not wealthy need a safe haven and are rejected. Then there is the big question: why would anyone in their right mind and who has options, want to move to the USA? It’s a crazy world.

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