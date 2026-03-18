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The world has a lot to thank the US and Israel for – another war, more misery, continued human suffering, the decline of morality and now the collapse of the global economy.

And as the Middle East continues to descend into another catastrophic war with Iran flexing its muscle against the US and Israel - because of an illegal and reckless attack on them- the global consequences are no longer theoretical. They’re immediate, structural, and deeply destabilising. Oil markets are in turmoil. Supply chains are fracturing. And central centre to this crisis lies a chokepoint that’s defined global energy security for decades: the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s response has been swift, strategic, and devastatingly effective. Rather than engaging in a conventional war it cannot win outright, Tehran has leaned into asymmetric warfare -its greatest strength. By effectively closing or severely disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has struck at the very heart of the global economy.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through that narrow waterway. Interrupt it, and you don’t just hurt your enemy - you send shockwaves through every oil-dependent nation on earth.

And that includes Australia.

What this crisis has exposed - brutally and unequivocally - is that Australia is dangerously unprepared for precisely this kind of geopolitical shock. Despite years of warnings from logistics leaders and government-commissioned reports, Australia today sits on what is widely believed to be as little as 20 days’ worth of fuel reserves.

Some estimates suggest marginally more, but none approach the 90-day benchmark recommended by international energy security standards. This isn’t a minor oversight but a systemic failure.

For decades, successive Australian governments -Labor and Coalition alike - have treated fuel security as an abstract concern rather than a national priority. The assumption has always been that global supply chains would hold, that allies would provide, and that the world would remain stable enough for just-in-time fuel imports to continue uninterrupted.

That assumption now lies in ruins.

Australia imports around 90% of its refined fuel. It has allowed its domestic refining capacity to collapse, shuttering refineries in favour of cheaper overseas production -outsourcing its energy security to volatile regions and fragile supply chains. And it has done so in an era defined not by stability, but by escalating geopolitical tensions—from Ukraine to the South China Sea, and now, explosively, the Persian Gulf.

Without trying to fear monger, Australia is effectively running on fumes.

And the implications are vast. Australia is a continent-sized economy entirely dependent on road transport. More than 90% of goods are moved by trucks, which in turn rely almost exclusively on diesel. Supermarkets, hospitals, emergency services, mining operations - every critical system in the country is underpinned by fuel availability.

Now imagine that supply disrupted - not gradually, but suddenly.

Empty shelves wouldn’t be weeks away. They would be days away.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already driven global oil prices sharply higher, but price is only part of the problem. Physical supply—the actual availability of fuel cargoes - is the real risk. In a constrained market, countries with strategic reserves and domestic production will prioritise their own needs. Export restrictions will follow. Contracts will be broken. Smaller, import-dependent nations like Australia will find themselves at the back of the queue.

And there’s no quick fix.

You can’t build refineries overnight, conjure strategic reserves out of thin air, or reroute global supply chains in real time without consequence. These are decisions that require years of planning, investment, and political will - none of which Australia has demonstrated in sufficient measure.

Instead, what Australians have seen is complacency masquerading as policy.

Governments have pointed to arrangements to store Australian fuel reserves offshore - particularly in the US - as evidence of preparedness. But in a global crisis, access to those reserves is far from guaranteed. They’re subject to the laws, priorities, and logistical constraints of the host nation. In other words, they are not truly sovereign reserves at all.

To think of this as resilience is comical. Rather, it is dependency.

The current crisis lays bare a deeper strategic contradiction in Australia’s foreign and defence policy. By aligning itself so closely with the US on all levels, Australia has effectively tethered its national security to decisions made in Washington. When those decisions lead to escalation, as they have in this case, Australia inherits the consequences without having had any meaningful say in the cause.

The narrative that has underpinned the escalation with Iran - centred on claims about security threats and regional stability – has always been a lie. Iran has never posed an existential threat to Australia, nor to the global order in the way it’s been portrayed.

That narrative has been constructed - and weaponised - by the West for decades.

To understand it, you must go back to 1953, when the US and the UK orchestrated a coup to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh - his crime wanting to nationalise Iran’s oil for the benefit of its own people.

What followed was the installation of the Shah, a US-backed authoritarian ruler whose regime was marked by brutality, repression, and the systematic torture and killing of thousands of innocent Iranians. For 26 years, this dictatorship wasn’t only tolerated by the West - it was enabled, supported, and armed.

The 1979 revolution wasn’t an act of irrational extremism - it was a rejection of that imposed tyranny.

And yet, for the better part of the last half century, the US and Israel have projected their own record of intervention, violence, and destabilisation onto Iran - casting it as the aggressor, the rogue state, the perpetual threat.

That framing has been used to justify sanctions, isolation, and now, direct military confrontation.

How that narrative continues to be accepted without scrutiny is staggering.

Iran has been systematically demonised to serve a broader strategic agenda - one that prioritises dominance over diplomacy. Whether one accepts every aspect of that argument or not, the outcome is undeniable: a major regional power has been pushed into a position where asymmetric retaliation is not only rational - but effective.

And it is working.

By targeting shipping lanes, energy infrastructure, and strategic chokepoints, Iran has demonstrated that it does not need to defeat the United States militarily to inflict global disruption. It simply needs to make the cost of conflict unbearably high.

That cost is now being paid not just in the Middle East, but in economies thousands of kilometres away including our own.

What makes this failure even more indefensible is that viable alternatives have not only existed – but have been actively ignored.

One of the most immediate, scalable, and sovereign solutions sitting in plain sight is industrial hemp.

For years, industry experts have pointed to hemp as a credible feedstock for biofuels capable of supplementing -and over time partially replacing - Australia’s reliance on imported fossil fuels. Unlike many renewable alternatives that require decades of infrastructure transformation, hemp-based biofuels can be integrated into existing diesel engines and supply chains with relatively minimal modification.

This is not theoretical. It is practical, proven, and deployable.

Industrial hemp grows rapidly, requires significantly less water than traditional crops, and can be cultivated across vast regions of Australia. It also regenerates soil health, making it an economically and environmentally sustainable crop for Australian farmers. More importantly, it can be converted into biodiesel and aviation fuels at scale -providing a domestic energy source that is not subject to the geopolitical chokeholds currently crippling global oil markets.

At a time when Australia imports nearly 90% of its fuel, the failure to invest meaningfully in a domestic biofuel industry -particularly one as versatile as hemp – isn’t just short-sighted. It is strategically negligent.

Countries around the world are already moving in this direction, recognising that energy security is no longer just about reserves, but about sovereign production capability. Yet in Australia, regulatory inertia, political hesitation, and a lack of coordinated national strategy have stifled what could be a transformative industry.

Instead of treating hemp as a fringe agricultural product, the federal government should be elevating it to the centre of a national fuel security strategy - working directly with industry bodies, farmers, and investors to rapidly scale production.

Because the reality is simple: Australia will never achieve true energy security if it remains entirely dependent on imported fuel.

Hemp offers a pathway - not a silver bullet, but a critical piece of the solution.

It represents regional jobs, domestic manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and a tangible step toward insulating Australia from the very kind of global shock it is now experiencing.

And yet, once again, it has been overlooked.

For Australia, this moment should serve as a national reckoning.

How did a resource-rich, advanced economy find itself so vulnerable to a predictable geopolitical event? Why were repeated warnings ignored? Why was fuel security deprioritised in favour of short-term economic efficiencies? And perhaps most importantly: who is accountable?

Because this isn’t a failure of foresight. The risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz have been well understood for decades. Defence white papers, parliamentary inquiries, and industry reports have all highlighted the same core vulnerability: Australia does not hold enough fuel to sustain itself in a crisis.

Yet little changed.

Instead, governments relied on market forces, international goodwill, and strategic optimism. They assumed the systems underpinning global trade would continue to function, even as those systems came under increasing strain.

That wasn’t strategy - but wishful thinking.

Now, Australia finds itself in a precarious position - one that could deteriorate quickly if disruptions persist.

Australia’s immediate priority must be to secure supply through every available channel - diplomatic, commercial, and strategic. But beyond that, there must be a fundamental shift in how Australia approaches energy security.

That means rebuilding domestic refining capacity, investing in sovereign fuel reserves stored on Australian soil, diversifying supply chains, reducing reliance on single points of failure, and treating fuel not as a commodity, but as a cornerstone of national security.

It also demands a more independent and clear-eyed foreign policy - one that recognises the risks of automatic alignment and prioritises Australia’s own strategic interests.

Australia has been given a warning - one delivered not in reports or briefings, but in real time, through rising prices, tightening supply, and a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

The question now is whether it will finally listen.

Or whether, once this crisis passes - as all crises eventually do—it will again choose complacency over preparedness, and rhetoric over reality.

If it does, the next shock may not be so forgiving.