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Tim's avatar
Tim
3h

Like many resource-rich nations we are poorly governed. The land of the home, free of the brave. The Chinese government, or anyone else, cannot possibly take us seriously after successive governments have ignored the abundant warnings.

I don't blame Iran because it is just defending itself and teaching our government an invaluable lesson.

Once again Israel, the real culprit, is literally getting away with murder.

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
4h

Headline: Israel seeking ‘significant change’ to how Canada tackles antisemitism From the office of Israel’s president down to its ambassador in Ottawa, the message is the same: Canada must do more to curb threats against Jews. Most Canadian's haven't a clue just how much our "free-press" is polluted by Zionism by conflating antisemitism with describing the fascist state of Israel. It is not against the law to use the words Gaza Genocide BECAUSE IT DOES NOT HAVE TO BE. Zionism is a huge part of Canada's-of the West's ideology. The rapists are yelling "raped" and it works. If you have power/money your best weapon it to declare yourself a victim. Trump is a victim-Israel is a victim-and poor old Hitler and Nazi Germany was of course a victim. Truth be told humanity is a victim of stupidity...extremely poor thinking skills-conflation rules the day. Western civilization is good at extraction/exploitation/ conflation.

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