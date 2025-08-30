There's an obvious chasm in morality between the Victorian Labor Government and the Labor Government Federally. Tomorrow, Australians will again take to the streets in force — protesting the genocide and mass starvation inflicted by Israel on Gaza and the Palestinian people. While Labor in Victoria appears eager to say more, it remains circumspect in its speech - less is clearly more.

In Melbourne and Sydney, swelling crowds are expected to give voice to the nation’s growing abhorrence of the horrors enacted by the Israeli Defence Forces.

Canberra’s failure to forcefully condemn these crimes — or to call out Benjamin Netanyahu’s genocidal campaign and illegal attempt to ethnically cleanse Palestine — has weakened Australia’s global image. Rather than unite the nation, the Albanese government, which last week briefly appeared ready to challenge Israel, suddenly reverted to subservience. In a remarkable turn, it parroted Washington and Tel Aviv by claiming Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was behind the synagogue attacks in Melbourne and Sydney earlier this year.

It was no error but a deliberate deception. By colluding with ASIO, Anthony Albanese not only echoed Netanyahu’s narrative but also sowed racism and division among Australia’s ethnic communities. Albanese has betrayed Australians by serving foreign interests over his own people.

Late yesterday, Victoria’s Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Ingrid Stitt, alongside the Victorian Government, sought to do what Albanese has been incapable of — show leadership and unity.

In a carefully worded statement ahead of the rallies, Stitt acknowledged mounting tension over Israel’s war in Gaza and growing public fury at Zionism’s influence in Australia. Her message carried familiar themes of inclusion: “Whoever you are, whoever you love, whoever you pray to – you are welcome here in Victoria. You deserve peace, safety and respect.”

Beneath the warm words lies political calculation. With mass marches planned across Victoria, New South Wales and beyond, the state government is pre-empting unrest while distancing itself from a Federal Government that has deliberately inflamed divisions.

Stitt’s declaration that “Victorians completely reject racism and hate” is not just reassurance to the public, but a direct signal to Canberra. For two years, Federal agencies have fostered suspicion around migrant communities, particularly Muslims and those advocating for Palestinian rights.

That climate has not secured safety. Instead, it has entrenched distrust, emboldened aggressive pro-Zionist lobbying, and created a false binary: support Israel or be branded extremist.

This weekend’s marches will again expose that wedge. Organisers in Melbourne and Sydney expect hundreds of thousands to march — surpassing recent weeks — outraged by Israel’s bombardment, the civilian death toll, and what international courts now openly describe as war crimes and genocide.

In contrast to Canberra’s equivocation, Victoria is presenting itself as a moral voice. By invoking the state’s history of migration — “Generations of migrant families have helped build Victoria” — Stitt reminded Australians that multiculturalism is not a threat but a cornerstone of prosperity.

Her release described multiculturalism as “one of the most precious parts of our state” — a direct counter to federal narratives portraying mobilisation for Palestine as divisive. In reality, the protests are diverse, interfaith and intergenerational, cutting across class and culture.

Stitt’s attempt to “quell” potential violence reflects what intelligence agencies already know: tensions are real. But where Canberra fans them, Victoria appeals to solidarity and civic values.

The backdrop is a Federal Government peddling a con — weaponising fear of Iran while excusing Israel’s brutality. Canberra has consistently echoed unproven claims about Tehran’s hand in regional unrest, while ignoring Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank.

This double standard has enraged Australians. To denounce Iran while refusing to acknowledge Israel’s mass killing of Palestinians — often with Western-supplied weapons — is nothing short of complicity.

Though Stitt avoided direct confrontation with Canberra, her statement cannot be divorced from this context. Its emphasis on rejecting hate stands in stark contrast to the Federal playbook of suspicion, surveillance and silence.

Organisers of Sunday’s rallies are clear: they will not be silenced. Far from fringe events, the demonstrations have become some of the largest mobilisations in years, echoing solidarity marches in London, New York and Jakarta.

What is striking is the breadth of participation: trade unions, students, churches, mosques, Jewish peace activists and secular groups. Their unifying cry is simple: end the genocide in Gaza, hold Israel accountable, stop Australia from enabling it.

Victoria and New South Wales remain the epicentres. Both states, with deep multicultural roots and large Middle Eastern diasporas, have governments that tread carefully — condemning hate speech while acknowledging legitimate political grievance.

Stitt’s statement highlighted cultural festivals, businesses, sporting clubs and places of worship as the lifeblood of Victoria. Yet communities say these spaces are under siege, targeted by suspicion, surveillance and abuse. Federal rhetoric has emboldened hardline pro-Zionists who conflate Judaism with Zionism and weaponise antisemitism claims against critics of Israel.

The result is that even Jewish Australians opposing Israel face harassment, while Muslim Australians are vilified for their solidarity with Palestine. Victoria’s stance signals it will not play this game.

The timing of Stitt’s intervention is crucial. With rallies gaining momentum and international condemnation of Israel intensifying, the pressure is on Australia to choose - continue parroting Washington and Tel Aviv or align with its citizens demanding accountability.

Victoria’s message is unambiguous — multiculturalism is not the problem it is the strength. The real danger lies in Canberra’s refusal to confront Zionism’s grip on politics and its deliberate con in casting Iran as the villain while enabling Israel’s violence.

Melbourne and Sydney fill again punctuate the streets this weekend, the question is no longer whether communities can march safely. It's whether Canberra will finally listen — or whether Victoria and New South Wales must again manage the fallout of a federal government deaf to both justice and public opinion.