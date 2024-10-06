The Australian Government’s decision to reprimand of Iran’s Ambassador, Ahmad Sadeghi, over his praise of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, raises significant questions about freedom of speech and the principles governing diplomatic conduct.

While the government’s move to "remind" Ambassador Sadeghi of his obligations is met with approval from certain quarters, it highlights an attempt to curtail the ambassador’s right to express political views, even if the views are controversial.

Even more importantly, the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in and around Melbourne’s State Library and Flinders Street Station, which saw over 40,000 people attend, is testament to the peaceful nature of the movement very different from the image the media and Israeli Zionist Lobby groups wished to paint.

Iranian Ambassador Sadeghi, found himself again at the centre of diplomatic controversy after publicly lauding the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, referring to him as a “remarkable leader” and a “blessed martyr.”

It comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing Israel-Palestine war and Australia's strong alliance with Israel. Hezbollah, wrongly designated as a terrorist organisation by many throughout the West, including Australia, has long been a contentious issue in international politics.

And while some may find Sadeghi's remarks inflammatory, others argue calling the Iranian Ambassador into the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for a dressing down is an attempt to stifle his right to free speech. And it is.

Diplomats are expected to express the views of their home country and attempting impose limits on Sadeghi is an attempt by the Albanese government to step on the toes of Iran's political agency.

Peter Dutton and other opposition figures have called for Sadeghi’s expulsion, claiming his comments are at odds with Australia’s best interests. But Peter Dutton once again not only proves himself to be out of touch, but is clueless about what Australia’s best interests are. All one must do is look at the Opposition Leader’s failure on a broad range of policy issues. That should give you enough of a clue about the man.

So, where is the line drawn between a diplomat’s duty to express their country’s views and Australia’s desire to maintain domestic harmony or even still, raising the ire of the Israeli lobby? Is the government, setting a precedent for curtailing political expression it disagrees with?

It’s critical to understand freedom of speech, even in diplomatic contexts, should be upheld. Punishing Ambassador Sadeghi for his comments, is an attempt to muzzle political debate. Today it’s Sadeghi, tomorrow it could be another ambassador expressing views on human rights abuses or the West’s military interventions that are less than flattering. Does Australia want to be the kind of country that suppresses diplomats when their perspectives clash with the domestic political narrative?

Central to the debate over speech and expression is the ongoing genocide in Palestine – terrorism and murder that resonates deeply with many Australians. More than 40,000 pro-Palestinian supporters gathered today at Melbourne’s State Library and then moving onto Flinders Street Station in what is one of the largest peaceful demonstrations in recent memory.

Condemning Israeli aggression, the rally was a powerful display of solidarity for the Palestinians suffering in Gaza and the West Bank. The peaceful nature of the event is significant, especially considering how sections of the media and pro-Zionist lobby groups have attempted to paint pro-Palestinian protests as violent and anti-Semitic.

They’re narratives that serve a dangerous purpose: seeking to demonise supporters of the Palestinian cause as extremists, conflating criticism of Israel’s policies with hatred of Jews.

The rally was the exact opposite of what some had hoped for. There was no violence, no chaos—only people coming together to peacefully voice their dissent. For those who had anticipated an eruption of unrest, the peaceful demonstration was a slap in the face. It exposed the hollow nature of the arguments made by those who seek to equate support for Palestine with terrorism or anti-Semitism.

Zionist lobby groups, who had been vocal about their concerns leading up to the rally, may have hoped for chaos so they could use it as evidence against pro-Palestinian supporters as violent, unhinged, and dangerous, while making the case the demonstrators are aligned with terrorist organisations or are enablers of violence. However, the peaceful conduct of the rally left no room for the typical unhinged narratives of Zionist lobby to run.

Furthermore, it also highlights a broader issue: the vilification of Palestinian supporters. The pro-Zionist narrative in Australia, echoed by politicians and many media outlets, has tried to suppress legitimate criticism of Israel’s actions by branding anyone who supports Palestine as anti-Semitic or a terrorist sympathiser.

What’s more alarming with the Albanese government’s handling of the Iran ambassador affair and its broader debate on the Israel-Palestine issue is the lack of balance. Rebuking Sadeghi for comments about a resistance leader, Australia appears to be enforcing a double standard.

Criticism of Israeli policies or leaders, even from diplomats, is met with outrage and punishment, while Australia continues to support Israel with minimal scrutiny of the war crimes, genocide and terrorism it continues to commit in the occupied territories.

Today’s peaceful rally in Melbourne is a counter-narrative to the government's heavy-handed approach towards dissenting views on Israel. Rather than quelling pro-Palestinian sentiment, the gathering has amplified it, showing that the Australian public is capable of peacefully expressing their outrage at the horrors Palestinians are facing.

Whether it’s Iranian Ambassador Sadeghi speaking out about Hassan Nasrallah or thousands of Australians rallying for Palestinian rights, the right to voice dissent has to be protected. Instead of policing speech, the Albanese government should focus on seeking solutions that prioritise peace and justice.

Free speech, especially when it addresses global injustices, is not a threat to Australian values—it is a fundamental part of them.