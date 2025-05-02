George’s Newsletter

Jim KABLE
13h

Fair enough - he stood up for Julian Assange! But I expect more from him in his new term starting to-morrow night: Now all he has to do is bring an end to AUKUS - rid Australia of all US bases - cut loose from the Zionists and their genocide of Gaza (etc) - get rid of the Intervention in the NT - stop the anti-China rubbish - and protect all whistle-blowers - and I might feel more warmly towards him. I expect the ALP to win office for a further term - but I want a bit more moral courage. As a friend remarked to me more-or-less just some minutes ago - we need leaders not merely seat seekers!

George Hazim
6h

Yes there is! You are right I didn't talk about Palestine - reason being the piece would have run over 1200 words. But as you know Ohio - I'm a great advocate for Palestine. Dutton is a self confessed Zionist lover - Albanese isn't. .

2 more comments...

