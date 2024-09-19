There comes a time in a relationship when moral conscience and doing the right thing must take precedence over the convenience of silence or compromising values to avoid offending a friend.

But yesterday, Australia had the chance to demonstrate to the world it stance on human rights and dignity, was far more important than wanting to make the American’s happy.

And yet, Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong and the Australian government, showed a staggering lack of courage and moral conviction when it abstained from voting on a United Nations draft resolution put forward by the Palestinian Authority.

The resolution, which called for Israel to withdraw from the West Bank and Gaza within a year, passed overwhelmingly, with 124 countries in favour, however, Australia chose to sit on the sidelines, joining a small group of nations that, by abstaining, tacitly enabled the continued suffering of the Palestinian people under a brutal and illegal occupation.

Well done Penny Wong and Australia. Australia’s decision not to vote “yes” is pathetic. It underscores the Albanese government’s weakness on foreign policy and its subservience to US interests, where moral clarity is routinely sacrificed for the sake of geopolitical alignment.

Penny Wong’s feeble explanations for Australia’s abstention can only ever be seen as a smokescreen, attempting to conceal a broader failure in leadership and a wilful ignorance of the seriousness of Israeli occupation.

Wong’s feigned regret Australia was unable to vote for the resolution, claiming on ABC Radio, rings hollow. According to Wong, Australian diplomats worked tirelessly to amend the resolution to make it less “contentious,” but failed to convince the Palestinian delegation to water down the motion.

Who’s it contentious to? Certainly not to the 124 countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

According to Wong, Australia’s abstention, stemmed from concerns the motion’s demands went beyond the scope of a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion, which deemed Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza illegal. However, her justification is a flimsy attempt to save face. The motion’s key demand—Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories—should be the absolute minimum Australia, a nation that prides itself on standing up for human rights, could support.

Wong’s argument Australia already implements some measures called for in the resolution, such as not supplying weapons to Israel and sanctioning extremist settlers, highlights the absurdity of the government’s stance.

If Australia agrees with the resolution’s core tenets, why abstain? This isn’t the time for half-measures, but for Australia to align its foreign policy with the principles of justice and human rights, not US foreign policy objectives.

Australia’s decision to abstain, while countries like the UK, Canada, and Germany did the same, is another clear indication of the overwhelming influence the US holds over Australian foreign policy. Despite voting differently from the US, which predictably opposed the resolution, Australia’s abstention is a cowardly concession to its most powerful ally.

The move by the Albanese government suggests Australia, under Wong’s leadership, is content to follow in America’s footsteps, even if doing so means abandoning its morality. America has consistently vetoed or opposed UN resolutions that seek to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, primarily due to domestic political considerations and the immense power of the pro-Israel lobby.

By abstaining, Australia has shown that it is willing to allow Australia’s foreign policy to be dictated by Washington’s interests rather than the pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people.

Voting yes, would have seen Australia standing on the right side of history - joining the global majority in condemning an illegal occupation and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Instead, Australia chose neutrality—the coward’s way of saying No.

Abstaining is more than a political blunder; it’s a moral failure. For years, the international community has witnessed Israel’s systematic violation of Palestinian human rights. Israel’s occupation has been condemned by human rights organisations, the United Nations, and now, the ICJ.

Yet, Australia, a country that has long prided itself on its commitment to international law and human rights, refused muster the courage to vote “yes” on a resolution that simply demanded compliance with an ICJ ruling. So, what will it take for Australia to stand up for the Palestine people? If a resolution demanding an end to an illegal occupation is too “contentious,” then Australia’s moral compass is well and truly broken.

Adding further insult, Wong’s hollow assurances that Australia will eventually recognise a Palestinian state “when the time is right” is comedic. According to Wong, recognition of Palestine is “a matter of when, not if.” But if Australia can’t even bring itself to support a resolution calling for the end of an illegal occupation, how can anyone take Wong seriously?

How can Australia claim to support Palestinian statehood while refusing to vote for a resolution that would bring that state closer to reality? Wong’s words ring hollow, and Australia’s actions contradict the values of justice and fairness it claims to uphold.

Under Penny Wong’s leadership, Australia has shown itself to be weak and easily swayed by external influences, particularly from the US. This vote should serve as a wake-up call for Australians and the international community: Australia’s foreign policy, as it stands, is failing to live up to its professed values.

The world can’t afford neutrality in the face of occupation and oppression. Albanese and Wong must be held accountable for this failure when it should have taken a stronger, more principled stand on the Palestinian question. Australia has abandoned its responsibility of standing on the side of justice and humanity.