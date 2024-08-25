As the world continues to be marred by conflicts and humanitarian crises, the Australian government's approach to granting visas to Palestinians fleeing war-torn Gaza has been nothing short of disgraceful and a moral failure.

The recent revelations that the Department of Home Affairs rejected three out of four visa applications by Palestinians in a single week, is indicative of a deeper issue within the federal government's policy framework—one that mirrors the heartless approach of Peter Dutton and the Coalition.

Between August 12 and 19, 39 out of 52 Palestinian visa applications were rejected, a stark and damning reminder of the Albanese government's unwillingness to provide sanctuary to those fleeing the horrors of war and genocide – a genocide the Albanese government has refused to come out and publicly condemn Israel’s genocidal mania, instead opting for a more tepid and less than convincing admonishment of Netanyahu’s insanity.

Never has Australia’s obsequiousness towards the US and its lapdog attitude or its fear of the ADL, Jewish Lobby or the Zionist Federation in Australia been more evident than it has been over the past year.

Australia should be ashamed of itself, and fair-minded moral thinking Australians should be disgusted by the Australian Government’s approach and attitude, and they should be even more repulsed by the Opposition and its leader Peter Dutton for fuelling the flames of racism and hatred.

If Dutton is offended by this commentary, then he should address the Australian public and explain what it is about the Palestinians he finds offensive, and why it is he supports the murder, mass slaughter and Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

The data, shows that federal agencies continue to reject the majority of applicants with Palestinian documents, highlighting a disturbing trend: the prioritisation of political posturing over basic human decency.

Dutton and the Coalition has been relentless in its attack on the Albanese government, accusing it of compromising national security by allowing people from Gaza into Australia. However, its rhetoric that’s nothing more than fearmongering designed to distract from the real issue at hand—the Australian government's failure to uphold its humanitarian obligations.

Former deputy immigration secretary Abul Rizvi rightly criticised both political parties for their lack of integrity and honesty in handling this issue. The Albanese government's decision to issue visitor visas rather than launching a humanitarian visa program is not only flawed but also deeply insensitive to the plight of Palestinians.

Visitor visas are inadequate in addressing the needs of individuals fleeing conflict zones, where they are not mere tourists but victims seeking refuge from violence and persecution.

The government's approach, driven by fear of political backlash, has left thousands of Palestinians in limbo. As of August 19, 7150 visa applications had been refused, a staggering number that reflects the systemic barriers faced by Palestinians seeking safety. Even more troubling is the fact that many of these refusals are not based on legitimate security concerns but rather on restrictive visa policies that fail to consider the dire circumstances these individuals face.

The Coalition's attack on the government's handling of Palestinian visas is hypocritical at best. Dutton, who has built his political career on a platform of fear and division, has once again resorted to demonising those most in need. His claim that allowing people from a war zone governed by Hamas into Australia poses a national security risk is not only baseless but also dehumanising. It ignores the fact that these Palesininains, many of whom are children, are fleeing the very violence and terror that Dutton so eagerly condemns.

The Palestinian Authority’s delegation to Australia has rightly called out the misinformation being spread by the Coalition, highlighting that most visa rejections are due to restrictive policies, not security concerns. The delegation's survey of Palestinians seeking consular services in Australia revealed that 80% hold an educational qualification beyond high school, and 25% are Christians—facts that dispel the myth that these individuals are a threat to Australian society.

Anthony Albanese now stands at a juncture where his humanity and morality, or lack of, will define his leadership. The time has come for him to take a stand and declare unequivocally Palestinians are victims of war and genocide, deserving of Australia's compassion and protection, given we have done nothing to help put an end to the slaughter of innocence.

The Albanese government must go beyond the rhetoric of security and recognise the moral imperative to provide refuge to those in need. Launching a dedicated humanitarian visa program for Palestinians would be a first step toward rectifying the wrongs of the past and demonstrating that Australia is a nation that values human life and dignity.

The government's current approach, characterised by fear and inaction, is a betrayal of Australia's humanitarian values. It’s time for Albanese to rise above the petty politics of fearmongering and show true leadership by offering a lifeline to those fleeing one of the world's most devastating conflicts.

Anything less is a failure of humanity and a stain on Australia's conscience.