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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
7h

👏👏👏👏 hit the nail right on the head George .

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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
7h

Mate, we haven’t had real leadership in decades. The last real leader was Keating - and before him probably Ben Chiefly.

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