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For two decades or more, Australian politics has deteriorated into an image of a dark comedy, where human failure, indolence and incompetence occupy the floors of both houses. And that’s just the sitting members.

Australia’s political leadership is equally a sorry story. Not since Paul Keating has Australia had political leadership that meant anything or was of quality; leaders who genuinely understood what sovereignty meant and what it meant for Australia to be a strong and independent capable of thinking for itself and making decisions in its own best interests.

That’s an era long gone - a distant memory of what great leadership once meant to Australia’s psyche.

Now, embarrassment reigns, cringe envelops the country, and subservience and bootlicking are the qualities Australia’s political leaders proudly display, as though it’s a badge of honour to lick the arse of foreign countries that should have no influence over Australia’s political, cultural, economic or foreign policy matters..

But they now do. And regardless of what you may or mightn’t consider true, the Bondi massacre last December in Sydney highlights what foreign influence is attempting to create and manufacture in Australia.

Former Australian Prime Minister, the late Gough Whitlam, was never a bootlicker. He paid a heavy political price for his attempt to rid Australia of US military bases. The CIA, as it’s done in fomenting regime-change operations around the world, was central to the demise of Whitlam as Prime Minister and the sacking of the Labor Government. November 11, 1975, is the most scandalous period in Australian political history.

Paul Keating was an Australian Prime Minister with a vision.

He understood reform was critical to Australia’s future and knew if Australia was ever to find its way in the world, it would have to cut the colonial apron strings of England, loosen the grip the US had on Australia, and make its own way in the world.

Asia was Australia’s sphere of influence, and it was Asia where Australia had to strengthen its relationships - not with the UK and the US, as Prime Ministers before Keating, and those who followed him, believed and still believe.

Keating’s determination to strengthen Australia’s ties with Asia, recognising it was Asia from which Australia would draw both its economic strength and strategic partnerships, attracted fierce criticism from the racist elements within Australia’s and political class. Thirty years on, Keating’s vision and desire for Australia to become a significant player throughout Asia has been vindicated.

As politically polarising as Keating was, he was bold, adventurous and prepared to lead. Australia has much to thank him for. In 1986, as Treasurer, Keating’s decision to float the Australian dollar transformed a nation still trapped in a colonial mindset and riding on the sheep’s back into a serious global economic force.

There’s much to admire about Keating, not just for his quick wit, acerbic tongue and vision, but also for his strength of character and leadership. Not once did Keating bend the knee or contemplate allowing a foreign genocidal state to ride roughshod over Australia and hold it to ransom, as previous and current Australian Prime Ministers have chosen to do.

And that brings us to why dissatisfaction among Australian voters has grown consistently over the years with Australia’s political leadership. Australia has simply been without a ral leader since 1996.

John Howard has always been a lackey to the US and Israel. Kevin Rudd was insipid. Disturbing and pathetic best describes Julia Gillard. Tony Abbott was a moron in a suit. Malcolm Turnbull was out of his depth. Scott Morrison was not only a US and Israeli bootlicking puppet but was morally bankrupt.

And now Australia has Anthony Albanese - nondescript and possessing all the qualities of Charles Dickens’ infamous Uriah Heep.

Waiting in the wings is Angus Taylor, Leader of the Federal Opposition and another disaster waiting to happen should the Coalition win office at the next federal election. Taylor is far from impressive and, like Australia’s current batch of political clowns, represents a political class that has transformed Canberra into a circus of buffoons and mediocrities - all seemingly subservient to the interests of the US and Israel.

Capturing Australian voter dissatisfaction and riding the wave to political prominence is Pauline Hanson and One Nation. Hanson is rapidly becoming a force in Australian politics and could prove to be a political nightmare for the major parties when Australia next goes to the polls.

While Australians continue abandoning both major parties, Hanson, through her simplistic rhetoric - lifted directly from the Trump and MAGA playbook is appealing to sections of the electorate driven by fear, resentment and hostility towards minorities.

Hanson is a one-trick pony. Her political force is built on division, and the growing number of Australians supporting her are supporting another politician prepared to sacrifice Australia’s sovereignty while bowing to the demands and interests of foreign powers.

Hanson’s unwavering support for Israel, regardless of the war crimes committed by Israel, has become one of the defining contradictions of her political career. For someone who routinely speaks of sovereignty and independence, she appears remarkably willing to subordinate independent Australian thinking to the interests and narratives of a foreign state.

Do Australians genuinely understand what Hanson represents and what she stands for? As her support continues to grow, the answer increasingly appears to be no.

Australians moving towards One Nation are either displaying genuine geopolitical naivety or simply no longer care.

What makes Hanson particularly troubling is not merely the policies she advocates, but the style of politics she has spent decades cultivating. It is a politics built not on unity, aspiration or national purpose, but on grievance, resentment and division. Rather than encouraging Australians to confront complex challenges with intelligence and maturity, Hanson reduces almost every issue to a simplistic battle between “us” and “them”. It’s a corrosive form of politics that diminishes public debate and lowers the standard of national discourse.

Australia is at its best when it’s confident, outward-looking and comfortable in its own identity. Hanson’s politics seeks the opposite. It thrives on suspicion of minorities, suspicion of migrants, suspicion of religions and suspicion of anyone who does not fit a narrow definition of what she believes Australia should be. Such politics doesn’t strengthen a nation. It fragments it and encourages Australians to fear one another rather than work together in pursuit of a common future.

Equally disturbing is Hanson’s unwavering support for Israel regardless of the war crimes it continues to commit against the Palestinian and Lebanese people. At a time when much of the world is expressing alarm over the devastation, suffering and destruction being inflicted upon Palestinian civilians, Hanson has chosen not to exercise moral leadership or independent judgement. Instead, she’s aligned herself with a position that many Australians believe ignores the immense human cost of the conflict and the growing international concern surrounding Israel’s conduct.

For someone who claims to be a defender of Australian sovereignty, Hanson appears remarkably willing to subordinate independent Australian thinking to the interests and narratives of a foreign state. The contradiction is glaring. Sovereignty cannot be selective. It can’t be invoked when politically convenient and abandoned when powerful allies or foreign interests are involved. Genuine patriotism demands consistency, not opportunism.

The growing support for Hanson should concern Australians regardless of their political persuasion. Nations rarely decline because of a single politician. They decline when anger replaces reason, when division replaces unity, and when fear becomes a substitute for leadership.

The real tragedy confronting Australia is not Pauline Hanson. Hanson is merely the symptom.

The disease is the steady collapse of political leadership that has gripped Australia for more than three decades. It is the abandonment of sovereignty. It is the surrender of independent thought. It is the willingness of successive governments to place the interests of foreign powers ahead of Australia’s national interests.

Australians are angry, and rightly so. They’ve watched governments of both persuasions promise much and deliver little. Living standards have declined, housing is unaffordable, public confidence evaporate and political courage disappear. In that environment, figures such as Hanson flourish.

But Australia deserves better than grievance politics. It deserves better than division, than politicians who exploit fear rather than inspire confidence.

Should One Nation continue to gain momentum and become a political force - then Australia is entering a new realm in its political history. Australia is entering a danger zone where the Australia the world loved will be lost forever.