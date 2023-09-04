Julian Assange remains as much a controversial figure today, as he has for the past 14 years.

Avoiding extradition to the US since 2010, Assange’s been living in a juxtaposed state of celebrated bravery and condemnation for treachery.

Assange is an “Enemy of the State,” and the relentless pursuit by the US isn’t stopping.

But it has to, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has a chance to end it when he visits Washington in October.

The time has come for the PM to exhibit political courage - not that he lacks it, but he’s got to raise the AUKUS alliance to commence serious talks around securing Assange’s freedom.

Every Prime Minister since 2010, from Gillard to Morrison, have failed Assange, and all have lacked the political backbone to standup to the US in fear of jeopardising Australian-US relations.

But sometimes relationships need to be tested, and the time has come for the PM to test how strong the Australian-US relationship is, and what it genuinely means to the Americans.

If the PM was to assert full cooperation or certain aspects of the deal were contingent upon Assange's release, it could place significant pressure on other parties involved, especially the US, given its stake in Assange's case.

Assange has paid a heavy price for Australia’s ‘fear’, especially when he’s committed no crime.

The move to put AUKUS on the table would reinforce Australia’s National Sovereignty and Citizen Protection and strengthen Albanese’s position as Prime Minister.

Furthermore, by linking Assange's repatriation to AUKUS, Australia would draw international attention to concerns about Assange's treatment and potential extradition to the US and be viewed as standing up for journalistic freedoms and human rights.

Greg Barns SC, the Australian Assange Campaign’s adviser, believes AUKUS should be used to negotiate his freedom.

“We're not the only one who thinks AUKUS be used, so too does the former Foreign Minister, Bob Carr.”

“Bob has been saying along with many others that Australia’s in a very good position to tell the Americans, we’re your closest ally in the Asia Pacific region.

“We're signed up to AUKUS, we have a submarine deal, and we want this to happen. This is an Australian citizen, and Australians are outraged by his treatment.”

According to Barns, the PM’s visit to Washington, is the perfect forum to request it happen.

In 2007, former Prime Minister, John Howard, pressed his relationship with US President George W Bush, to free David Hicks from Guantanamo Bay back to Australia.

Hicks was arrested and charged on terrorism offences in 2001, for training with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Barns says, Albanese must follow John Howard’s lead.

“That's what needs to happen here, Hicks may have been a different story, but Assange has no conviction or committed any crime.”

Albanese along with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, have publicly declared they want the Assange saga to come to an end, they now have an opportunity to make it happen.

However, what is the Australian Government doing to secure Assange’s freedom?

During the PM’s visit to Washington, Barns says, he’s got to raise it with President Biden.

“Julian’s family have been campaigning heavily on this matter and their expectation is it has to be part of the official agenda between the PM and President.”

Should the PM secure Assange’s freedom during his Washington trip, there’s a matter of guaranteeing Assange’s safe repatriation – where no attempt will be made on Assange’s life.

It’s an assurance the US must give the PM, especially with the level of hatred it has shown toward Assange.

“Ensuring Assange’s safety,” Barns says, “is fundamentally important.”

Assange must have safe passage back to Australia to be reunited with family and friends.”

Where Assange’s mental and physical health remain a priority, according to Barnes, he’s holding up well. “But the longer this goes on, the greater the damage."

Caroline Kennedy, the US Ambassador to Australia, who recently commented on the likelihood of the Assange saga possibly ending, and was then forced to back track, further adds pressure on Albanese to move to secure his freedom.

“The real pressure, Barns says, “is on the government to raise the Assange case with Biden.”

“Wherever Kennedy goes in Australia, she's hearing people say, they want the US to free Assange.”

Kennedy knows how there’s mounting expectation by Australians that she help secure Assange’s freedom, but it’s up to Albanese to make the case and use the AUKUS alliance to do it,” Barns says.

.