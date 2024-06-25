Today, Julian Assange walked from Belmarsh prison a free man. But in 2010, when he exposed the US government for the untold war crimes it committed throughout all the wars it fomented, he would never have thought the blow back he would receive, would have been the type a journalist would be subjected to, for doing their job - for speaking the truth.

Assange never thought his freedom of speech would be compromised or he would be deemed a terrorist and hunted by four nations, with his own country turning his back on him, allowing him to be pursued over several continents and then to rot in jail, all the while with five Australian Prime Ministers from Kevin Rudd to Scott Morrison complicit with the dehumanisation of him.

Former Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, now a business partner of Mike Pompeo, who at the time of Morrison’s tenure as Australia’s Prime Minister, was the Director of the CIA. Morrison was acutely aware of Pompeo’s plot to assassinate Assange and did nothing to stop it.

It speaks volumes about Morrison not only as a human being but as an Australian leader who was prepared to allow an Australian journalist to be murdered for exposing corruption, war crimes and murder of another country, regardless of whether the US is a longtime ally.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of all the Australian leaders has fought to advocate and get Assange back.

And now after an enduring legal saga spanning nearly 15 years, Assange, has been released under a landmark deal with the US Department of Justice, negotiated during the administration of President Joe Biden.

As a journalist who has written numerous stories about the Assange case, this was a day I thought would never eventuate. Assange has shown himself not only to be someone of extraordinary mental and physical resilience – he has endured what many could not.

The resolution to Assange’s 15-year long saga marks the end of a tumultuous period for Assange, who has spent the last five years confined in London’s Belmarsh Prison, primarily to avoid extradition to the US.

Under the terms of the agreement, Assange, 52, will plead guilty to several charges related to the leaking of US national security secrets. In exchange, he will return to Australia and will not face extradition to the US.

Tomorrow, Assange is expected to be sentenced to "time served" during a court appearance in Saipan, in the US Northern Mariana Islands, sidestepping a potential life sentence in a US prison.

The resolution to Assange’s case comes after protracted negotiations between his legal team and US prosecutors. However, a significant sticking point in these discussions was Assange’s vehement opposition to stepping foot on US soil, fearing a biased trial and harsh sentencing.

To resolve the impasse, a compromise was reached where Assange would plead guilty remotely, which would not require his physical presence in the US. The arrangement was crucial, as felony pleas in the US judicial system necessitate the defendant's appearance in court. It also allows Assange to avoid travelling to suburban Virginia, where the original charges were filed, and still satisfy the requirements of a felony plea.

The agreement to release Assange has legal and substantial political implications. It resolves what had become a diplomatic sore point between the US and several other countries, including Australia and members of the European Union.

Earlier this year, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz publicly called for an end to Assange’s prolonged legal troubles. Moreover, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, advocated against Assange’s extradition, citing significant concerns over his mental health and risk of solitary confinement.

Assange's release was significantly influenced by a robust international campaign involving grassroots organizers, press freedom advocates, and political leaders. This global push created a conducive environment for the lengthy negotiations that ultimately led to his release. Assange's freedom from Belmarsh on June 24 was a moment of relief and vindication for his supporters worldwide and his wife, Stella, brother and father Gabriel and Jonathon Shipton and family and friends.

Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006, and the platform soon became infamous for its publication of classified documents. The most notable of these were the 2010 release of US diplomatic cables, which exposed numerous instances of government secrecy and alleged misconduct. Wiklieaks brought significant media attention and government scrutiny to WikiLeaks and Assange, culminating in various legal challenges and calls for accountability.

Having spent over five years in a 2x3 meter cell, isolated for 23 hours a day, Assange’s physical and mental health had deteriorated to such a point it was of major concern for his legal team and human rights observers.

Assange’s release allows him to recover and rehabilitate and be surrounded by family and supporters. Assange is expected to reunite with his wife, Stella Assange, and their children, who have known their father mostly through prison visits.

While Assange's legal battles have reached a resolution, the broader implications for press freedom and public transparency continue to stir debate.

WikiLeaks remains a pivotal entity in the discourse on freedom of information, with Assange’s case highlighting the complex interplay between national security and journalistic liberty.

As Assange begins to rebuild his life in Australia, questions about the future of whistleblowing, government transparency, and the limits of journalistic freedom remain as pertinent as ever.

Supporters of Assange see his release as a victory for press freedom, while his critics view it as a troubling concession to someone, they consider a threat to national security.

Assange’s saga will continue to prompt a global discussion on the rights of journalists and whistleblowers, with his story influencing future discussions on freedom, transparency, and accountability in government and journalism.