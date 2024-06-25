George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane D's avatar
Jane D
Jun 25, 2024

I am very happy and relieved for Julian and his family that at last they can be together again after such a fraught and unjust ordeal. I pray that this victory for freedom of speech holds out for journalists and for each of us in these dystopian times, when we all need honest bottom line truth for our ultimate survival.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
Jun 25, 2024

I, too, am delighted by the news. However, I am also saddened by the comment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (on X): << The bad news is that he had to plea guilty to conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense info. Which means the US security state succeeded in criminalizing journalism and extending their jurisdiction globally to non-citizens. >>

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture