Australians should have a lot to thank Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Voice to Parliament leadership for.

The gratitude won’t come in the form of the ‘Voice’s’ success - that by all accounts if the Polls continue to hold true, is unlikely.

Unwittingly, the ‘Voice’ has unearthed Australia’s first Indigenous Australian, female Prime Minister - which happens to be, Jacinta Price.

As for being the first female Australian Prime Minister, that honour is unfortunately Julia Gillard’s.

Gillard was less than inspirational, nor was she someone who held leadership qualities that endeared her to Australians. She was the product of the political hit job on predecessor Kevin Rudd.

Price, the Northern Territory Senator, has emerged as the biggest star of an agenda driven by elite city-based Indigenous Australians, as well as its biggest threat.

And its her overwhelmingly outstanding intellect and ability to connect with Australians that makes Price so formidable.

Price’s voice and stoic resolve, amid the constant abuse and bullying she’s endured from Noel Pearson and Marcia Langton, along with other members of the ‘Voice’s’ leadership, has shown what a class act Price is, and a strength of leadership beyond any Australian politician.

If Senator Price, isn’t a permanent fixture in the minds of every Australian, then she’s well on the way to being so.

For those who remain in doubt, then they should watch her address to the National Press Club two weeks ago.

It was a captivatingly amazing performance that cut across all sides of politics.

What Price has done is to engender significant pride and nationalism in being an Australian - something very few if any of our political leaders can create.

It’s a rare skill very few politicians have, and Price has it in spades.

Class and conduct alone aren’t just the tools of electoral legitimacy to become Prime Minister - if they were, then Price has already won the right to be PM.

But she possesses more than just class and conduct, she has exceptional intellect, confidence, passion, caring and honesty.

Her desire to unify Australia considering the division, racism and bullying directed at her and anyone opposing the Yes campaign, has been extraordinarily remarkable.

A proud Warlpiri and Celtic woman, Price embodies the multicultural fabric of Australia.

Price’s dual heritage equips her with a deep understanding of Indigenous issues and the broader challenges facing Australia, and her ability to bridge cultural divides and connect with Australians, is an asset in a country as diverse as Australia’s.

Price has dedicated her life advocating for Indigenous rights and social justice and her commitment toward addressing issues like domestic violence, substance abuse, and economic disadvantage in Indigenous communities has been unwavering.

As Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Price hasn’t only raised awareness but driven initiatives to improve the lives of Indigenous Australian advocacy for self-reliance and entrepreneurship with the aim of promoting economic growth and prosperity for all Australians.

In a period of increasing political polarisation, Price’s ability to bridge the divide between different political ideologies is impressive.

What’s exceptionally impressive about Jacinta Price, is her willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and find common ground - making her a unifying figure in Australian politics.

As debate about the Australia's future continues, the possibility of Price becoming Prime Minister is an intriguing prospect.

Whether she has the desire to become PM, only time will tell, but if the Coalition is to return to being a political force, then the future rests with Price.

Should she choose to become PM, Price would give every Indigenous Australian a voice, every Australian a voice and she would be a great voice for Australia.

That’s the Voice Australia needs, and not one manifested by Indigenous elites harbouring a hidden agenda.