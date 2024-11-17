If you were Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, rubbing shoulders with other world political elites, it would have you feeling as though you’d made it. A little migrant Aussie boy from humble beginnings now finds himself part of a global circus.

That’s not bad for a bloke who consistently reminds Australians of his modest upbringing and lack of privilege, where he helped support his single mother while growing up.

What a man Albanese is.

The only son of a single mother of Irish descent, Albo grew up in public housing in the western suburb of Camperdown, Sydney. Because of his mother’s battle with chronic rheumatoid arthritis, she provided for herself and her son with a government disability pension.

This week, the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, on November 15–16, 2024, brought together leaders from 21 member economies to discuss pressing global and regional issues. Ostensibly focused on fostering economic collaboration and sustainable development, the summit devolved into a stage for political theatre, where Western leaders—US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer—showcased their collective follies of incompetence and stupidity and inability to address critical challenges.

Instead of demonstrating leadership, they clung to a colonialist narrative that continues to devastate the Middle East, particularly in the context of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Their collective stance not only exacerbates the suffering of Palestinians but reflects a broader legacy of Western hypocrisy and double standards.

During the summit, Biden, Trudeau, Albanese, and Starmer maintained a unified position on Israel, emphasising its right to self-defence while ignoring the devastating humanitarian toll in Gaza. Biden reaffirmed the USs’ unwavering support for Israel, providing billions in military aid annually. Yet, it came without acknowledging the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians ruthlessly slaughtered, displaced, or trapped under blockade.

Trudeau called for “de-escalation” while avoiding any meaningful critique of Israel’s actions. Trudeau’s reluctance to hold Israel accountable undermines his purported commitment to global justice and human rights.

Albanese, meanwhile, echoed the US and Canadian positions, emphasising Australia’s alliance with Israel. However, his administration’s silence on the genocide of Palestinians and its abstentions on key UN votes related to Palestine highlight a troubling deference to Western geopolitical interests.

Starmer, attending his first APEC summit since assuming office, completed the chorus. His approach mirrored that of his Western counterparts, offering unqualified support for Israel while ignoring its breaches of international law and war crimes. Starmer’s stance further entrenched the UK’s alignment with a one-sided narrative that overlooks the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The collective stance of the four reflects a continuation of colonialist policies that prioritise strategic alliances over justice and human rights. By endorsing Israel’s genocide without addressing the legitimate grievances of Palestinians, these leaders risk perpetuating cycles of violence and instability in the region.

Their approach has broader implications. It undermines the credibility of the West as advocates for human rights and exposes the double standards of their foreign policies. The hypocrisies erode trust among international partners and hinder collaborative efforts on pressing global challenges, from climate change to economic inequality.

While Albanese and Biden along with other Western leaders side stepped meaningful discussions about the Israel-Palestine conflict, voices from the Global South were unambiguous. Latin American leaders, including Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, condemned Israel’s military actions.

Boric, in a significant move, suspended diplomatic relations with Israel, marking a departure from the West’s approach.

The growing divide between the Western powers and the Global South underscores the urgency of addressing colonial legacies. Leaders like Boric, challenge the West’s selective morality and call for accountability and justice for all, not just for those aligned with Western interests.

APEC’s intended focus on fostering economic growth, sustainability, and regional cooperation was overshadowed by the political posturing of Western leaders. Their fixation on preserving alliances and geopolitical dominance eclipsed discussions about inclusive development, climate action, and regional stability.

By clinging to outdated colonialist paradigms, leaders like Biden, Trudeau, Albanese, and Starmer squandered an opportunity to engage meaningfully with the realities of global injustice. Their actions not only perpetuate the slaughter and suffering of Palestinians but undermines their ability to lead on other pressing issues.

The 2024 APEC summit in Peru revealed a troubling reality: Western leadership is increasingly disconnected from the principles of justice and equity it claims to uphold.

Biden, Trudeau, Albanese, and Starmer appear more interested in maintaining the status quo than addressing the root causes of global crises.

If the West’s leaders hope to reclaim any credibility, they must abandon their colonialist narratives and commit to genuine, inclusive diplomacy. Until then, their presence at summits like APEC will continue to resemble a circus act—complete with clowns but lacking in substance and solutions.