For decades, the US has been belligerent in the destruction of nations, the mass killing of people, and destabilising entire regions.

While it once cloaked its imperial ambitions under the guise of spreading democracy and fighting terrorism, nearly every US president since Bill Clinton has left behind a legacy of violence and war crimes. From the wars in the Middle East to unwavering support for Israel’s genocidal campaign, all have conducted wars that have caused incalculable suffering. This legacy of war crimes continued under Joe Biden and now persists under Donald Trump—currently two months into his second term.

Their direct involvement in Yemen, Gaza, and Ukraine demonstrates why the US has become a nation that can’t be trusted—one whose leaders should be held accountable as war criminals.

From Clinton’s NATO bombing of Yugoslavia to George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, Barack Obama’s drone strikes in the Middle East, and the continuation of these policies under Trump and Biden, American presidents have acted with unchecked impunity, orchestrating wars that have left millions dead.

The world has long seen the US as a belligerent nation willing to sacrifice lives for its own political and economic interests. Rather than being brought to justice, past leaders have been allowed to walk free, their crimes whitewashed by political power.

The international community continues to call for accountability, especially from the ICC and the ICJ. Despite the unending number of war crimes committed under US command—whether it was Clinton’s Kosovo intervention, Bush’s illegal invasion of Iraq, or Obama’s drone strikes that killed thousands of innocent people—the US has consistently evaded any real consequences. Now, the world must contend with the unprecedented harm caused by Trump’s current actions and the lingering effects of Biden’s presidency.

When Biden took office in 2021, he perpetuated the same brutal foreign policies that marked his predecessors. However, his complicity in Israel’s war crimes was among the most disturbing, aligning the US with Israel’s genocide in Gaza. He approved billions of dollars in weapons sales to Israel and refused to call for a genuine end to Israel’s military occupation, cementing the US's role in perpetuating violence in the Middle East.

But it’s now Trump, as president again, who bears responsibility for a continuing legacy of violence and war crimes.

Trump’s complicity in Israel’s war crimes is another shameful aspect of his presidency. This week, he greenlit Israel’s resumption of its military assault on Gaza with minimal international pushback. Trump hasn’t only shielded Israel from global accountability but has also actively contributed to the violence by continuing to send military aid and weapons that fuel Israel's war machine. His administration’s stance on Gaza remains unequivocal: he prioritises Israel’s interests over the lives of innocent Palestinians, effectively giving Israel carte blanche to act with impunity.

Adding to his disgrace, this week he authorised a US bombing raid in Yemen that killed over 50 innocent people, further deepening his responsibility for suffering in the region. The US role in Yemen under Trump’s direction has had catastrophic effects on civilians, and this latest bombing raid proves his relentless commitment to fuelling the war.

Both Trump and Biden have demonstrated staggering hypocrisy in their handling of the war in Ukraine. Trump, in his public rhetoric, has called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, advocating for diplomacy and negotiations. However, his administration’s actions—particularly its continued weapons sales to Ukraine—completely contradict Trump’s calls for peace.

Biden, like Trump, maintained a dual approach to the Ukraine crisis. While publicly calling for peace, his administration continued to supply Ukraine with weapons and intelligence, fuelling the war rather than de-escalating it. This hypocrisy illustrates the US’s priorities: global dominance and the perpetuation of war for economic and political gain, all while pretending to be a peace broker.

The US has increasingly been seen as a rogue state—a global pariah with no regard for human life or international law. Under both Trump’s current leadership and Biden’s past administration, this perception has only deepened. The US continues to act with impunity, waging wars, supporting genocidal actions, and fuelling conflicts without any real accountability.

While other countries face sanctions and international condemnation for less, America’s presidents are free to do as they please, shielded by its military and political power.

The ICC has long struggled with the US’s refusal to submit to their jurisdiction, allowing American leaders to evade justice for war crimes. The world, however, hasn’t turned a blind eye. No longer is the US viewed as a force for good, but as a destabilising entity prioritising its own interests for hegemony.

Both Trump’s and Biden’s actions—whether in Yemen, Gaza, or Ukraine—have demonstrated their complicity in crimes that can’t be overlooked. They’ve exposed the US for what it is: a country whose presidents treat human lives as expendable, whose military interventions are motivated by power than principle, and whose rhetoric of democracy and human rights is a comical facade.

Trump’s ongoing policies are continuing a brutal legacy that can’t be ignored. The ICC and the ICJ must pursue accountability for these war crimes. American presidents can longer be allowed act with impunity while expecting to maintain credibility as world leaders. If the US is ever to regain any moral authority globally, it must reckon with the criminality of its leadership and hold its presidents accountable for their crimes.

Trump and Biden have been complicit in war crimes that continue to slaughter innocent people. America’s unchecked power cannot be allowed to continue.